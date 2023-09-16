AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani’s locker has been packed up at Angel Stadium, and the Angels decline to say why

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s locker has been mostly cleared out at Angel Stadium, and the Los Angeles Angels declined to say why. The two-way superstar missed his 11th consecutive game with an oblique muscle injury Friday night when the Angels lost 11-2 to Detroit. Although Ohtani was at the stadium before the game, his locker was largely empty afterward. An Angels spokesman said the team will give more information about the development Saturday.

Jets’ Rodgers using doubters as motivation and indicates he’ll play again after torn Achilles tendon

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’ll use doubters as motivation in his rehabilitation from Achilles tendon surgery and indicates he’ll play football again and perhaps even this season. Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his debut with his new team last Monday night, a 22-16 overtime victory over Buffalo. The four-time NFL MVP had surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles. He said in an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that everyone can doubt him but “watch what I do.” Rodgers says his rehab plan will ”shock some people.”

Man snags 2 foul balls in span of 3 pitches at Citi Field, gives them to his mom as birthday gift

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Wedderburn caught two foul balls in a span of three pitches in Section 321 behind home plate at Citi Field during the Mets’ game against the Reds on Friday night. The 23-year-old from Farmingville, New York, said he would give them both to his mom, Christa, who was with him at the park as part of her birthday celebration. Both foul balls came off the bat of the Reds’ TJ Friedl in the eighth inning of Cincinnati’s 5-3 win.

Deion Sanders makes most of rival coach’s comments about him always wearing sunglasses and a hat

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders didn’t like Jay Norvell’s comments about wearing sunglasses and a hat in media interviews. He’s making the most of it to motivate the 18th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes ahead of their game against Colorado State. Norvell said on his radio show that when he sat down with ESPN to talk about the game, he didn’t wear shades or a hat like Sanders does because his mother taught him better. Sanders responded by handing out his signature shades to his players and to ESPN personalities who are in Boulder to cover the game.

Four years later, professional tennis resumes in China after WTA ends Peng Shuai boycott

A four-year absence of elite women’s tennis in China is set to end with the Women’s Tennis Association holding seven tournaments in the next six weeks as part of the tour’s Asian swing. After tournaments in China were cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in 2020, the WTA suspended events in the country in December 2021 over concerns about Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai’s well-being after the Chinese player made sexual assault accusations against a high-ranking Chinese government official. Peng dropped out of sight after the accusation against former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli briefly appeared on her verified Weibo social media before being swiftly removed. Screen shots of the post were shared across the internet, drawing widespread concern about Peng’s safety.

Zach Eflin and the Rays limit the Orioles to 2 hits, win 7-1 to pull even in AL East

BALTIMORE (AP) — Zach Eflin and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, Brandon Lowe and Harold Ramírez homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 to pull into a virtual tie atop the AL East. Tampa Bay has won nine of 11 and 18 of 24. The Rays erased a season-high four-game deficit in a span of six days thanks in part to winning the first two of a four-game series against Baltimore. The Orioles have dropped four straight, matching their longest skid of the season. Baltimore’s Heston Kjerstad homered leading off the sixth for his first major league hit.

Rubiales has been given a restraining order after denying wrongdoing in front of a Spanish judge

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court says the former president of the country’s soccer federation has been given a restraining order and is prohibited from contacting the player he kissed on the lips last month at the Women’s World Cup. Luis Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Australia. He appeared in front of a judge and denied wrongdoing. Rubiales has said Hermoso consented to the kiss. She has denied that repeatedly. State prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of sexual assault and an act of coercion.

Liberty top Mystics 90-75 in Game 1 of playoff series, Sabrina Ionescu scores 29, drops 7 3-pointers

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 29 points to help the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 90-75 in Game 1 of their WNBA playoff matchup. Ionescu made seven 3-pointers. Jonquel Jones added 20 points and 12 rebounds to give New York its first home playoff victory since 2015. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Tuesday night in New York. Given the three-day break, the Mystics are heading home between games. Myisha Hines-Allen scored 21 points for Washington, which had only nine healthy players.

Thomas moves back into contention at Fortinet Championship

NAPA. Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas committed to a driver change, tinkered a little with his swing and got immediate results with a 5-under 67 that left him four strokes off the pace Friday in the Fortinet Championship. It was exactly what the former top-ranked player needed after going winless during the FedEx Cup season, taking some time off and then struggling through the first round in Napa. One of four U.S. Ryder Cup team members at Silverado Resort, Thomas feels much better about his game than he did a short time ago. S.H. Kim played in the afternoon and made six birdies and one bogey for a 67 and a share of the lead with Sahith Theegala (64) at 12-under 132.

Vikings RB Mattison calls out racial slurs directed at him on social media after loss to Eagles

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison said he received more than 60 “disgustingly disrespectful messages” through social media that included racial slurs and encouraged suicide in the aftermath of the team’s recent loss. Mattison is Black. He revealed on an Instagram story post that he was taunted through direct messages and comments sections regarding his performance in defeat Thursday at Philadelphia. Mattison urged the 60-plus users to “really reflect” on their words and how that could truly affect a person. The Vikings and the NFL also issued statements of condemnation.

