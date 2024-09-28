AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:10 p.m. EDT

Kentucky upsets No. 6 Mississippi 20-17 with late TD and missed FG by Rebels in final minute

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kentucky upset No. 6 Mississippi 20-17, when Rebels kicker Caden Davis hooked a 48-yard field-goal attempt way wide with 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats their highest-ranked win of coach Mark Stoops’ 12-year career. The Rebels had a seven-game winning streak snapped and were shocked as a double-digit favorite in their SEC opener. The Wildcats took a three-point lead with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, when tight end Josh Kattus grabbed a teammates fumble near the goal line and fell into the end zone.

No. 12 Michigan holds off Minnesota in 4th quarter to win 27-24 and retain Little Brown Jug

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kalel Mullings rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns as No. 12 Michigan held on to the Little Brown Jug with a 27-24 win in the rain against Minnesota. Michigan led 24-3 going into the fourth quarter, but Minnesota scored three touchdowns to pull within 27-24 with 1:37 left. The Gophers recovered the onside kick but were flagged for offsides. Mullings grabbed the second kick, allowing the Wolverines to run out the clock. The Wolverines extended their school-record conference winning streak to 27 games. They haven’t lost a Big Ten game since Michigan State beat them in 2021.

A catch? Not a catch? The Miami-Virginia Tech ending won’t be forgotten by either side

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There might be a FaceTime call on Sunday, as there is just about every week, in which Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones connect to talk about their most recent games. To say the two are close is an understatement. They’re cousins. They’re offseason training partners. They share a quarterback coach. But this week’s call might be a little weird. Ward and the No. 7 Hurricanes held off Drones and the Hokies 38-34 on Friday night, a game that lasted for 60 minutes on the field and for 6 1/2 more minutes afterward as officials tried to figure out who actually won.

Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay put the Americans back in control at Presidents Cup

MONTREAL (AP) — The Americans again are in control of the Presidents Cup with an 11-7 lead at Royal Montreal. But it took a lot of work and lot of big putts from Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay over a long day. Scheffler delivered a pair of big shots in helping he and Russell Henley to a foursomes victory. Cantlay came up with clutch putts in the morning, and he saved his best for the final putts in the dark. Cantlay drained a birdie putts from just inside 17 feet as he and Xander Schauffele beat Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim.

Rookie Paul Skenes finishes 11-3 with 1.96 ERA, retires 6 straight batters in Yankee Stadium debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes ended an impressive rookie season by retiring six hitters in order, including strikeouts of New York stars Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in his Yankee Stadium debut. A top contender for NL Rookie of the Year, the 22-year-old right-hander finished 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and 133 innings — 29 innings shy of qualifying for the National League ERA title. He struck out 170 and walked 32. Skenes threw four pitches over 100 mph, finishing with exactly 100 pitches of 100 mph or higher this season.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner is ‘surprised’ over WADA appeal in his doping case

ROME (AP) — The steroid case involving top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner has been appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The Montreal-based body announced it is seeking a ban of one to two years. Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but was not banned in a decision by an independent tribunal announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Aug. 20 because the ITIA determined he was not to blame. The appeal will be heard before the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport. Sinner’s case was announced a week before the U.S. Open which he went on to win. Sinner says he is “very disappointed and also surprised” by the appeal.

Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Dolphins against the Titans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will turn to Tyler “Snoop” Huntley at quarterback when they face the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. With backup Skylar Thompson nursing a rib injury suffered last Sunday at Seattle, Huntley and Tim Boyle were Miami’s options for Week 4. Tua Tagovailoa remains out with a concussion. Coach Mike McDaniel said the decision to go with Huntley came down to the quarterback’s experience and his teammates’ positive response to him since he arrived in Miami. The Dolphins signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad last Tuesday.

2025 Club World Cup final to be at MetLife Stadium, site of 2026 World Cup final

NEW YORK (AP) — Next year’s championship of the expanded Club World Cup will be played on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, site of the 2026 World Cup final. Twelve stadiums will be used for the 32-team tournament, FIFA, including five of the 11 U.S. venues for the 2026 World Cup. Sites include six NFL stadiums; four Major League Soccer homes; the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, site of the 1994 World Cup final; and Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, another 1994 World Cup site.

Palmer nets 4 first-half goals, Haaland kept scoreless and Liverpool goes top of the Premier League

Chelsea knew it was getting a talented player by signing Cole Palmer from Manchester City last year but maybe not this good. Palmer became the first player to score four goals in the first half of an English Premier League match. His flurry of strikes on Saturday came in Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton that further strengthened the belief that the London team will be a force this season after heavy recent spending. City could have done with having Palmer at Newcastle where the champion was held to 1-1. Arsenal took advantage of its big rival’s slip-up by beating Leicester 4-2 after two stoppage-time goals and Liverpool went top by beating Wolverhampton 2-1.

Aces and Liberty set to meet in the WNBA semifinals after playing for the title last year

NEW YORK (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty met for the title last season. Now they are playing in the postseason one round earlier, vying for the opportunity to reach the WNBA Finals. The Liberty have said they are using last season’s loss as motivation this year, but aren’t dwelling on the defeat in four games. The Aces are only the No. 4 seed but have been playing a lot better over the last month, winning nine of 10 heading into the postseason and sweeping Seattle in the first round. The lone loss in that stretch came against New York, but league MVP A’ja Wilson didn’t play in that contest while she was resting her foot.

