AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:09 p.m. EST

No. 2 Michigan escapes with 31-24 win over Maryland for 1,000th victory in program history

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Blake Corum scored twice in the first half, Mike Sainristil intercepted two passes, and No. 2 Michigan became the first college football program to win 1,000 games, beating Maryland 31-24. The Wolverines played again without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh, who will also be away from the sideline for next weekend’s showdown against No. 3 Ohio State. Maryland rallied from a 23-3 second-quarter deficit and several chances to take the lead. Taulia Tagovailoa was called for intentional grounding in the end zone late in the fourth quarter and the safety helped Michigan seal it.

Tiger Woods to play in the Bahamas, his first competition since the Masters

Tiger Woods is making yet another return to competition. He says he will be playing in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas that starts Nov. 30. It will be his first time playing since the Masters in April. He withdrew after the third round and then had surgery on his right ankle. The injury stemmed from his February 2021 car crash. Woods has said his ankle no longer has pain, but it’s the area around it that can cause problems. He’ll be playing 72 holes in a holiday event that has no cut.

Florida State QB Jordan Travis carted off after injury to left leg against North Alabama

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg late in the first quarter of the fourth-ranked Seminoles game against North Alabama. Travis, a Heisman Trophy contender, was tackled after a scramble to about midfield and his leg was caught underneath a defender. Travis immediately pointed to his left leg and medical staff rushed onto the field. Travis was helped up, putting no weight on his leg, and both teams came out on to the field as he was placed on the cart with an air cast on his left leg.

Beck throws for 298 yards, 3 TDs to lead No. 1 Georgia over No. 21 Tennessee 38-10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 1 Georgia over No. 21 Tennessee 38-10. Dillon Bell caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and also threw an 18-yard TD pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for the Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference). Rosemy-Jacksaint caught seven passes for 91 yards and two TDs. Georgia became the first team to go unbeaten in the SEC three years in a row since the league went to an eight-game schedule in 1992.

Appalachian State ends unbeaten run by No. 18 James Madison 26-23 in overtime

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaedin Robinson barely broke the goal line with the football before it squirted out of his hands, scoring the winning touchdown in overtime as Appalachian State beat previously unbeaten and 18th-ranked James Madison 26-23. James Madison jumped ahead in overtime when Camden Wise booted a 25-yard field goal, giving the Dukes a 23-20 lead. But on third down from the 8 yard line, Appalachian State’s Joey Aguilar tossed a strike to Robinson, who made the catch at the 5 and broke two tackles before stepping on the goal line for the winning TD just before losing the ball. The loss ended James Madison 13-game winning streak.

Adam Johnson’s UK team retires his jersey number after the American player’s skate-cut death

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — The English hockey team that American Adam Johnson played for has retired his No. 47 jersey as part of a memorial game in his honor. Nottingham Panthers players appeared to be wearing neck guards, too. The Panthers hadn’t played since their Oct. 28 game in which Johnson’s neck was cut by the skate of an opposing player. Saturday’s game was a low-intensity affair that ended in a 4-4 tie. The game doesn’t count in the standings. Instead, it was meant to bring players and fans together as they try to move forward. The death of Johnson, a 29-year-old former Pittsburgh Penguins player from Minnesota, forced the sport to reexamine safety regulations and sparked a criminal investigation that led to an arrest of a man on suspicion of manslaughter.

Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after an incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization takes matters such as these very seriously. The team said it would work with Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Boston Police said it could neither confirm nor deny arresting Lucic early Saturday morning. Lucic is a 35-year-old veteran of over 1,300 NHL games. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer.

Remaining schedule and Burrow’s injury provide daunting challenge if Bengals want to make playoffs

Even before Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury was announced, the Cincinnati Bengals already were facing a challenging road in trying to get back to the playoffs for a third straight season. Without Burrow, that might be too big of a hill to climb. Thursday night’s 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens evened the Bengals’ record at 5-5. When Jake Browning walks into the complex on Monday to begin preparations for the Nov. 26 game against Pittsburgh, it will be for a team that is only one game out of wild-card spot. However, the Bengals are an AFC-worst 1-5 in conference games and are winless in their three division matchups. Cincinnati’s six remaining opponents — it plays the Steelers twice — are .500 or better.

No. 9 Louisville tops Miami 38-31 to clinch spot in the ACC championship game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jack Plummer threw three touchdown passes, the last of them a 58-yarder to Kevin Coleman with 4:17 remaining, and No. 9 Louisville clinched a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game by beating Miami 38-31. Coleman ended up wide open after Miami defenders Te’Cory Couch and Jaden Davis collided at full speed as the play was developing. Louisville made the ACC championship game for the first time after 10 years in the league and will play Florida State in Charlotte on Dec. 2 for the title. Mark Fletcher rushed for two touchdowns for Miami.

Ferrari sweeps qualifying for Las Vegas Grand Prix, but penalty to Sainz drops him to 12th

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ferrari rebounded from a disastrous first day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. sweep of Friday night qualifying. Only it does not translate into a 1-2 start in Saturday night’s race for the two Ferrari drivers. Sainz is in a backup car because his Ferrari was badly damaged when he ran over a drainage valve cover in Thursday night’s opening practice. Because he moved to a backup car for the rest of the weekend, Sainz was penalized 10 spots on the starting grid and will instead start 12th on Saturday night.

