AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:15 p.m. EDT

Simone Biles makes history with second all-around Olympic gymnastics title, 8 years after her first

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil during a tense all-around gymnastics final Thursday to become a two-time Olympic champion. Biles’ total of 59.131 was just ahead of Andrade at 57.932. That’s one of the closest calls Biles has ever endured at a major international event. Still, the meet ended just like all the ones Biles has started and finished over the last 11 years: with hugs and gold on the way. American Sunisa Lee, the defending Olympic all-around champion, earned the bronze.

Federal judge overturns $4.7 billion jury verdict in ‘Sunday Ticket’ lawsuit and rules for NFL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has overturned a jury’s $4.7 billion verdict in the class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers against the NFL and has granted judgment to the NFL. U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez ruled Thursday that the testimony of two witnesses for the subscribers had flawed methodologies and should have been excluded. The jury on June 27 awarded $4.7 billion in damages to residential and commercial subscribers after it ruled the NFL violated antitrust laws in distributing out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on a premium subscription service.

Ledecky wins record 13th medal with a silver. Summer McIntosh and Kate Douglass strike gold

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Another romp for Summer McIntosh. A gold medal for Kate Douglass. And, to cap things off, a record-breaking night for Katie Ledecky. With a silver in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay, Ledecky collected the 13th medal of her stellar career to become the most decorated woman in swimming history. She would’ve preferred it to be gold, but that went to an Australian squad led by gold medalists Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus. Still, in her next-to-last event of these games, Ledecky broke the mark she shared with fellow Americans Dara Torres, Natalie Coughlin and Jenny Thompson. The 27-year-old now has eight golds, four silvers and one bronze over four Olympics, with every intention of swimming on to Los Angeles in 2028.

Angels star Mike Trout needs second surgery for torn meniscus, ending his season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout needs a second surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. The operation will end another injury-marred campaign for the three-time MVP. Trout said Thursday in a social media post that an MRI revealed the new meniscus tear. He previously had surgery on May 3 to repair the meniscus and had been working toward a return before his rehab was shut down on Tuesday. Trout says he was “devastated” by the news. Trout batted .220 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 29 games this season. The 32-year-old has been limited by a series of injuries over the past five years.

Brittney Griner: ‘Head over heels’ for Americans coming home in prisoner swap

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Brittney Griner knows only too well the swirling emotions of being involved in a prisoner swap. She says she is “head over heels” that fellow Americans are coming home from Russia. Griner called it a great day and that she is so happy for the families. She says any day Americans come home is a win. She spoke after the U.S. women beat Belgium 87-74 to clinch a berth in the Paris Games quarterfinals. The two-time Olympic gold medalist went through her own prisoner exchange with Russia in 2022. Now Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan from Michigan are coming home after being convicted of espionage charges the U.S. government considered baseless.

NFL’s revamped kickoff making it debut in the Hall of Fame game

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The NFL’s new kickoff rule will make its debut when the preseason opens Thursday night with the Chicago Bears facing the Houston Texans. While both teams are expected to sit starters, all eyes will be on the overhauled kickoffs during the annual Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Stadium. NFL owners approved a radical change for kickoffs in order to revive a “dead play” that saw a record-low returns last season. The NFL estimates that more than half of all kickoffs will be returned this season. The goal is to increase the number of returns without making it more dangerous.

Bookmaker to plead guilty in gambling case tied to baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from the ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to running an illegal gambling business. Federal prosecutors say Mathew Bowyer’s business operated for at least five years in Southern California and Las Vegas and took wagers from more than 700 bettors, including Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. Bowyer is expected to plead guilty Aug. 9 to running an illegal gambling business, money laundering, and subscribing to a false tax return.

U.S. women clinch quarterfinal berth and stretch Olympic win streak to 57 straight

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 26 points and the U.S. beat Belgium 87-74, clinching a spot in the Olympic quarterfinals. A’ja Wilson added 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Americans. They have a 57-game Olympic win streak that dates to the 1992 Barcelona Games. This was one of the closer games during the historic run of seven consecutive gold medals. Only three contests have been single-digit victories. The Americans faced a loud, spirited pro-Belgium crowd among that made up most of the 25,044 in attendance. The arena is about 30 minutes away from the country’s border.

Several QB competitions going on in NFL training camps, including Raiders battle, Steelers rivalry

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are locked in an even battle to become the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback. Coach Antonio Pierce said he was waiting for one of them to take charge. There are several teams with similar questions at that position around the NFL. Quarterbacks are competing for starting jobs with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. Expected starters with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are being pushed to keep those spots.

Jets’ McCutcheon has made mental health awareness his mission since best friend’s death in 8th grade

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Lance McCutcheon can’t remember what caused the sudden rift between him and his best friend. The details don’t really matter now to the New York Jets wide receiver. He just knows he never got to smooth things over with Connor Mills. And he never got a chance to say goodbye. On May 31, 2013, Mills died by suicide. He was 14. The 25-year-old McCutcheon, in training camp with the Jets competing for a roster spot, has been an advocate for mental health awareness since his best friend’s death.

