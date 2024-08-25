AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:24 a.m. EDT

Harrison Burton wins a wild NASCAR Cup race at Daytona for a playoff berth no one saw coming

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Harrison Burton won a wild Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. He held off two-time series champion Kyle Busch in overtime for his first career victory and a spot in NASCAR’s playoffs. Burton, who already lost his ride in the famed No. 21 Ford with Wood Brothers Racing next season, took the lead from Busch on the final lap thanks to a huge push from little-known Parker Retzlaff. Burton said he “cried the whole victory lap.” His dad, Jeff Burton, called the race and radioed down to offer his congratulations.

Aidan Birr makes 44-yard field goal as time expires and Georgia Tech stuns No. 10 Florida State

DUBLIN (AP) — Aidan Birr made a 44-yard field goal as time expired and Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State 24-21 in the first major college football game of the season. Coming off an undefeated regular season, but with a remade roster, the Seminoles tied the game at 21 with 6:33 left in the fourth quarter on a 15-play touchdown drive that included two fourth-down conversions by DJ Uiagalelei. Florida State never touched the ball again, and Birr came on with 5 seconds left on the clock to drill the winner.

Deion Sanders’ quest to keep negativity out of Colorado’s program includes shutting out columnist

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is adamant about keeping negativity out of his life and his football program at Colorado. He even had a newspaper columnist barred from asking questions at football-related events over what he deemed as pessimistic coverage. Sanders spent his summer integrating a new offensive line and two new coordinators — and squabbling with the media. As he prepared for the Buffaloes’ season opener against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, the second-year Colorado coach was asked Saturday if he ever felt persecuted “by outside noise.” He said, “This is a way of life for me.”

Napheesa Collier scores 31 points, Lynx clinch playoff berth with win vs Fever and honor Maya Moore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 31 points and Kayla McBride scored eight of her 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the Minnesota Lynx clinch a berth in the playoffs with a 90-80 win over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Minnesota, which beat the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces 87-74 on Friday, has won six games in a row, including five straight by double figures since returning from the Olympic break. Clark led Indiana with 23 points and eight assists and became the fastest player in league history to score at least 500 points and record 200 assists, doing it in 29 games. The Lynx honored star Maya Moore by retiring her jersey after the game, which had a record crowd of more than 19,000 at the Target Center.

Keegan Bradley takes a 1-shot lead over Adam Scott at BMW Championship

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Bradley finished a wild day at Castle Pines with a birdie for a 70 and a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. The relentless wind in high altitude caused fits. Bradley had eight birdies and he still only shot 70. Adam Scott hit two tee shots out-of-bounds and another in the water. He didn’t make a birdie until the 11th hole and escaped with a 74 to be in the final group. Ludvig Aberg had a nose bleed on the first hole and at one point had a three-shot lead. He and Alex Noren were two back.

Barry Bonds is at peace with his legacy as he enters the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Barry Bonds says he doesn’t worry any more about whether he’ll be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The 60-year-old Bonds says he only hopes whatever accolades remain out there for him come while his mother Patricia is still alive. Bonds spoke Saturday after being inducted into the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame alongside manager Jim Leyland and catcher Manny Sanguillen. Bonds spent his first seven seasons in the majors in Pittsburgh, where he won the first two of his record seven NL MVP awards. Bonds called his time with the Pirates “the greatest stop for me.”

US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic seeks a record 25th Grand Slam title after getting his Olympic gold

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic is back on the Grand Slam scene after finally earning his first Olympic gold medal. Djokovic is the defending champion at the U.S. Open and is seeking a record 25th Grand Slam singles trophy. He also will be trying to become the first man to win at least two consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004 to 2008. Play in the year’s last Grand Slam tournament begins Monday. Djokovic will face 138th-ranked Radu Albot of Moldova at night in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani throws off a mound for 1st time since elbow surgery last fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has thrown off a mound for the first time since having elbow surgery last year that has kept the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar from pitching this season. Ohtani has been rehabbing his pitching arm while making history with his bat. He reached 40 home runs with a two-out, grand slam in the ninth inning and 40 stolen bases with a swipe in the fourth inning Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. Ohtani threw 10 pitches. The team has said he won’t be pitching at all this season, including the playoffs. He’s been playing as a designated hitter.

Novak Djokovic gets why tennis players have questions about Jannik Sinner’s steroids case

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic says he understands why Jannik Sinner’s lack of a suspension despite two positive drug tests has some tennis players questioning whether there’s a double standard in the sport. Djokovic says Saturday tennis needs clear protocols, and it’s fair for some players to wonder if they didn’t receive them. Sinner tested positive twice in March for an anabolic steroid, but the International Tennis Integrity Agency determined the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist. The ruling was announced less than a week before Sinner begins the U.S. Open as the No. 1-seeded man.

Paralympic social media accounts bypass traditional media with edgy take

PARIS (AP) — Paralympic athletes and even the International Paralympic Committee are raising their visibility on social media with content focusing on and even making fun of their physical disabilities. While outside commenters have found the images and videos in poor taste, athletes themselves are leaning in to highlighting their abilities alongside their disabilities. IPC spokesman Craig Spence says Paralympians have “a great sense of humor. They’re not wrapped up in cotton wool and protected from society.” The Paralympics begin in Paris on Aug. 28.

