AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:31 a.m. EST

Without Jim Harbaugh, No. 2 Michigan grinds past No. 9 Penn State with 32 straight runs in 24-15 win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — With coach Jim Harbaugh banned by the Big Ten Conference, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and No. 2 Michigan played unfazed by a scandal that has hounded the program for weeks and beat No. 9 Penn State 24-15. Corum ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, McCarthy made a few key plays with his arms and legs and the Wolverines improved to 3-0 since it was revealed the program was under NCAA investigation for a sign-stealing scheme. In a game Harbaugh no doubt loved from afar, the 10-0 Wolverines ran the ball on 32 straight plays that counted, starting with the final two of the first half. The struggles in big games continued for coach James Franklin and Penn State.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Alabama is a national title contender again; Michigan may have its next man

The Alabama team that seemed to be trending in the wrong direction in September is now a legitimate national championship contender with quarterback Jalen Milroe as an emerging star and fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. After sharing the marquee with LSU’s Jayden Daniels last week, Milroe was the star of the show as No. 8 Alabama routed Kentucky. Milroe accounted for six touchdowns, three through the air and three on the ground. That had never been down by an Alabama player. Elsewhere, No. 2 Michigan won without Jim Harbaugh under the direction of his possible long-term replacement.

Ali Krieger, Gotham win NWSL championship after Megan Rapinoe’s career ends with an injury

SAN DIEGO (AP) — World Cup winner Esther González scored the go-ahead goal on a header in first-half stoppage time and Gotham FC survived a wild finish to beat OL Reign 2-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League championship match. In the opening minutes, Megan Rapinoe hobbled off the pitch with an apparent Achilles injury in a heartbreaking end to her career. The non-contact injury to Reign star Rapinoe took some of the wind out of the crowd at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium. Ali Krieger of Gotham FC ran over to hug her former teammate on the U.S. women’s national team before Rapinoe left the field. Rapinoe was in a walking boot after the match. Both retired after the title game.

Bowers returns, No. 1 Georgia routs No. 10 Ole Miss 52-17 to punctuate another SEC East title

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 306 yards, Kendall Milton ran for 127 yards and Brock Bowers made a triumphant return for No. 1 Georgia, which punctuated its return to the Southeastern Conference championship game with a 52-17 rout of No. 10 Mississippi on Saturday night.The Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 2 College Football Playoff) turned in their most impressive performance of the season, seemingly peaking at just the right time to make a run at their third straight national title.Georgia scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, building a 28-14 halftime lead against Ole Miss (8-2, 5-2, No. 9) and cruising the rest of the way to its 27th consecutive victory.

76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. hit by vehicle in Philly, to miss ‘significant’ time

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has sustained undisclosed injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday, the team said, and is expected to miss significant playing time. Oubre was transported to a hospital in stable condition and released later Saturday. The team says he is not expected to miss the rest of the season due to the unspecified injuries. The Sixers said Oubre was walking near his residence in Center City when he struck. Philadelphia Police say an investigation is ongoing. The 27-year-old Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams. The 76ers are to play at home Sunday against Indiana.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas arrested after confrontation with construction worker

KENNER, La. (AP) — Police say New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is facing simple battery and criminal mischief charges following a confrontation with a construction worker. Kenner police Capt. Mark McCormick says Thomas was arrested without incident Friday night and was released. A person familiar with the situation says Thomas is expected to play Sunday when the Saints visit the Minnesota Vikings. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t disclosed Thomas’ status. Police say Thomas threatened a construction worker, threw a brick at his truck and knocked his phone from his hand after complaining about workers parking in front of his house.

Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say six people including former NFL player D.J. Hayden have died in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Houston. A Chrysler 300 sped through a red light early Saturday and collided with an SUV. Four people died at the scene, and two more died after being taken to the hospital. The driver of the Chrysler was among the dead, as was a man who police say was apparently homeless. Hayden was 33. He was born in Houston and starred at the University of Houston. He was a first-round draft pick in 2013 and played in eight seasons for the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jalen Milroe has 6 touchdowns, No. 8 Alabama blows out Kentucky 49-21 to clinch SEC West title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Milroe had a career-high six touchdowns, three each rushing and passing, and No. 8 Alabama cruised past Kentucky 49-21 to clinch the Southeastern Conference West Division title. A week after rushing for a career-best four touchdowns, the sophomore used his arm and his feet to surpass that total and lead the Crimson Tide to a third conference championship appearance in four seasons. Milroe passed for his three of four TDs by halftime, including strikes of 26 and 40 yards to Amari Niblack and Kobe Prentice. He ran for two 1-yard scores and a 3-yarder. Kentucky’s Ray Davis rushed for two short TDs.

Homa wins Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa for 1st win abroad

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Max Homa can finally say he’s an international winner. Homa shot a 6-under 66 to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa on Sunday for his first win abroad. Homa finished at 19 under for the tournament. He ended four shots ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard to add to his six PGA Tour career titles. Homa secured the win with a final round that included six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys. He pulled away at the top after consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th holes. Hojgaard had four birdies in a bogey-free final round 68.

Shiffrin takes slalom for 89th World Cup win as 1st-run leader Vlhova fails to finish her second

LEVI, Finland (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has won a women’s World Cup slalom after first-run leader Petra Vlhova looked set for a clear victory until straddling a gate and not finishing her final run. Vlhova extended her lead of 0.76 seconds over Shiffrin from the opening leg to more than a second when the Slovakian failed to clear a gate in the steep section midway down the Levi Black course. Shiffrin finished 0.18 ahead of Leona Popovic of Croatia and 0.30 ahead of third-placed Lena Duerr of Germany. Shiffrin says Vlhova “earned this victory today. Actually, that was really bad luck for her.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.