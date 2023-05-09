AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:29 p.m. EDT

Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend’s claims

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge appeared skeptical during a court hearing of claims made by Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend. Florida Judge Elizabeth Metzger repeatedly questioned Erica Herman’s attorney during Tuesday’s hearing. Benjamin Hodas tried to argue that a nondisclosure agreement between the two should be invalidated, questioning whether her signature on the 2017 contract was legitimate or forged. Metzger appeared to side with Woods’ attorney that the agreement requires that any legal disputes between the two be handled in private by an arbitrator, not in court. Herman is seeking $30 million, saying she was illegally evicted from Woods’ mansion after their breakup last October. She has also claimed sexual harassment, an allegation Woods’ attorney denies.

Madrid, City draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Manchester City have drawn 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals after long-range strikes by Vinícius Júnior and Kevin de Bruyne. Vinícius put Madrid ahead with a shot into the top corner in the first half and De Bruyne equalized for the visitors with a powerful one-time shot in the second half. The second leg will be played next week in Manchester. The first leg of the other semifinal between Italian rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan is on Wednesday.

Robo umps reach Triple-A, but MLB rollout still uncertain

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Automatic balls and strikes could soon be coming to the major leagues. Much like the players themselves, the robo-umps are working their way up through the minors with the goal being promoted to the show. The goal is to eliminate the individual and sometimes inconsistent strike zones that vary from umpire to umpire, and with it the possibility that a game can turn on a bad ball/strike call. Disappearing with that are the complaints that an umpire’s strike zone was too wide or a pitcher was getting squeezed, followed by the helmet-slamming, dirt-kicking dustups that are practically as old as the sport itself.

Baguettes but no wine: Olympians to eat gourmet in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Some 15,000 athletes will get to feast on fresh baguettes, gourmet dishes and environment-friendly French cuisine — but no wine — when Paris hosts the Summer Olympics next year. The company tasked with serving 40,000 meals a day at the Olympic Village unveiled on Tuesday some of the menu items for a restaurant that plans to serve food created by some of France’s renowned chefs. Alexandre Mazzia, whose AM restaurant in Marseille earned three Michelin guide stars, said a “fun, gourmet and healthy” touch is key. He presented a recipe made of crushed chickpeas with herbs and a smoked fish sauce. Other chefs unveiled an elaborate quinoa risotto and a chocolate mousse with raspberries.

Araiza was not present at time of alleged rape, witness says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza was not present when an alleged gang rape of a minor occurred at an October 2021 party in San Diego nor was he visible in videos recovered after the incident, which led to a police investigation and a lawsuit by the woman who said she was attacked, according to witness testimony. The testimony was included in evidence that prompted the San Diego District Attorney to not press criminal charges against Araiza last year.

Column: Lee Westwood chose money and his European tour fate

Lee Westwood is sad about the end of his European tour career and he should be. He played in 590 tournaments and won 25 times over four decades. But he resigned his membership last week. That’s the result of signing with LIV Golf. Westwood has a right to feel sad as long as he realizes that was his doing. Westwood chose the Saudi money, and that comes with consequences. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says that instead of lamenting a loss of membership or being shut out of the Ryder Cup, Westwood and others who signed with LIV should be laughing all the way to the bank.

Former Vikings, Cal QB Joe Kapp dies at age 85

Former Minnesota Vikings and Cal quarterback Joe Kapp has died at the age of 85. He had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Kapp led the Vikings to their first Super Bowl appearance and Cal to its last Rose Bowl. He also played in Canada and is the only QB to lead his team to a Rose Bowl, Super Bowl and Grey Cup. Kapp also coached at Cal for five seasons.

Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to 2 NCAA titles, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Denny Crum, who won two NCAA basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, has died. He was 86. The school announced Crum’s death in a release after being informed by his wife, Susan. No cause was given, but Crum had battled an extended illness. Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” because of his cool, unflinching sideline demeanor, Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then, and championships in 1980 and ’86.

Gambling’s place in campus culture portends scandals to come

Sports wagering experts say it was a matter of time before college gambling scandals surfaced. Last week, the Alabama baseball coach was fired after suspicious wagering activity was detected on a game involving the Crimson Tide. This week, both Iowa and Iowa State announced gambling investigations involving some of their athletes. Keith Whyte is executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling. He expects investigations at other schools to follow. East Carolina assistant professor Michelle L. Malkin says sports betting has become part of college culture. NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and staff from betting on most sports.

Georgia’s championship team declines White House invitation

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s national championship football team is declining an invitation to visit the White House. According to a statement released by the Georgia athletic association, the Bulldogs will not be able to attend a June 12 event with other college teams at the White House described by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as “College Athlete Day.” Georgia says it received the invitation on Wednesday. It said the date “is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.” The statement said Georgia was appreciative of the invitation and looks forward to other opportunities to visit the White House.

