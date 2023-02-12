AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:20 p.m. EST

Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Hurts made up for a costly mistake earlier in the second quarter with his second rushing touchdown of the evening a few minutes later. Hurts ran 4 yards for the touchdown and a 21-14 lead as the pro-Eagles crowd chanted “MVP! MVP!” Hurts was the AP NFL MVP runner-up to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. Hurts is already putting together a solid Super Bowl. He joins Jim McMahon as the only quarterbacks with two TD runs in a Super Bowl. His 61 yards rushing are already third-most for a QB in a Super Bowl behind Steve McNair and Colin Kaepernick.

Chiefs’ Mahomes comes up limping in first half of Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came up limping on his ailing right ankle after he was spun to the ground by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards late in the first half of the Super Bowl. Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain against Jacksonville in the divisional round of the playoffs when a Jaguars defender landed on him. He received treatment the following week and limped his way through an AFC title win over Cincinnati. The Chiefs have Chad Henne as their backup. He played a series against the Bengals and led Kansas City on a touchdown drive.

New Mex St cancels season after sex, harassment allegations

New Mexico State has called off the rest of its men’s basketball season after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact against a teammate. In a statement, chancellor Dan Arvizu said the action was needed after receiving additional details of reports related to hazing allegations against players. KTSM-TV in El Paso, Texas, obtained what it said was a redacted police report with none of the players named. The station said the report detailed the victim telling investigators that on Feb. 6, three members of the team held down the victim, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to hit him in the buttocks, The victim also said the players touched his scrotum.

Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

PHOENIX (AP) — From Super Bowl opening night to the night before the big game, the party was on all week long. The frenzy was back in full force this year after COVID-19 restrictions limited the wild, zany atmosphere that surrounds the most-anticipated and most-hyped week on the sports calendar. More than 6,000 media members from 24 countries were accredited to provide coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and related events onsite in Arizona, per the NFL. Officials estimated 100,000 visitors were passing through the area surrounding the downtown convention center where the NFL set up its Super Bowl Experience, an interactive theme park. The media center was buzzing with a record 128 outlets filling radio row, which now includes podcasts and television networks.

Eagles take Super Bowl lead behind 4th down conversions

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Sirianni’s fourth-down aggressiveness paid off in a big way for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Sirianni had his offense go for it twice on fourth down on a single drive late in the first half, leading to a touchdown run by Jalen Hurts that gave the Eagles a 21-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts converted the first with a 28-yard run and the Eagles got the second when Derrick Nnadi committed a neutral zone infraction before the snap. Hurts ran it in from 4 yards on the next play. The Eagles have converted a league-high 26 fourth-down tries.

AP source: Eagles’ Steichen leads Colts’ coaching candidates

PHOENIX (AP) — A person familiar with the team’s decision says Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen is coaching the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and a deal hasn’t been completed. Steichen would become the second Eagles offensive coordinator hired by the Colts as their head coach. Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts earlier this season, was Philly’s offensive coordinator before being hired as Indy’s head coach in 2018.

Look for lots of cute animals and celebs in Super Bowl ads

NEW YORK (AP) — Off the field at the Super Bowl, 50-plus marketers are having a battle of their own. They’re trying to reach the more than 100 million people tuning into the broadcast on Fox. Marketers are using light humor, lots of cute animals and even more stars to help get their messages across. Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Melissa McCarthy and Serena Williams are just some of the celebrities making appearances in the spots that cost up to $7 million to buy.

Pelicans’ Williamson has setback with hamstring injury

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says All-Star forward Zion Williamson has aggravated his previously injured right hamstring. Griffin says the setback extends the timeline for Williamson’s return to action to “multiple weeks past All-Star break.” Williamson has been averaging 26 points per game this season but has missed the Pelicans past 20 games. Griffins says Williamson had progressed to the point where he was able to participate in 3-on-3 drills in practice and was on the court when he had his setback. The Pelicans have a 29-28 record and entered Sunday in seventh place in the Western Conference.

Baby bonanza: Chiefs’ Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

PHOENIX (AP) — Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours Sunday to twin girls back home in Chicago, making it a memorable Super Bowl for him long before kickoff. Allegretti was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordeon, had gone into labor. Hardman went on injured reserve this week and was not available to play in the game. And Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, has her obstetricians on hand at State Farm Stadium should she go into labor.

Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Damar Hamlin has made it to the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills safety made his third appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, this time on the field at State Farm Stadium prior to Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. It’s another step in Hamlin’s remarkable recovery. It’s been a little more than a month after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. He also appeared on stage at the “NFL Honors” on Thursday night.

