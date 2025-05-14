AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:26 p.m. EDT

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch in Week 2, Allen-Jackson showdown in Week 1 highlight NFL schedule

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will be featured in at least eight stand-alone games during the upcoming NFL season. Their Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles won’t be one of them. The teams will meet Week 2 in Kansas City in the late afternoon game on Fox. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles dominated the Chiefs 40-22 to win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. Philadelphia is getting seven stand-alone games. There won’t be a long wait for a Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson showdown. Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Reds pay tribute to Pete Rose a day after he was posthumously reinstated by MLB

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pete Rose was celebrated by the Cincinnati Reds a day after baseball’s career hits leader was posthumously removed from Major League Baseball’s permanent ineligibility list. There were chants of “Pete! Pete!” at Great American Ball Park. There was a pregame moment of silence, and a choir from Rose’s Cincinnati high school performed the national anthem. And No. 14 was everywhere, from the replica jerseys in the stands to the highlights shown on the videoboard. It was the type of all-out effort that Rose himself would have appreciated. Rose’s daughter, Fawn, says “This city was my dad.”

Cooper Flagg is still just a kid from Maine. And he’s out to silence all doubters

CHICAGO (AP) — Cooper Flagg is starting to settle into his new reality. The Duke star been considered the presumptive No. 1 pick in next month’s NBA draft for some time and now knows that pick is held by the Dallas Mavericks. It’s a rare Texas two-step of No. 1 picks for Dallas. The Dallas Wings had the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft last month and took UConn’s Paige Bueckers, and now the Mavericks will follow as holders of a No. 1 pick. This one-city, two-No. 1-picks double has happened only once before — 2003, when the Cleveland Rockers chose LaToya Thomas and the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted LeBron James.

Ravens reach 2-year, $30 million extension with running back Derrick Henry, AP source says

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a two-year contract extension with star running back Derrick Henry. The deal is worth $30 million — $25 million guaranteed. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the contract, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the terms haven’t been announced. Henry was an outstanding addition for the Ravens last season, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns and forming a devastating pairing with quarterback Lamar Jackson. That was the first season of a two-year contract that was worth up to $20 million. But now Baltimore has worked out a new deal that lasts through the 2026 season.

The PGA Championship’s identity might be that it has no identity at all

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The PGA Championship has long been the major that has struggled to find an identity outside of getting the top 100 players in the world. The Masters is at Augusta National every year. The U.S. Open is known as the toughest test. The British Open is links golf. Jon Rahm suggests the identity is that the PGA has no identity at all because it presents a variety of courses each year to test the game. The 107th edition starts Thursday at Quail Hollow. It’s one of 74 courses where the PGA Championship has been played since it began in 1916.

Rose and Jackson get posthumous reprieve, but gambling on baseball is still MLB’s biggest sin

Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson received a posthumous reprieve from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday, making both players eligible for the sport’s Hall of Fame after their careers were tarnished by gambling scandals. But make no mistake, baseball players gambling on baseball remains the sport’s cardinal sin. If anything, the game’s integrity is even more important — and more tightly policed — than ever.

Warriors clear Curry for light on-court work; pre-Game 6 evaluation is next if series is still going

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry has been cleared for shooting drills and light on-court workouts despite a strained left hamstring. He has a chance to play for the Golden State Warriors if they force a Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors reevaluated Curry on Wednesday before playing their must-win Game 5 without him and announced he was “making good progress” in his recovery from the injury suffered in the opener of the second-round series. Curry would be reevaluated on Saturday if the Warriors win and host Game 6 in San Francisco on Sunday.

Philadelphia Flyers hire Rick Tocchet as coach, turning to alum to end their playoff drought

The Philadelphia Flyers have hired Rick Tocchet as their coach, hoping his return to the franchise will push them out of an extended rebuild and into playoff contention. Tocchet spent 2 1/2 seasons in Vancouver and won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2024 for guiding the Canucks to a 50-win season and first place in the Pacific Division. He did not have a contract moving forward and decided not to sign another with the Canucks after they missed the playoffs. This is the fourth head-coaching job in the league for Tocchet, who played for more than a decade with the Flyers in two separate stints.

As WNBA popularity soars, player salaries remain a big hurdle for the league to address

Breanna Stewart will start her ninth WNBA season in a few days. The New York Liberty All-Star and WNBA champ has been around the league long enough to watch her peers fight for visibility. She’s seen a small uptick in player salaries over the years and watched the WNBA’s meteoric rise in popularity. Stewart has been a part of negotiations for two collective bargaining agreements as a member of the WNBA’s players union. A third round of negotiations is ongoing, perhaps the most important of Stewart’s decorated career. By the end, salaries are expected to increase to unprecedented numbers.

Helio Castroneves chasing record-breaking Indy 500 victory at age 50

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Helio Castroneves, at age 50, is still chasing history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A win in this year’s Indianapolis 500 would give him five in his brilliant IndyCar career and break a tie with A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears for most wins in a race that will be run May 25 for the 109th time. He’s been unsuccessful in his last three tries to win a fifth but hopes this year, his 25th Indy 500, will be the one where he breaks history. Not even his age has discouraged the Brazilian. He said turning 50 has made him feel like he has a new engine.

