AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:15 a.m. EDT

Gerrit Cole tosses playoff gem, shutting down Royals and sending Yankees back to ALCS with 3-1 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gerrit Cole held the Kansas City Royals to a single run over seven innings Thursday night, sending the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory that put them back to the American League Championship Series. The six-time All-Star scattered six hits and struck out four before giving way to the New York bullpen. Clay Holmes breezed through a perfect eighth inning and Luke Weaver handled the ninth, extending the scoreless streak by Yankees relievers to 15 2/3 innings this postseason. Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres and Game 3 hero Giancarlo Stanton drove in runs for the Yankees. Michael Wacha failed to make it through five innings for Kansas City, which managed only five runs over the final three games of the series.

Dodgers will start Yamamoto against San Diego’s Darvish in winner-take-all Game 5 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will get his wish to see Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto face off against San Diego’s Yu Darvish in the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers announced late Thursday that Yamamoto will be their starter after manager Dave Roberts was cagey about his team’s plans earlier in the day. The Dodgers used eight relievers to shut out the Padres 8-0 and set up the dramatic finale between the heated rivals. Ohtani had wanted to see the Yoshinobu vs. Darvish matchup earlier in the series, but the Dodgers switched Yoshinobu to Game 1 and the Padres started Darvish in Game 2.

Brock Purdy throws for 3 TDs and the 49ers beat the Seahawks 36-24 to move atop division

SEATTLE (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers never trailed in a 36-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Deebo Samuel had a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown and finished with three catches for 102 yards for the defending NFC champions. San Francisco improved to 3-3 and moved into a tie with Seattle for first place in the NFC West after an uneven start to the season. George Kittle added five receptions for 58 yards and two scores for the 49ers, who beat the Seahawks for a sixth straight time. Seattle’s Geno Smith threw for 312 yards but was intercepted twice.

Fry’s 2-run homer, squeeze bunt lead Guardians over Tigers 5-4 and force ALDS Game 5

DETROIT (AP) — Pinch-hitter David Fry had a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, then bunted home an insurance run in the ninth to help the Cleveland Guardians force a decisive Game 5 against the Detroit Tigers in their AL Division Series with a 5-4 victory. Cleveland ended a streak of 11 losses in postseason elimination games dating to Game 6 of 1997 World Series. Game 5 is Saturday in Cleveland, with ace Tarik Skubal set to start for the Tigers. The winner advances to the ALCS against the New York Yankees or Kansas City Royals starting Monday.

Minnesota Lynx stun New York Liberty with 95-93 overtime win in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals

NEW YORK (AP) — Napheesa Collier’s turnaround jumper with 8.8 seconds left lifted the Minnesota Lynx to a 95-93 win over the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. With the game tied in OT, Collier faked in the lane and scored. New York had a chance to tie it but Breanna Stewart’s layup at the buzzer was off. Courtney Williams had 23 points, Kayla McBride 22 and Collier 21 for Minnesota. Jonquel Jones led New York with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Sunday in New York. Before the game, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the league is expanding the Finals to best-of-seven next year.

Analysis: Some quarterbacks just need a second chance, or third or fourth

Sam Darnold is realizing his potential on his fourth stop. Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith did the same. Jared Goff found his way on his second team. Some quarterbacks just need a second chance. Or third. Or fourth. Darnold was supposed to be a stopgap player in Minnesota, signed to a one-year, $10 million deal to keep a seat warm for J.J. McCarthy. But the rookie first-round pick suffered a season-ending knee injury in August and Darnold has seized the opportunity. The Vikings are the NFC’s only undefeated team going into their bye week and Darnold is a major reason why they’ve had success.

Wild hang on to beat Blue Jackets 3-2 in opener behind Boldy, Eriksson Ek and Gustavsson

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek scored on a strong night for the second line, Mats Zuccarello added a power-play goal and the Minnesota Wild opened the season by beating former coach Dean Evason and the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Filip Gustavsson had 30 saves for the Wild. They improved to 10-1-1 in season openers on their home ice. Gustavsson gave up a power-play goal by Zach Werenski with 2:54 left. Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets. They played their first game under Evason.

Yankees’ Chisholm accuses Royals’ Garcia of intentionally trying to hurt teammate during ALDS win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. accused the Royals’ Maikel Garcia of intentionally trying to hurt Anthony Volpe while sliding into second base during Game 4 of their tense AL Division Series that New York won 3-1 on Thursday night. Garcia led off the sixth inning with a single and Michael Massey followed with a chopper to first base, where Jon Berti fielded the ball and stepped on the bag. He then fired to Volpe covering second base for the double play, and Garcia slid hard into the bag — and Volpe likewise delivered a hard tag on the Kansas City third baseman. Both benches emptied, though no punches were thrown.

Fritz through to semifinals in Shanghai and Sabalenka to play Gauff in Wuhan

SHANGHAI (AP) — Taylor Fritz advanced to his fifth Masters semifinal with a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 victory over David Goffin of Belgium at the Shanghai Masters. The 26-year-old American was in control throughout the 82-minute encounter and converted three of his seven break points to set up a meeting against four-time champion Novak Djokovic or Jakub Mensik, who play later Friday. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka served up a master class to defeat Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-2, 6-2 and maintain her undefeated record at the Wuhan Open. The Belarussian will meet fourth-ranked Coco Gauff in a blockbuster semifinal matchup.

Rays say it may take ‘weeks’ to fully assess damage at Tropicana Field, after Milton struck region

The Tampa Bay Rays say it may take weeks to fully assess how much damage was done to Tropicana Field, which saw its roof ripped to shreds by the force of Hurricane Milton as the deadly storm barreled across much of Florida. The team said no one was injured when the St. Petersburg ballpark was struck by the storm on Wednesday night. A handful of “essential personnel” were inside Tropicana Field as the roof panels were blown apart, much of the debris falling on the field and seats below.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.