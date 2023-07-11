AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:23 p.m. EDT

Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball

SEATTLE (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball and said the sport’s commercial deals with gambling companies have no impact on the status of the career hits leader. Rose agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after an investigation found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. Manfred rejected Rose’s application in 2015. Manfred says: “Pete Rose violated what is sort of rule one in baseball, and the consequences of that are clear in the rule.”

Elina Svitolina has the Ukraine war and her baby in mind as she beats Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elina Svitolina is back in her first Grand Slam semifinal since 2019. She got there at Wimbledon by beating No. 1 Iga Swiatek in three sets Tuesday. Things are much different for Svitolina now than they were the last time she made it to the final four at a major tournament. She is a mother who gave birth to a daughter nine months ago and returned to the tour three months ago. And she is concerned about the war in her native Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February 2022. Svitolina will face Marketa Vondrousova for a berth in Saturday’s final. Novak Djokovic will play Jannik Sinner in the men’s semifinals.

Saudi investment in PGA Tour will top $1 billion. And Norman will exit as LIV’s CEO, tour exec says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A PGA Tour executive has told Congress that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund agreed to invest more than $1 billion in a new commercial entity controlled by the tour. Ron Price, the tour’s chief operating officer, also said at a hearing Tuesday that Greg Norman will be ousted as the CEO of LIV Golf if the business deal between the Saudis and the tour is finalized. The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is looking into the negotiations between the tour and the Saudis and the geopolitical implications of Saudi investment in American sports. However, there was no indication that Congress would block the tour from going into business with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Column: How far golf has come in a year, how far it still has to go

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Tuesday’s Senate hearing on the PGA Tour’s agreement with the Saudis is a reminder how long this has been going on. All those big controversies from a year ago that seemed like a big scandal now seem petty. In the last year, talk of defections turned into a lawsuit. That led to the big Delaware meeting to reshape the tour. That was supposed to be a watershed moment in PGA Tour history and now seems to be water under the bridge. What hasn’t changed is the nature of the questions. What does it all mean? How will it shake out?

With player stylists and Gucci collabs, MLB eyes a fresh look with younger fans

SEATTLE (AP) — There was Barbiecore and suits both serious and spicy at Major League Baseball’s red carpet show on Tuesday. The event came hours before the All-Star Game and featured baseball’s top players strutting through Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market with their spouses, kids and moms in tow, and giving their best looks to the hundreds of adoring fans gathered. Yet what was really on display was MLB’s quest for the crown of cool. The fan-friendly event was yet another indication that MLB is increasingly staking its claim on fashion as an entry to new audiences and pop culture reverence.

MLB open to consider increasing time on pitch clock in postseason

SEATTLE (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will consider increasing time on the pitch clock for the postseason but is reluctant to adjust an innovation the sport considers a great success. In the first season of the clock, the average time of a nine-inning game is 2:38, on track to be the fastest since 1984. It is down from 3:04 last year and 3:09 in 2021, the last season before PitchCom was introduced. Manfred says “we’re going to continue to talk to the players and adds: “I think you ought to play the postseason the way you play the regular season. There’s exceptions.”

Flopping, challenge rules changed by NBA’s Board of Governors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA’s Board of Governors approved two rule changes for the coming season Tuesday. One change gives coaches a second challenge if their first one is successful. The other will mean a technical foul will be called against players who flop. The challenge rule change is something that coaches have wanted for some time. Coaches who challenge a call and are successful will get the chance to make a second challenge. Teams must have a timeout in order to call for a challenge; that timeout would not be retained even if a coach won that first challenge.

Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins human rights case but testosterone rules may remain for years

Champion runner Caster Semenya has won what might turn out to be a landmark legal victory. The European Court of Human Rights has decided she was discriminated against by sports rules that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels if she wants to compete in major competitions. But the two-time Olympic champion’s success after her two failed appeals in sports’ highest court in 2019 and the Swiss supreme court in 2020 came with a major caveat. The ruling didn’t strike down the rules and the world track and field body said soon after it was released that the contentious testosterone regulations would “remain in place.” Overturning them might still take years, if it happens at all.

Saints’ Kamara pleads no contest to misdemeanor in man’s beating at Las Vegas club

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons have pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge in a beating that left a man unconscious at a Las Vegas nightclub more than a year ago. Kamara, Lammons and two other men faced felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly attacking Darnell Greene Jr. of Houston. The altercation came a day before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl. Kamara played in the Pro Bowl and was arrested afterward. Attorneys for Kamara and Lammons on Tuesday pleaded no contest on their behalf to breach of peace. Each player was sentenced to community service and agreed to pay medical costs to Greene.

Oakland Athletics start the process of applying to MLB for a move to Las Vegas

SEATTLE (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have started the process of applying to Major League Baseball to move to Las Vegas. MLB last month established a relocation committee to evaluate the move, a group headed by Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio. Philadelphia Phillies CEO John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman also are on the committee. Nevada’s Legislature approved providing $380 million in public financing for a proposed $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof on the Tropicana hotel site of the Las Vegas Strip. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday that the application process is underway.

