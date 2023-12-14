AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:05 p.m. EST

In first news conference with Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani dodges questions on Tommy John surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani opened his first news conference with the Los Angeles Dodgers by dodging questions about whether he had a second Tommy John surgery. He says: “It was a procedure. I’m not sure what it was called.” Speaking to media for the first time since Aug. 9, he also refused to say what other teams he negotiated with before the agreement last weekend on a record $700 million, 10-year contract. Ohtani wore a navy business suit with a white shirt and blue tie, took off the jacket and put on a Dodgers home jersey with No. 17.

Golden State Warriors stand by Draymond Green, say he’ll get help during his indefinite suspension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Golden State Warriors believe Draymond Green needs help to curb his long history of rough play. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is hopeful an indefinite suspension provides enough time for their star forward to make real progress. Dunleavy says the team is satisfied with the NBA’s latest punishment for Green, the four-time NBA champion who was indefinitely banned Wednesday after hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. The suspension was the sixth of Green’s career and his fourth in 2023. Dunleavy repeatedly said the Warriors will “help” Green during his absence, but didn’t specify its nature.

Ja Morant set for comeback, ‘understands the process’ that has led to his return after suspension

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been counting down the days until the two-time All-Star’s 25-game suspension ends. The point guard suspended for flashing a gun on social media twice in the span of three months has posted an hourglass emoji a couple times. Morant will speak Friday to the media for the first time since a first-round playoff loss. His season debut will be Tuesday night in New Orleans. Morant returns to one of the NBA’s worst teams instead of the Grizzlies who earned the No. 2 seed in the West the past two seasons. And it’s up to Morant to prove the undisclosed steps required of him actually made a difference.

Clayton Kershaw ‘doing really well’ after shoulder surgery while mulling future pitching plans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw said he is recovering well after recent shoulder surgery and has yet to decide where and when to sign his next contract. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is a free agent after signing one-year contracts each of the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 35-year-old left-hander is still in the process of deciding his next move. Kershaw calls new Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani “a unique, unique talent” and says he’s eager to see the two-time AL MVP resume pitching in 2025.

Two-time ABA champion and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner George McGinnis dies at 73

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time ABA champion and three-time NBA All-Star George McGinnis has died. He was 73. McGinnis was considered one of the best prep players to play in the basketball-rich state of Indiana. He spent two seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, earning third team All-American honors in the only season he actually played. McGinnis then became one of the first underclassmen to play professional basketball, joining the Indiana Pacers in 1971. He also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets before finishing his 11-year career back with the Pacers. He was the ABA’s 1974-75 MVP and a three-time ABA All-Star.

Joe Flacco signs 1-year deal with Browns. QB can earn incentives with playoff run, Super Bowl win

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Flacco’s officially signed and sealed with Cleveland. Flacco got a one-year, $4.05 million contract from the Browns, who brought in the veteran quarterback last month while in emergency mode after losing starter Deshaun Watson for the season with a right shoulder injury. Flacco’s deal means the 38-year-old moves from the practice squad to the active roster. And while it was more procedural than anything, it assures he’ll be with the Browns as they try to clinch a playoff spot. The team elevated Flacco from the practice squad in each of the past two weeks for starts.

Former Jaguars financial manager pleads guilty to stealing $22M. He faces up to 30 years in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 31-year-old former Jacksonville Jaguars financial manager accused of stealing more than $22 million from the NFL franchise through its virtual credit card program has pleaded guilty to federal charges and faces up to 30 years in prison. Amit Patel pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of engaging in an illegal monetary transaction in U.S. District Court. As part of his plea agreement, he will have to forfeit property and assets funded with the money he admits to stealing from the NFL franchise between 2019 and 2023. He also will be required to provide restitution to the team.

Putin questions Olympic rules for neutral Russian athletes at Paris Games

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has questioned the International Olympic Committee rules mandating Russian athletes compete at the Paris Olympics as neutral athletes. He has also indicated Russia has yet to take a final decision on on whether its competitors will take part next year. The IOC rejected a blanket ban last week when it confirmed that Russians will be allowed to compete under the name of Individual Neutral Athletes. Putin says the Russian Olympic Committee and Sports Ministry need to analyze the conditions set out by the IOC. He expresses concern that the conditions could be used to exclude top Russian competitors.

Champions League: England flops, Spain surges while PSV and Copenhagen provide nice surprises

The group stage of the Champions League is over and some narratives have emerged. England has only two of its four representatives remaining as Manchester United and Newcastle failed to advance to the knockout stage and were even knocked out of European competition altogether. Spain has had a resurgence with four of the eight group winners including Real Sociedad in its first season in the Champions League in a decade. There are some nice surprises in the round of 16 in the form of Copenhagen and PSV Eindhoven. The likes of Saudi-owned Newcastle and Union Berlin found the step up to the Champions League tough after qualifying for the group stage quicker than widely anticipated.

NCAA says a redshirt eligibility rule still applies, fears free agency if it loses transfer suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — College basketball programs with athletes who have transferred two or more times previously are consulting their legal teams about whether to let them play. A federal judge’s temporary restraining order against the NCAA says athletes who previously were denied the chance to play immediately can compete in games for 14 days. Some schools are consulting with their legal teams to determine the next steps. A document circulated by the NCAA clarifies that if the court’s decision is reversed, players who compete during the two-week window would be using a season of eligibility. The NCAA suggests the lawsuit also would open college athletics to free agency.

