AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:14 p.m. EDT

Stephen Curry, Warriors believe they will stay together to chase more championships

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson hardly consider themselves done chasing championships together. The defending champions’ season ended in Game 6 to the Lakers in Los Angeles, the first time this core group of Curry, Green and Thompson have been eliminated before the NBA Finals after 19 straight playoff series wins against Western Conference opponents under coach Steve Kerr. Golden State also failed to to win at least one road game after doing so in an NBA-record 28 consecutive series. They hope to stay together and go after another title.

Analysis: Playoff outcomes suggest the NBA could see a summer of big moves

It’s the best time of year in the NBA, with the playoff field getting down to its final four on Sunday. It’ll be followed by the co-best time of year in the NBA. That’s July, when free agency time means some teams are going to wildly change. The Golden State Warriors’ reign as NBA champions ended Friday night with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. It served as a reminder that nobody can escape the need to make changes.

Alex Palou wins Indianapolis Grand Prix, moves into IndyCar points lead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou inherited the lead on Lap 65, then drove away from the pack to win the Indianapolis Grand Prix by 16.8006 seconds over Pato O’Ward. It’s Palou’s first win in 11 career starts at Indy, his first this season and the first for Chip Ganassi Racing since the season opener in March. Palou also took over the points lead from his teammate Marcus Ericsson, who dropped to third. Alexander Rossi was third and pole winner Christian Lundgaard finished fourth on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

Eckroat, Dou, Palmer share third-round lead at Byron Nelson; Scheffler 2 back

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Austin Eckroat and China’s Marty Dou are seeking a first PGA Tour victory as they share the third-round lead at 16 under with Ryan Palmer at the Byron Nelson. Hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler is two shots back after faltering with a bogey on the par-5 18th. The Oklahoma-raised Eckroat shot 8-under 63. Dou had a 64 on his home course at the TPC Craig Ranch. Dou lives in the Dallas area. Palmer’s eagle putt for the outright lead on 18 stopped just short.

Panthers relishing 1st trip to NHL’s conference finals in 27 years

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There was a wide range of emotions that the Florida Panthers all enjoyed in the immediate aftermath of securing their first conference finals trip in 27 years. Extreme joy and elation at first. Then a quieter, more contemplative celebration. And then, exhaustion. The Panthers are headed to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 1996, after beating Toronto 3-2 in overtime on Friday night to finish off another playoff stunner.

Celtics, 76ers ready for Game 7 at TD Garden for spot in East finals vs. Heat

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will meet in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday. Neither team needed seven games in the first round, though both have some experience in winner-take-all games. The Celtics won two of them on their way to the NBA Finals last year. Coach Joe Mazzulla says they learned how to win easy and also “how to battle to the death.” The Sixers haven’t won a Game 7 since 2001. The winner of the game at Boston’s TD Garden will advance to the Eastern Conference finals to face the Miami Heat.

Judge homers twice, Yankees overcome 6-run deficit, beat Rays 9-8

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers, Anthony Volpe broke Joe DiMaggio’s team record for consecutive stolen bases at the start of a career and New York overcame a six-run deficit for a 9-8 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Rays ace Shane McClanahan failed to hold a 6-0, fifth-inning lead, six days after Yankees ace Gerrit Cole squandered a 6-0, fifth-inning advantage in an 8-7, 10-inning loss at Tampa Bay. In a matchup of All-Star starters, Yandy Díaz hit his first career grand slam in a five-run fifth against Nestor Cortes.

Jokic slow-walks Nuggets into NBA final four with methodical, unselfish approach

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic has once again taken his time in leading the Denver Nuggets to their second Western Conference finals in the the past three seasons. Yes, everything continues to move at Jokic’s methodical pace. Next up will be LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Not that will phase the player nicknamed “Joker.” He averaged a triple-double in a six-game series against Kevin Durant Suns. Jokic may not have earned his third straight NBA MVP, with Philadelphia center Joel Embiid snapping his streak. But the center from Serbia is a basketball virtuoso on the floor, directing the offense like a conductor harmonizing a symphony while earning the respect of coaches and players around the league.

Defending champion Minjee Lee of Australia takes 3-shot lead into Founders Cup finale

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending champion Minjee Lee of Australia overcame an opening bogey for a 5-under 67 and a three-stroke lead Saturday, heading in the final round of the Founders Cup. No. 6 in the world, Lee had four birdies and an eagle after dropping a stroke on the par-4 first at Upper Montclair Country Club. The 26-year-old had a 12-under 204 total in her bid to join Jin Young Ko as the only players to successfully defend a title in the event that honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour. Ko won in 2019 and 2021. The event was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. American Angel Yin and South Korean rookie Hae Ran Ryu shared second place, a shot ahead of Ko, Ashleigh Buhai and Aditi Ashok.

Vandersloot hesitated to join WNBA super team in New York due to mom’s cancer diagnosis

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA All-Star guard Courtney Vandersloot sought her mom’s blessing before signing with the New York Liberty as a free agent. Jan Vandersloot was diagnosed with advanced multiple myeloma last July. When it came time to figure out what Courtney’s next WNBA move would be, the former Chicago Sky floor general discussed it with her mom. She had spent her entire career in Chicago since the team drafted her third in 2011, but knew it was time for a change. There is no cure for the cancer Jan Vandersloot has, but Courtney says her mom is responding well to treatment.

