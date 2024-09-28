AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:13 a.m. EDT

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has steroid case appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency

ROME (AP) — The steroid case involving top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner has been appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The Montreal-based body announced it is seeking a ban of one to two years. Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but was not banned in a decision by an independent tribunal announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Aug. 20 because the ITIA determined he was not to blame. The appeal will be heard before the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport. Sinner’s case was announced a week before the U.S. Open which he went on to win.

In memory of Arthur: 76ers’ star Joel Embiid honors late brother at Philly block party

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won Olympic gold. He signed a $193 million contract extension with Philadelphia. Embiid spoke at the UN General Assembly about African innovation. Already parents to a son, Embiid and his wife are expecting a daughter. His lobbying efforts for the Sixers to sign All-Star free-agent Paul George paid off with perhaps the most significant acquisition in Embiid’s 10 seasons with the franchise. For his final move before training camp opens next week, Embiid celebrated a watershed more personal in nature. The seven-time All-Star hosted the “In Memory of Arthur” block party to honor the life of his late brother in a Friday night event for Philadelphia Youth Basketball.

Timberwolves agree to trade Towns to Knicks for Randle, DiVincenzo, 1st-rounder, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick in a franchise-altering deal. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized. Towns is a four-time All-Star entering his 10th season. He never hinted at discontent with the team that drafted him first overall in 2015. The upside for Towns is a return to his roots. He grew up in New Jersey.

Locked in at the plate, Shohei Ohtani chases Triple Crown entering final weekend of regular season

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s locked in at the plate, on the bases, for the NL MVP and now on the Triple Crown. It’s been that kind of late-season surge for the Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter who’s already invented the 50-50 club. Ohtani went 4 for 5 in a 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies to keep in the running for the Triple Crown. It also ensure he’s in the lineup the final two games. Heading into the weekend, Ohtani’s leading the NL in homers (54) and RBIs (130). He raised his average to .309 on Friday, trailing only Luis Arráez (.314) in the batting-title race.

White Sox lose post-1900s, majors-record 121st game, falling 4-1 to Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — The Chicago White Sox lost their post-1900s, major league-record 121st game Friday night, falling 4-1 to the Detroit Tigers. The White Sox broke the mark of 120 set by the New York Mets in 1962 in their first season. The Cleveland Spiders hold the overall record, going 20-134 in 1899. The closest any team had come to New York’s record was the 2003 Tigers, who won their final two games to finish with 119 losses. That remained the AL record until Chicago hit 120 on Sunday in San Diego. After avoiding the record by sweeping the Los Angeles Angels at home, the White Sox lost to a Tigers team that wrapped up a postseason spot in front of 44,435 raucous fans.

No. 7 Miami survives Virginia Tech 38-34 to remain unbeaten after Hail Mary TD overturned

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Cam Ward found Isaiah Horton with a 1-yard touchdown pass with 1:57 left for what became the winning score, and No. 7 Miami rallied to beat Virginia Tech 38-34 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams on Friday night. The ending was controversial: Officials deemed that Da’Quan Felton caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Kyron Drones amid a crowd of players from both teams as time expired, which would have given Virginia Tech the win. The call was overturned after a long review. The Hurricanes trailed by double digits on three separate occasions, the last of those when the Hokies went up 34-24 with 12:05 left.

Royals complete remarkable turnaround, making playoffs coming off 106-loss season

ATLANTA (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds in major league history, clinching an American League wild card despite a 3-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The Royals matched a franchise record with 106 losses last season. Now, they are headed to the postseason for the first time since winning the 2015 World Series. The celebration was delayed by a masterful performance from Atlanta pitcher Max Fried, who came within one out of a shutout. But the Royals finally popped the corks in the visitors’ clubhouse at Truist Park when the Minnesota Twins were eliminated with a 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Tigers clinch AL wild card with 4-1 win over White Sox, ending decade-long postseason drought

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers earned an AL wild card berth on Friday night, ending a decade-long postseason drought. Detroit clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, who set a modern major league record with their 121st loss. The Tigers have been on a tear, winning six straight and 10 of 11 to surge into the playoffs. Detroit was 55-63 on Aug. 10, 10 games out of the last wild card, and then went 31-11. During that stretch, the Tigers have the lowest ERA in baseball and the largest run differential.

Internationals return the favor with a sweep of their own in the Presidents Cup

MONTREAL (AP) — So much for that American blowout in the Presidents Cup. The International team returned the favor on a loud and raucous Friday at Royal Montreal by sweeping the foursomes matches and tied the Presidents Cup at 5-all. The Americans swept the opening session. This shutout by the Internationals was even more dominant. Three of the matches ended at the 14th hole or sooner. Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im tied a Presidents Cup record for biggest margin with a 7-and-6 win over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. They ended that match with seven straight birdies, unusual for alternate shot.

Attorney for 18-year-old trying to halt auction of Ohtani’s 50/50 ball confident he has strong case

MIAMI (AP) — The attorney for an 18-year-old man trying to stop Shohei Ohtani’s 50th home run ball from being sold at auction until a lawsuit is resolved believes he has a strong case. Online bidding on the ball began Friday, less than 24 hours after a Miami-Dade County judge said the process could begin. However, a sale can’t be finalized before the judge rules on a motion for a temporary injunction next month. The lawsuit claims that Max Matus gained possession of the ball Ohtani hit for his 50th home run on Sept. 19 before another man, Chris Belanski, took it away. Matus was celebrating his 18th birthday at LoanDepot Park.

