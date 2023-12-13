AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:02 a.m. EST

Golden State’s Draymond Green ejected again after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in face

PHOENIX (AP) — Golden State bad boy Draymond Green was ejected once again on Tuesday night after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face while the two were battling for position in the third quarter during a game against the Phoenix Suns. It’s been less than a month since Green was suspended five games by the NBA for putting Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert into a headlock during an altercation in November. This fracas wasn’t quite as involved, but it was still another bewildering moment for the four-time All-Star, and could lead to further league discipline, especially considering his history.

Blues fire Craig Berube, cutting ties with the coach who led St. Louis to its 1st Stanley Cup title

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues fired coach Craig Berube on Tuesday night, hours after a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The loss was the season-worst fourth straight for the Blues, who are off to a 13-14-1 start to the season. The 57-year-old Berube guided the Blues to the Stanley Cup championship in 2019. He replaced Mike Yeo as coach Nov. 20, 2018, as the interim coach and led an amazing turnaround. He led St. Louis to a 38-19-6 record in 2018-19. The Blues named Drew Bannister, coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, as interim coach.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss rest of season after surgery on his broken index finger

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has had surgery to repair the broken index finger on his right hand. He will miss the Los Angeles Chargers’ remaining four games. Herbert visited two hand specialists on Monday after he suffered the injury during the second quarter of Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Herbert is the seventh starting quarterback in the league to be lost for the season because of an injury, provided the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers does not return from his torn Achilles tendon. Herbert’s backup, Easton Stick, will get his first NFL start on Thursday night at Las Vegas.

Zaidi: Giants made comparable offer to $700M deal Shohei Ohtani received from rival Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants made three offers to Shohei Ohtani, including a final proposal that president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi called “very comparable if not identical” to the record $700 million, 10-year contract the Japanese two-way star agreed to with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani spent two hours with the Giants for a ballpark meeting with Zaidi, Greg Johnson, former catcher Buster Posey and new manager Bob Melvin on Dec. 2. Zaidi said San Francisco increased its offers to meet Ohtani’s requests.

Deflecting questions about long-term deal, Juan Soto looks forward to playing with Yankees in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — In his first public comments since the Yankees acquired him from San Diego, three-time All-Star Juan Soto deflected questions about a possible long-term deal with the Yankees. The 25-year-old outfielder said the team could deal with his agent, Scott Boras. Soto spoke six days after he was acquired by the Yankees from San Diego along with Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham for right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe plus catcher Kyle Higashioka. Soto hit .275 with 35 homers, 109 RBIs and a .930 OPS in his only full season with the Padres.

LeBron James says “moment was everything” seeing son Bronny’s debut for Southern Cal

DALLAS (AP) — LeBron James says the “moment was everything” to see oldest son Bronny James make his collegiate debut for Southern California. The elder James took a detour back to California from Las Vegas after the Lakers beat Indiana to win the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. LA returned to the regular season with a 127-125 loss at the Dallas Mavericks. James didn’t miss a beat as he finished with 33 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Bronny’s debut came nearly five months after he went into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC’s Galen Center.

Oklahoma City voters approve sales tax for $900 million arena to keep NBA’s Thunder through 2050

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City voters have approved a 1% sales tax for six years to help fund a new downtown arena for the NBA’s Thunder that is estimated to cost a minimum of $900 million. As a result of Tuesday’s “yes” vote by 71% of voters, the Thunder agree to stay in Oklahoma City through at least 2050. Under the deal, the Thunder’s ownership group will contribute $50 million toward construction of the new arena. The deal also calls for $70 million in funding from an existing sales tax approved by voters in 2019. The city agrees to spend at least $900 million to build the new arena. A location hasn’t yet been finalized.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic ejected in second quarter against Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected in the second quarter of Denver’s 114-106 victory at Chicago for the language he directed toward an official after he felt he was fouled on a layup attempt. Jokic finished with four points, nine rebounds and six assists in Denver’s only scheduled visit to the United Center this season. After the 7-foot center was thrown out, the crowd of 20,775 seemed to register its displeasure with the decision by the officials. Jokic says he “crossed the line, but sometimes that word doesn’t cross the line.”

Doncic, Hardaway led Mavs over Lakers 127-125 in LA’s first game since winning NBA Cup

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points and 17 assists, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 32 and the Dallas Mavericks beat Los Angeles 127-125. It was the Lakers’ first game since winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Anthony Davis finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds and LeBron James had 33 points, nine assists and eight boards as LA’s season-best four-game winning streak ended. The Lakers erased a 15-point deficit early in the third quarter to set up an entertaining finish.

Turkish soccer matches to resume on Dec. 19 after suspension caused by attack on referee

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The head of the Turkish Football Federation says domestic soccer league matches will resume on Dec. 19. The games had been suspended after a referee was attacked by the president of a top-flight club on Monday. Mehmet Buyukeksi has also told reporters that the federation’s disciplinary board is set to announce the punitive measures to be imposed on MKE Ankaragucu and its president Faruk Koca who has since been arrested. Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face on the field after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig home game against Caykur Rizespor. The referee was also kicked in a melee as fans invaded the playing surface.

