AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:11 p.m. EDT

Harden makes winning 3 in OT, 76ers tie series with Celtics

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime and scored 42 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers stave off a wild Boston Celtics comeback in a 116-115 victory on Sunday that evened their playoff series at 2-2. Marcus Smart’s potential winner was a tick too late and the Celtics now head home for Tuesday’s Game 5. Joel Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds. Harden added nine assists and eight rebounds. Jayson Tatum struggled to score early but finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

Horse deaths cast shadow as Triple Crown shifts to Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s Triple Crown moves on to the Preakness with horse deaths at Churchill Downs casting a big shadow. Seven horses have died at the track since April 27, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were euthanized after injuries before Saturday’s Kentucky Derby that was ultimately won by Mage. Five sustained catastrophic leg injuries, while two succumbed from causes yet to be determined. The question for now is how the stunning occurrence of fatal injuries at the cathedral of horse racing affects the sport with the Preakness and Belmont Stakes following over the next month. And, how horse racing responds.

Verstappen keeps Red Bull undefeated with win in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix. Red Bull has won all five races so far this season, and teammate Sergio Perez’s second-place finish in Miami was the fourth 1-2 finish for Red Bull this year. Verstappen has three wins this season, while Perez, the pole sitter in Miami, has two victories. The win was the 38th of his career for Verstappen, who tied Sebastian Vettel for most victories for Red Bull. At this pace, he’ll smash Vettel’s record by the end of what many critics are already complaining is a boring Red Bull-dominated season.

76ers’ Harden visits with Michigan State shooting victim

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden met with Michigan State shooting victim John Hao before a playoff game. Then he signed his sneakers and gave them to Hao after scoring 42 points and making the winning shot in overtime. The 20-year-old Hao was paralyzed from the chest down in a February shooting on the East Lansing campus that killed three students and injured five others. Harden learned Hao was a fan of his and the two struck up a friendship over FaceTime. Harden also donated sneakers and money toward Hao’s recovery. Hao recently left a Chicago rehabilitation facility and said he may move with his family back to China.

Analysis: Wemby’s farewell tour will be a French celebration

Victor Wembanyama’s first basket on Sunday night looked so easy. He deflected a pass, ran it down, dribbled twice and dunked the ball with his left hand. And 15,000 people roared. He’s called a generational talent, though really, there’s never been one in France quite like Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3, 19-year-old, soon-to-be No. 1 pick in the NBA draft is on his farewell tour of his homeland, playing his final pro games there before he comes to North America and accepts the challenge of trying to truly become the game’s next superstar.

Vida Blue, led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73

Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73. The A’s said Blue died Saturday but didn’t give a cause of death. Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA. He finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA ad 2,175 strikeouts over 17 seasons. He was 22 at the time he won MVP, the youngest to win the award.

Clark holds off Schauffele for first PGA win at Wells Fargo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Wyndham Clark shot 68 on Sunday for a four-shot victory over Xander Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship to earn his first career win on the PGA Tour. Clark finished the tournament at 19-under 265, the second-lowest score in relation to par in tournament history behind only three-time champion Rory McIlroy’s 21-under 267 in 2015 when par for the course was 72. Clark struggled to hold back tears as he sank a bogey putt on the 18th hole to seal the win. Schauffele has accuracy issues with his driver on Sunday and shot 70, finishing at 15 under. Tyrrell Hatton and Harry English finished tied for third at 12 under, one shot better than Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott. Defending champion Max Homa shot 70 on Sunday and finished tied for ninth at 9-under 275.

Nick Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner, dies at 26

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became the team’s good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries, has died. He was 26. A funeral announcement posted by the Ira Kaufman Chapel said Gilbert died Saturday “peacefully at home surrounded by family.” Gilbert was diagnosed as a child with neurofibromatosis (NF1), a genetic condition that causes tumors to grow in the brain, spinal cord and skin. Wearing a signature bow tie and dark-rimmed glasses, Gilbert became a sensation at the 2011 draft lottery. Cleveland wound up with the No. 1 overall pick and used it to select Kyrie Irving, who became an All-Star and later paired with LeBron James to win the championship in 2016.

UFC’s Tony Ferguson arrested following Hollywood crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Los Angeles have arrested UFC veteran Tony Ferguson for suspicion of drunken driving following after he allegedly crashed his truck into parked cars. Police arrested Ferguson at around 2 a.m. Sunday. They say Ferguson’s truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. A police spokesperson says no one was reported injured. Police say Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail.

Arsenal wins, Man U loses to leave plenty to play for in EPL

A display of character and resilience from Arsenal has ensured there’s plenty of life left in the Premier League title race. The fight to finish in the Champions League qualification positions is also far from over after David De Gea’s latest mistake in another away loss for Manchester United. Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 away to trim the gap to league leader Manchester City to one point. City has four games left compared to Arsenal’s three. United lost 1-0 at West Ham to stay in fourth place behind Newcastle and one point above fifth-place Liverpool.

