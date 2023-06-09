AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:25 p.m. EDT

Heat still confident, Nuggets remain focused as NBA Finals reach Game 4

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler showed up in plush blue slippers Thursday for what was officially called practice. Kyle Lowry was trying to distract him during an interview session. Nikola Jokic continued to say how he doesn’t care about statistics. Jamal Murray talked about all the fun he’s having. At this point, there isn’t a lot of off-day, on-court work for the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night in Miami. The Nuggets got a historic effort from Jokic and Murray to reclaim the lead in the series with a 109-94 win Wednesday night.

Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass after latest anti-LGBTQ+ comments

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass on Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn’t think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful. The team now has seven days to trade Bass or put him on waivers. The move came hours before Bass was set to catch a ceremonial first pitch from an LGBTQ+ activist before Friday’s game against Minnesota as the Blue Jays begin their Pride Weekend. Bass apologized before a May 30 game after sharing a post on his Instagram calling for boycotts of Target and Bud Light over support they showed for the LGBTQ+ community.

Novak Djokovic nears his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open after Carlos Alcaraz cramps up

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has defeated a cramping Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the French Open semifinals to move one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title. The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz produced one particularly brilliant shot on Friday en route to claiming the second set of what, at the time, was a closely contested and thrilling showdown. But in the end, this highly anticipated matchup was as anti-climatic as can be. That’s because early in the third set, after nearly 2 1/2 hours of exertion and tension in 85-degree heat at Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz’s body began to lock up. On Sunday, Djokovic will meet No. 4 Casper Ruud who eliminated No. 22 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

In finally competitive Stanley Cup Final, Vegas may still have edge on Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final finally looks like a competitive series. The Florida Panthers assured that by rallying to beat Vegas in overtime in Game 3 and cut the Golden Knights’ lead to 2-1. And while it may have stunted momentum, there’s little doubt Vegas has been the better team so far. The Western Conference champions as a result of that don’t figure they’ll change much of their approach for Game 4. The Panthers, on the other hand, are riding high after Matthew Tkachuk tied it late and Carter Verhaeghe scored to keep them unbeaten in OT this postseason.

Secretariat Triple Crown celebration at Belmont subdued by death and air quality

This was supposed to be the year thoroughbred horse racing celebrated the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s magnificent Triple Crown triumph. It would come as the current crop of 3-year-olds finished their act on center stage. Heading into the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on Saturday, the racing has become almost an afterthought. The public is focused on a recent spike in deaths of horses at racetracks and air quality problems that have surfaced in the northeast because of wildfires in Canada. Forte, a 2-year-old champion, is the favorite in the highly-competitive Belmont. The good news is the bad air has blown out to sea.

MLB homer leader Pete Alonso to IL with bone bruise, sprain in wrist

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso will miss 3-to-4 weeks with a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist. The Mets placed Alonso on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 8. He leads the majors with 22 home runs. Alonso was hit on the wrist by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning of a 7-5 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. New York has lost six straight.

Chris Sale out until at least August because of shoulder, latest injury setback

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston left-hander Chris Sale will be sidelined until at least August because of a stress reaction in his left scapula. It’s the latest in a series of setbacks for Sale since the Red Sox agreed to a long-term deal before the 2019 season that guaranteed him $160 million. Sale left a June 1 start against Cincinnati in the fourth inning because of shoulder soreness. The 34-year-old went on the 15-day injured list the following day and Boston moved him to the 60-day IL on Friday. He won’t throw for three-to-four weeks.

PGA Tour rookie Carl Yuan leads by 1 at Canadian Open; McIlroy 3 back

TORONTO (AP) — Carl Yuan has moved into position to turn around a forgettable rookie year on the PGA Tour. He shot a 5-under 67 in cool, rainy conditions on Friday to take a one-shot lead at the midway point of the RBC Canadian Open. Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy gave himself a chance heading into the weekend at Oakdale. He shot 67 and was three shots back of Yuan’s two-day total of 9-under 135. Corey Conners shot 69 and was one shot back alongside Tyrrell Hatton, C.T. Pan and Aaron Rai. Conners is seeking to become the first Canadian to win his national open since 1954.

Holmqvist surprise leader after first round of ShopRite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dani Holmqvist of Sweden shot a career-best 7-under 64 and took a one-shot lead over Jenny Shin of South Korea and Chinese rookie Yan Liu after the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Friday. Two-time ShopRite winner Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and Georgia Hall of Hall of England were in a group of five players two shots off the lead in the 54-hole event at Seaview, close to Atlantic City. American Sarah Schmelzel, Soo Bin Joo of South Korea and Paula Reto of South Africa were also at 5 under. Defending champion Brooke Henderson was 2 under.

Champions League final: Haaland and Martinez could hold keys to victory for Man City, Inter Milan

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Erling Haaland says he is feeling the weight of expectations ahead of the Champions League final. But Lautaro Martinez is aiming to complete a spectacular double six months after winning the World Cup with Argentina. They are the players who could make the difference for their respective teams when Manchester City faces Inter Milan at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium. Haaland’s frank admission is a measure of what is at stake in European club soccer’s biggest game. He has appeared to have ice in his veins in his first season at City in which he has scored 52 goals, won two trophies and is now on the brink of leading the club to its first Champions League title.

