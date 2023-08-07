AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:12 p.m. EDT

MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 for fighting

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago’s Tim Anderson has been suspended six games and Cleveland’s José Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for fighting and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night. MLB announced the discipline for Anderson and Ramírez on Monday along with other suspensions and fines following one of baseball’s ugliest fights in several years. Anderson and Ramírez were also fined an undisclosed amount. Both players are appealing. Also, Cleveland manager Terry Francona, closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh have been suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game.

England advances at Women’s World Cup by edging Nigeria after James red card

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England held firm despite a red card for Lauren James to beat Nigeria on penalty kicks and advance to the quarterfinals at the Women’s World Cup. The round of 16 match ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time, leaving Nigeria on the verge of winning a knockout match at the Women’s World Cup for the first time. But European champion England remained composed to win the shootout 4-2. England became the title favorite after the defending champion U.S. team was eliminated Sunday in a penalty shootout loss to Sweden. But the Lionesses struggled to create opportunities against Nigeria’s defense and had to readjust quickly when star forward James near the end of regulation time.

Column: It’s not conference realignment. It’s consolidation and no one is safe in the dash for cash

Conference realignment should be called college football consolidation because that’s what’s happening. Recent history suggests few are safe from being the next to get squeezed out. And even if your school makes the cut it can come with a cost. What was once a Big Six in major college football conferences became a Power Five and is now down to four after the Big 12 and Big Ten, motivated by a dwindling pool of television network dollars, carved up the Pac-12 over the course of about 36 hours last week.

Pac-12’s downfall came after it could not adjust to changing media landscape

Larry Scott boasted five years ago that the Pac-12 Conference would be able “to adapt, react and take advantage of this new world media order that’s coming in a way others can’t.” As it turns out, Scott’s statement instead ended up reflecting what rival conferences and commissioners did. Scott didn’t have a chance to negotiate a second Pac-12 media deal. He stepped down as commissioner in 2021 and his successor, George Kliavkoff, didn’t land the deal the conference needed.

Analysis: Coco Gauff’s Washington title shows she is ready to contend at the US Open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coco Gauff has signaled that she is ready to contend for the title at the U.S. Open starting later this month by winning the hard-court tournament in Washington. And more important than earning a trophy was the way she did it: by listening to two new voices on her team and making quick improvements. Gauff won the DC Open on Sunday with the help of some key advice from full-time coach Pere Riba and consultant Brad Gilbert. One was to take more time between points. Another was to adjust her footwork on her forehand, a shot she knows every opponent has been targeting.

President Biden hosts Astros, says he can relate to Dusty Baker, oldest manager to win World Series

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he can relate to Dusty Baker, the oldest manager to win the World Series. Baker was 73 when he guided the Houston Astros to the title last year. The team celebrated at the White House on Monday. Biden says people counted Baker out and said he was past his prime. Biden says he knows something about that. Biden was the oldest president ever elected, at age 77. Baker has been around the game for decades, winning a World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finally got his first title as a manager in his 25th season.

Megan Rapinoe leaves her final Women’s World Cup with pride after a long career

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Megan Rapinoe wanted a different finish for her final Women’s World Cup. Even with the disappointing conclusion, she was grateful for her wildly successful run with the U.S. national team. Rapinoe’s World Cup career ended in the Round of 16, when the United States lost to Sweden on penalties after a scoreless draw. The outspoken 38-year-old announced last month that this would be her last international tournament. She teared up as she spoke to reporters after the match. She missed her penalty, as did teammates Kelley O’Hara and Sophia Smith.

The Minnesota Twins are opening a gap in the AL Central. Can they finally end their postseason skid?

There’s been a sense all season that whoever wins the AL Central will be the weak link in the American League playoffs. The Minnesota Twins would probably take issue with that. The Twins have opened a bit of distance between themselves and the mediocrity that is the rest of their division. After four straight victories, they lead Cleveland by 4 1/2 games. Of course, any postseason appearance for the Twins includes a fair amount of baggage at this point. Minnesota has lost a staggering 18 consecutive postseason games.

Bob Marley’s daughter is lauded as the ‘fairy godmother’ of the Jamaican women’s team

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The daughter of reggae legend Bob Marley is the “fairy godmother” of the Jamaican players at the Women’s World Cup. Cedella Marley has been a tireless advocate and fundraiser for the Reggae Girlz and helped rescue the team after it was disbanded in 2008. Now the work has paid off. Jamaica is in the round of 16 at the World Cup, in just the team’s second appearance in the tournament. The Reggae Girlz play Colombia on Tuesday night in Melbourne, Australia.

Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing rape charge in Kentucky

HOUSTON (AP) — Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Houston Texans, is facing a rape charge in Kentucky, according to court records. Loya has been charged with one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County, Kentucky. The 53-year-old Loya was indicted and pled not guilty in May. He posted a $50,000 bond.

