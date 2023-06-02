AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:22 a.m. EDT

Jokic gets triple-double, Nuggets roll past Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic got a triple-double in his NBA Finals debut, Jamal Murray scored 26 points and the Denver Nuggets had little trouble with the cold-shooting Miami Heat on the way to a 104-93 win in Game 1 of the title series on Thursday night. Jokic finished with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who waited 47 years to make the finals and didn’t disappoint. Aaron Gordon scored 16 and Michael Porter Jr. added 14 for Denver, which trailed for all of 34 seconds and eventually led by as many as 24. Bam Adebayo finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which shot 41 percent.

Nuggets get an NBA Finals gem from difference-maker Murray

DENVER (AP) — The highlight of Game 1 for Jamal Murray came when he dribbled into the middle, planted his surgically repaired left knee in the paint, made a full clockwise turn, then faded away and swished a mid-range jumper. His most important contribution to Denver’s first win in the franchise’s first appearance in the NBA Finals — well, take your pick. Murray finished with 26 points and 10 assists to help the Nuggets to a 104-93 win over the Miami Heat. In his 49 career playoff games, Murray has averaged 27.6 points, which is 33 percent more than he scores in the regular season.

NBA planning to announce latest Ja Morant decision after Finals, Silver says

DENVER (AP) — The latest sanctions, if any, that the NBA plans to levy against Memphis guard Ja Morant for his second instance of displaying a gun on social media will be announced shortly after the finals, Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday. Silver did not say what the penalties were, not even saying if Morant would be available at the start of next season. Morant was suspended for eight games by the NBA in March for an incident where he broadcast himself on Instagram displaying a gun in a suburban Denver club, and was suspended by the Grizzlies last month after another video showed Morant displaying what appeared to be a gun yet again.

Referee Eric Lewis not selected to work NBA Finals while league looks into tweets

DENVER (AP) — Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals, while the league continues to investigate whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other referees from online complaints. Lewis had been chosen to work the finals in each of the last four seasons. But after some now-deleted tweets were revealed last week, the league opened an investigation into whether Lewis violated NBA rules by speaking about officiating in an unauthorized manner. It has not been determined if Lewis was using the account.

NBA mock draft: Wembanyama to Spurs 1st, then Brandon Miller to Hornets

The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 1 pick and there is no mystery about who Gregg Popovich and company are going to bring in to revive the Alamo City. Victor Wembanyama could have started packing for Texas the night of the NBA draft lottery. The 7-foot-3 phenom from France will be San Antonio-bound minutes after the NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. EDT on June 22. Intrigue begins with the No. 2 pick, when the Charlotte Hornets will likely decide between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson. A pair of twin brothers and a number of freshmen should also go in the top 10.

Jessica Pegula, American seeded No. 3, loses at French Open to Elise Mertens

PARIS (AP) — Third-seeded Jessica Pegula lost to Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the French Open. Her exit is far earlier than Pegula has gotten used to at Grand Slam tournaments lately. She had made the quarterfinals at four of the most recent five majors. That includes a year ago at Roland Garros. Mertens is a 27-year-old Belgian who is seeded 28th. Her best Slam result was reaching the semifinals at the 2018 Australian Open. Another woman from the United States joined Pegula on the way out. Peyton Stearns was eliminated by No. 9 Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-0, 6-1.

Riley avoids big numbers for 67 on tough day at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Davis Riley had a 67 and is atop the leaderboard after one round at the Memorial for the second straight year. And that’s where the similarities end. Muirfield Village was hot, dry and a beast. The average score was the highest for an opening round at the Memorial since 2000. Rory McIlroy made triple bogey on the last hole for a 72. It could have been worse. Chad Ramey hit four balls into the water on No. 9 and made a 13, the highest score on any hole in Muirfield Village history. Jordan Spieth was among those two shot backs.

Champions League final referee keeps job after apologizing for ties to far-right leader

GENEVA (AP) — Polish soccer referee Szymon Marciniak has apologized for speaking at a business event tied to a far-right politician and was confirmed by UEFA to officiate next week’s Champions League final. Marciniak’s appointment for the game between Manchester City and Inter Milan on June 10 was at risk. A Warsaw-based anti-racism group alerted UEFA to his conference appearance this week. UEFA says it accepted Marciniak’s “profound apologies and clarification.” UEFA adds that anti-racism group Never Again had also then asked for the referee to be retained. Marciniak also refereed the World Cup final in Qatar.

Claressa Shields fighting for gender equality for women boxers

DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields is perhaps in the prime of her career, establishing a big enough name as a two-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion in three weight classes to headline the first boxing card in the six-year history of Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City. She became the first woman to earn a seven-figure payday in her last two fights and is expected to make another $1 million on Saturday night when the undisputed middleweight champion faces top-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo. Still, Shields laments the gender inequities in boxing.

Devers breaks tie in 6-run 8th, Red Sox beat Reds 8-2 to avoid sweep

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers doubled to break an eighth-inning tie and the Boston Red Sox overcame Chris Sale’s early exit because of shoulder soreness to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2. Sale came out with two out in the fourth after walking Nick Senzel, with Boston trailing 1-0. After the Reds tied it off Chris Martin (1-1) in the eighth, Devers doubled in Alex Verdugo following a leadoff walk in the bottom of the inning. Devers hit a deep drive to straight away center that nearly went out. Boston added five more runs in the inning, with Connor Wong capping the outburst with a two-run shot into the Green Monster seats.

