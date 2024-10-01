AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:01 a.m. EDT

Pete Rose, baseball’s banned hits leader, has died at age 83

NEW YORK (AP) — Banished baseball great Pete Rose has died. The longtime Cincinnati Red was the career hits leader and fallen idol who undermined his historic achievements and Hall of Fame dreams by gambling on the game he loved and once embodied. His 4,256 hits broke his hero Ty Cobb’s 4,191 and signified his excellence no matter the notoriety which followed. Rose was banned in 1989 after a major league baseball investigation determined he had bet on baseball, including on his own team. A spokesperson for Clark County in Nevada confirmed on behalf of the medical examiner that Rose had died.

Braves heading back to the playoffs after a season of adversity

ATLANTA (AP) — After a season that didn’t go nearly as planned, the Atlanta Braves find themselves back in a familiar spot. The postseason. The Braves overcame an interminable string of injuries — including the loss of their MVP outfielder and ace pitcher — to lock up their seventh straight playoff appearance with a 3-0 win over the New York Mets in the final game of the regular season. While Atlanta’s streak of six consecutive NL East titles was snapped by the Philadelphia Phillies, there were no complaints after all the team went through.

Mets reach playoffs, beat Braves to cap comeback from 22-33 start

ATLANTA (AP) — Four months after falling 11 games under .500, the New York Mets earned a playoff berth a day after the regular season was supposed to end. With a thrilling 8-7 win over the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a makeup doubleheader behind Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer in the ninth inning, the Mets advanced to a best-of-three NL Division Series starting Tuesday at Milwaukee. New York overcame an 0-5 start to reach the postseason for the 11th time in the team’s 63 seasons.

Will anyone hit 74 homers? Even Aaron Judge thinks MLB season record is ‘a little untouchable’

What used to be one of baseball’s most magical numbers — 61 home runs — now sits buried, eight lines deep, in the Major League Baseball record book. The number now at the top of that record book — 73 home runs — is steeped in a steroid-addled purgatory. These days, breaking that record is more of a wild-eyed aspiration than a realistic goal in a game that has largely been cleaned up and transformed. Baseball has returned to being more relevant on the sports landscape in 2024 but it has little to do with what used to drive these sort of surges in popularity — notably, the sort of home run chases that dominated the headlines almost daily in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Appreciation: Dikembe Mutombo, a Basketball Hall of Fame player, had impact far beyond the game

The finger wag. The enormous smile. The unmistakable voice. Dikembe Mutombo played defense at a level and with a flair that few others in basketball history ever possessed, all among the many reasons why he’s immortalized in the Hall of Fame. On the court, he stopped people. Off the court, he helped people. In simplest terms, that is the legacy of Mutombo, the 7-foot-2 mountain of a center who died Monday, about two years after his family revealed that he was dealing with brain cancer.

Jared Goff sets NFL record completing all 18 of his passes in Lions’ 42-29 win over Seahawks

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw a perfect game, setting an NFL record by completing all 18 of his passes to help the Detroit Lions beat the Seattle Seahawks 42-29 Monday night. Goff had a touchdown reception for the first time in his career, catching a pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown. He also threw one of his two touchdown passes to the All-Pro receiver. Goff and St. Brown are the eighth duo in league history to throw and catch a touchdown from each other. Kurt Warner had the previous NFL mark for the passes without an incompletion for Arizona against Houston in 2005.

Mason Rudolph leads Titans to first win of season, 31-12 over Dolphins, after Will Levis is injured

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mason Rudolph led seven scoring drives after starter Will Levis left with a shoulder injury, and the Tennessee Titans beat the Miami Dolphins 31-12 on Monday night. Rudolph threw for 85 yards and completed 9 of 17 passes in relief of Levis, who attempted just four passes before running and diving for a first down on Tennessee’s second drive and coming down hard on his right throwing shoulder. He stood on the sideline with his helmet but didn’t return. Nick Folk made field goals of 53, 52, 47, 51 and 29 yards for the Titans, who won their first game of the season.

NFL teams could see more 2-game European trips in league’s international playbook

LONDON (AP) — Two-game trips to Europe could become a regular option for NFL teams as the league looks to increase the number of international games to 16 per year. Dublin and Berlin hope to join the NFL’s roster of European destinations that already includes London, Munich and Frankfurt, and the Spanish capital as of 2025. The Jacksonville Jaguars play back-to-back games in London for the second straight season, starting Oct. 13 when they face the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and then the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium. There are five international games this season, including three in London starting Sunday when the New York Jets play the Minnesota Vikings.

LeBron James is feeling ‘pure joy’ as he begins Lakers training camp alongside son Bronny

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James is beginning his 22nd training camp this week with the Los Angeles Lakers, and this one will be a unique experience. The NBA’s career scoring leader is sharing a locker room and a court with Bronny James, his 19-year-old son and the Lakers’ second-round draft pick. They’ll soon become the first father and son in NBA history to play together, fulfilling an aspiration first expressed by LeBron several years ago. The 20-time All-Star didn’t downplay his excitement Monday to see one of his few remaining basketball dreams coming true.

WNBA teams allowed to protect up to six players for upcoming expansion draft for Golden State

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will have its first expansion draft in 16 years in December as the Golden State Valkyries start to fill out their roster. The Valkyries will begin play in 2025. Teams will be able to protect a maximum of six players who will not be available for selection by Golden State. All other players on a team’s roster will be eligible for selection by the Valkyries. Players that are unrestricted free agents must be designated on a team’s list as such and must be either on the protected players list or the unprotected list.

