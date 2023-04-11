AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:03 p.m. EDT

Competition to succeed Thompson-Robinson starts for UCLA QBs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s successor is unlikely to be determined until a couple weeks before UCLA’s season opener on Sept. 2 against Coastal Carolina. But coach Chip Kelly is going to give his five quarterbacks plenty of opportunities during spring practices the next four weeks to prove themselves. Of the five looking to become the starter, Ethan Garbers, Chase Griffin and Justyn Martin have experience in Kelly’s system while Collin Schlee made 11 starts for Kent State last season. The biggest buzz though surrounds Dante Moore, who was the first five-star recruit Kelly has landed since coming to Westwood.

Brittney Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity

NEW YORK (AP) — Saying she is ready to share the “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024. Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S., ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s memoir is currently untitled and will eventually be published in a young adult edition. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson in a ‘mental battle’ to play again

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — All-Star forward Zion Williamson says he won’t return to the New Orleans Pelicans’ lineup until he’s confident his body will respond well to the way he wants to play. Williamson says he’s fine physically after working three months to recover from a right hamstring injury. But he stresses that he doesn’t want to return for high-stakes postseason games until he feels “like Zion.” Williamson says going through a setback in his recovery in February has caused him to feel hesitant now when he tries to execute certain moves on the court.

Man City beats Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City took a huge step toward a third straight Champions League semifinals after a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich. Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put City in control of the quarterfinals matchup after the first leg at Etihad Stadium. Bayern had gone into the game with a 100 percent record in this season’s competition and having beaten Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. But under new coach Thomas Tuchel the German giant had no answer in the face of City’s attacking power. City was beaten in the final of 2021 by a Chelsea team managed by Tuchel. It was knocked out by Real Madrid in the semifinals last season.

McDavid for MVP? Assessing the choices for top NHL awards

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid could again be the unanimous choice for the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP. He could also win the Ted Lindsay Award voted on by his peers. San Jose’s Erik Karlsson is the favorite for another Norris Trophy honor as the best defenseman. The Boston Bruins could sweep the Vezina for best goaltender with Linus Ullmark, Selke for best defensive forward with Patrice Bergeron and Jack Adams for coach of the year with Jim Montgomery.

Column: PGA and LIV produced a Masters just like any other

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — PGA Tour and LIV Golf players were part of the year’s first major and it turned out to be a Masters just like any other. Ultimately Jon Rahm winning was more relevant than where players made their living. It was an example that majors should strive to have the best fields without regard to which tour a player belongs. But it’s all about the world ranking at the moment. And after this year, the path to the majors will become increasingly difficult for players who chose to join LIV Golf. They would do well to play their best at majors.

Confident Rays not surprised by excellent start to season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The streaking Tampa Bay Rays are running out of superlatives to describe baseball’s best start in more than three decades. Remarkable, incredible and unbelievable are words players have used to describe the dominant, all-around team effort that’s carried them to a 10-0 record that’s the toast of the big leagues two weeks into the season. The Rays have made the playoffs each of the past four years and expected to be good. But no one could have envisioned them joining the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, 1982 Atlanta Braves, 1981 Oakland Athletics, 1966 Cleveland Indians, 1962 Pittsburgh Pirates and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers as the only clubs to begin seasons with double-digit winning streaks.

Mavs GM Harrison stays guarded on NBA probe, Irving, Doncic

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison isn’t say much about an NBA investigation into possible tanking or the future of Kyrie Irving. Harrison believes winning is the key to keeping fellow All-Star Luka Doncic happy. The re-signing of Irving in free agency is the biggest issue going into an uncertain offseason for Dallas. The league is looking into roster decisions that led to losses in the last two games. The 0-2 finish put the Mavs in the best position possible to keep a first-round draft pick that otherwise would go to the New York Knicks from the 2019 trade for Kristaps Porzingis.

Review: ‘LeBron’ examines the remarkable career of NBA star

From growing up in Akron, Ohio, to winning championships with three different NBA teams, LeBron James changed the perception of what it means to be a modern day athlete, writes Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill. Reporter Jeff Benedict mines public records and hours of footage to tell James’ story in “LeBron,” on sale April 11. Benedict didn’t interview LeBron directly for the book, but readers will appreciate the perspective he provides when it comes to just how much LeBron changed the perception of what it means to be a modern athlete.

Kliff Kingsbury joins USC staff as senior offensive analyst

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury is joining Lincoln Riley’s coaching staff at Southern California as a senior offensive analyst. Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals in January after four seasons as their head coach. Kingsbury went 28-37-1 at Arizona, making one playoff appearance. Before that, he spent six seasons as Texas Tech’s head coach and earned a reputation as one of football’s most innovative offensive minds. Between those two head coaching jobs, Kingsbury spent about one month at USC as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for head coach Clay Helton before the Cardinals surprisingly hired him.

