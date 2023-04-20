AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:24 p.m. EDT

Embiid gets flagrant, no ejection for groin kick to Claxton

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was given a flagrant foul but not ejected early in Game 3 against Brooklyn after kicking Nets center Nic Claxton in the groin. Claxton had just dunked Thursday and Embiid fell to the court after fouling him. Claxton then slowly stepped over Embiid, who kicked up his leg into Claxton’s groin before players from both teams rushed in. After a video review, Embiid was given a flagrant foul 1. The more severe flagrant 2 would have triggered an automatic ejection. Claxton was given a technical foul for stepping over Embiid.

Scherzer suspended 10 games for sticky substance ejection

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Maz Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand during a game. Scherzer appealed the suspension and $10,000 fine imposed by Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, and can continue to play until the appeal is decided. Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was ejected on Wednesday during the fourth inning of a game at Dodger Stadium. He claimed the stickiness was caused by rosin and sweat and not by a foreign substance.

Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers in Game 3 against Suns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard won’t play for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their Western Conference playoff series. The team ruled Leonard out several hours before tipoff in Los Angeles on Thursday night because of a sprained right knee. That leaves the Clippers without both of their star players against the Suns’ trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Paul George hasn’t played since March 21, when he sprained his right knee in a game. Leonard is averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists through the first two games of the playoffs. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

Oakland A’s purchase land for new stadium in Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area. Team president Dave Kaval said Wednesday night that the team finalized the deal to buy the 49-acre site last week where the A’s will plan to build the stadium that will seat between 30,000 and 35,000 fans close to the Las Vegas Strip. The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium. Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground on the stadium by next year and would look to hope to be able move into their new home by 2027.

A’s break fans’ hearts again with Vegas relocation news

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Many Oakland fans already were heartbroken about the state of their struggling team. The crowds have been small and the baseball has been bad. In the offseason, fans watch the team trade away top players or watch them walk in free agency year after year. Now, the greatest disappointment yet. The A’s are leaving for Las Vegas. Longtime fan Ryan Thibodaux says he’s “more saddened than I thought I would be.” Jason Bressler says he was at Game 4 of the 1989 World Series and that the impending move feels like ”a big piece of my childhood is going with them.”

House approves trans athlete ban for girls and women’s teams

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male would be barred from competing on girls or women’s sports teams at federally supported schools and colleges under legislation pushed through by House Republicans on Thursday. It’s the latest sign of the newly empowered GOP checking off a high-profile item on their social agenda. The legislation is unlikely to advance further because the Democratic-led Senate will not support it and the White House said President Joe Biden would veto it. Supporters say their effort is designed to protect fair competition in sports. Democrats criticized the push as targeting a vulnerable group of young people for political gain.

D-backs designate 4-time All-Star Bumgarner for assignment

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated left-hander Madison Bumgarner for assignment following his latest shaky start. The move takes Bumgarner off the team’s 40-man roster and leaves Arizona seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or else place him on outright waivers. The Diamondbacks announced the move Thursday, a day after Bumgarner allowed seven runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. The four-time All Star hasn’t lived up to expectations in the desert since signing a five-year, $85 million deal in 2020. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he has gone 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts and is having his worst season with Arizona.

Twins’ Maeda leaves after hit by 111 mph line drive on ankle

BOSTON (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda left the game after being hit by a 111 mph line drive in the left ankle. Maeda stayed on his feet long enough to field the ball and throw Jarren Duran out at first for the third out of the second inning. Maeda then crumpled to the grass. The Twins training staff rushed out to help him and he eventually walked to the dugout. Emilio Pagan came in to start the third. The Twins said Maeda had a bruised left ankle and X-rays were negative. The Red Sox went on to score six runs in the third inning against reliever Emilio Pagan and went on to win 11-5.

Tatis back in lineup for Padres after 80-game PED suspension

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. is back in the lineup for the San Diego Padres. The young superstar will bat leadoff and play in right field against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, playing in the big leagues for the first time since an 80-game PED suspension that shocked and angered his teammates, management and a fan base. The 24-year-old’s maturity has been under the microscope over the past couple years, ever since he signed a $330 million, 14-year contract prior to the 2021 season. He was one of the game’s premier sluggers from 2019 to 2021, batting .292 while mashing 81 homers, including an NL-best 42 during the 2021 season.

Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA’s 6th man of year award

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics asked Malcolm Brogdon to learn a new role. He mastered it quickly. Brogdon was honored Thursday night as the NBA’s sixth man of the year, after a season in which he came off the bench exclusively and helped the Celtics finish with the second-best record in the NBA. It’s the second major individual award of Brogdon’s career: He was rookie of the year in 2016-17. Brogdon beat out fellow finalists Immanuel Quickley of New York and Bobby Portis of Milwaukee.

