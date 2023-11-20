AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:23 a.m. EST

Analysis: 10 favorites found different ways to win Sunday around the NFL

Dallas dominated. Detroit and Denver rallied. Jacksonville and Buffalo rebounded. San Francisco cruised. There were few surprise results Sunday as 10 of the 12 favorites won. They got there in different ways. Add Miami, Cleveland, Houston and the Los Angeles Rams to the list of winners. Only Green Bay and the New York Giants pulled off upsets, slight ones considering their opponents. The Cowboys clobbering the lowly Carolina Panthers 33-10 was the most predictable outcome. Every team wants to play important games. There’s no telling what’ll happen when they get there.

Wilson, Sutton hook up for winning TD as Broncos rally to end Vikings’ 5-game winning streak, 21-20

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson’s 15-yard touchdown throw to Courtland Sutton with 1:03 remaining propelled the Denver Broncos past the Minnesota Vikings 21-20. The Broncos ended the Vikings’ five-game winning streak that was the longest in the NFL. Now, Denver owns the league’s longest winning streak at our four games. The Broncos are 5-5 as they try to make a push to end their seven-year playoff drought. Joshua Dobbs ran for a TD and threw for a TD for the Vikings. Denver’s defense had three takeaways and forced Dobbs and the Vikings to go backwards on their final possession when a field goal could have won the game.

Rams rally from a late deficit and snap their 3-game skid with a 17-16 win over Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Lucas Havrisik made a 22-yard field goal for the Rams with 1:31 to play, and Jason Myers missed a 55-yard attempt for the Seahawks with three seconds left in Los Angeles’ 17-16 victory over Seattle. Matthew Stafford passed for 190 yards in his return from injury and led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter for the Rams, who snapped their three-game losing streak with their second win over the Seahawks this season. Los Angeles hung on only after Geno Smith returned from a late injury of his own and led a frantic last-minute drive into field goal range.

AP Top 25: Ohio State jumps Michigan, moves to No. 2. Washington, FSU flip-flop at Nos. 4-5

Ohio State passed Michigan and moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll a week before the Big Ten rivals play another top-five matchup. No. 4 Washington flip-flopped with No. 5 Florida State. Georgia remained No. 1 and received a season-high 61 first-place votes. The Bulldogs have been atop the rankings for 23 straight weeks, the second-best streak in the history of the poll. The top five teams, all unbeaten, had held their places for five straight weeks. All improved to 11-0 on Saturday.

Bronny James warms up before USC game for first time this season after heart issue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James warmed up with his USC teammates before a game for the first time this season Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest in July. He has yet to make his college debut after it was determined he had a congenital heart defect that was treatable. James, the son of LeBron James, played his high school career at Sierra Canyon, just north of Los Angeles. The Trojans beat Brown 81-70. Bronny then watched his dad score 37 points, including the go-ahead free throw, in the Lakers 105-104 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Changing recruiting landscape more challenging than ever for even the most talented prep players

Divine Bourrage is one of the top high school prospects in the country, juggling the stressful challenges of the ever-changing demands of the usually precarious recruiting landscape as she chases her dream of playing women’s college basketball. The transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules that have engulfed college sports have further complicated the already confusing recruiting process for thousands of high school teenagers and their families. Bourrage, Zakiyah Johnson and Darianna Alexander are standouts in Ohio, Iowa and Kentucky who have received dozens of offers from schools. But most of her peers are hoping for just one school to knock on their door. And the transfer portal has reduced the odds of that happening.

Kelce Bowl: Eagles’ Jason, Chiefs’ Travis the center of attention in a Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You can’t go anywhere these days without hearing or seeing something that has to do with Eagles center Travis Kelce and his younger brother and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Big brother was dubbed one of the “Sexiest Men Alive” by the magazine “People.” Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. Both are part of one of the hottest podcasts anywhere, and together they have transcended the NFL to become bona fide stars in their own right. Oh, and they meet again on Monday night when the Eagles visit the Chiefs in a rematch of the Super Bowl. The Eagles are 8-1 leading the NFC while the Chiefs are 7-2 and atop the AFC heading into the biggest game of the weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

Column: F1 hits the jackpot in Las Vegas on its $500 million gamble after many stumbles on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. But by the time Justin Bieber waved the checkered flag on Formula One’s return to Las Vegas, the $500 million Sin City gamble had hit the jackpot. F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying F1 event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas. It was like a show with poor reviews that suddenly becomes an overnight hit.

Barcelona and Madrid among teams hit by ‘FIFA virus’ as players get injured on international duty

MADRID (AP) — The latest international break is proving costly for European clubs like Spanish powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid. Both teams will be depleted by the injury absences of important players affected by the “FIFA virus” while on duty with their national teams. Barcelona will be without Gavi because of a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament while Madrid will have to do without Vinícius Júnior and Eduardo Camavinga. Manchester City apparently avoided a scare with Erling Haaland but Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t so lucky with midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery. Manchester United also may be in trouble after goalkeeper André Onana couldn’t finish a World Cup qualifier playing with Cameroon.

Amy Yang captures her first American LPGA title and cashes in on $2 million

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Amy Yang is the Race to CME Globe champion and $2 million richer for it. Yang holed out for eagle on the 13th fairway to take the lead. She finished with two straight birdies for a 66. That gave her a three-shot victory over Nasa Hataoka and Alison Lee. The 34-year-old from South Korea won for the fifth time on the LPGA Tour. But it was her first victory on U.S. soil. Her other LPGA wins were in South Korea and Thailand. Hataoka was tied for the lead until she lipped out a short par putt on the 16th hole to fall behind.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.