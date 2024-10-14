AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:00 a.m. EDT

Dodgers tie postseason mark of 33 straight scoreless innings, top Mets 9-0 in NLCS opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Flaherty combined on a three-hitter and Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers tied the postseason record of 33 consecutive scoreless innings by routing the New York Mets 9-0 Sunday night in the NL Championship Series opener. Los Angeles knocked out a wild Kodai Senga in the second inning, built a six-run lead by the fourth and matched the scoreless record set by the Baltimore Orioles over the first four games of the 1966 World Series against the Dodgers. Backed by chants of “MVP! MVP!,” Shohei Ohtani was 2 for 4 with a walk while scoring two runs and driving in another.

Joe Burrow runs for a TD and the Bengals’ defense carries them past the Giants, 17-7

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Burrow scored on a career-long 47-yard run on the opening possession, and the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense carried them to a much-needed 17-7 victory over the New York Giants. Evan McPherson made a go-ahead 37-yard field goal in the third quarter after a botched snap and hold contributed to him missing a potential game-winning kick a week earlier. And Chase Brown scored on a 30-yard run with 1:52 to play to give the Bengals some hope after a dismal start to the season. Cincinnati is now 2-4. The Giants fell to 2-4 and they are winless in three home games with one touchdown.

Jared Goff throws 3 TD passes, Lions win 47-9 and hand Cowboys another lopsided home loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jared Goff threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns after his completion streak ended on his first throw, and the Detroit Lions blew out Dallas 47-9. It was a fourth consecutive lopsided loss at home for the Cowboys. David Montgomery had two rushing TDs for the Lions. Detroit lost pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to an injury to his left tibia that will require surgery. Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the worst home loss since 1988 for the Cowboys. Dallas is 0-3 at home and 3-0 on the road.

Analysis: Offenses have their way in Week 6 with highest scoring output of the season

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers moved the ball at will against the Saints. Jared Goff and the Lions were unstoppable in Dallas. The Texans, Falcons, Packers and Ravens also put up big numbers. Offenses dominated in Week 6. Nine teams scored at least 30 points, including Detroit’s 47 against the undermanned Cowboys and Tampa Bay’s 51-point outburst in New Orleans that could’ve reached the 60s if Mayfield hadn’t thrown three interceptions. It was the second-most points the Buccaneers have ever scored. With the Bills-Jets matchup remaining on Monday night, the combined average of 49.7 points per game this week is the most this season.

Jerry West becomes first three-time inductee as Carter and Billups enter basketball’s Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Jerry West has made history by becoming the first three-time inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This honor for West, who died in June at 86, was for his work as a contributor, largely recognizing the eight championships he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win as an executive. He had already been inducted for his playing career with the Lakers, and then again in 2010 as a member of the 1960 U.S. team that won an Olympic gold medal. Michael Cooper, another of West’s former Lakers players, also was enshrined Sunday as part of the 13-member class led by Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups.

Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson needs surgery after injury to left tibia vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was carted off the field with a serious injury to his left tibia on a sack of Dallas’ Dak Prescott. Lions coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday’s 47-9 win over the Cowboys that Hutchinson will stay in the Dallas area for surgery. Hutchinson’s leg appeared to snap above the ankle when it collided with the left leg of teammate Alim McNeill as Hutchinson was pulling Prescott down in the third quarter. There was a delay of about 10 minutes as medical personnel tended to Hutchinson while players from both teams made a large circle around him.

Jim Harbaugh misses part of Chargers’ win over Broncos for treatment of irregular heartbeat

DENVER (AP) — Jim Harbaugh listened to his heart when he began to feel off in pregame warmups. The Los Angeles Chargers coach went into the medical tent and then to the locker room in the first quarter Sunday to get checked out for an irregular heartbeat. An EKG showed his heart was back in normal rhythm and he returned to the sideline with his team already up 3-0. His team didn’t miss a beat in a 23-16 win over the Broncos. In fact, his quarterback, Justin Herbert, didn’t even know he was missing. His brother sure did, as Baltimore coach John Harbaugh cut short his postgame news conference to check in on his brother.

Shohei Ohtani stolen base streak ends at 36 in NLCS, caught for first time since July 22

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was caught stealing for the first time in nearly three months, ending a streak of 36 consecutive successful stolen base attempts. Ohtani was thrown out trying for second base by New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ final out of the second inning in the NL Championship Series opener. San Francisco’s Patrick Bailey had been the last catcher to throw out Ohtani, on July 22, also at second base. Ohtani finished 2 for 4 with a walk while scoring two runs and driving in another in the Dodgers’ 9-0 rout.

Breanna Stewart helps New York even WNBA Finals series as Liberty beat Lynx 80-66 in Game 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 21 points and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 20 to help the New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-66 on Sunday in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. The win evened the series 1-1 as it shifts to Minnesota for Game 3 on Wednesday night. Just like Game 1, New York built a double-digit lead in the first half, only to see it evaporate. This time they didn’t completely collapse. Minnesota was down nine early in the fourth before getting within 68-66 on Courtney Williams’ layup with 3:40 left in the game. Those were the last points Minnesota would score.

AP Top 25: Oregon, Penn State move behind No. 1 Texas. Army, Navy both ranked for 1st time since ’60

Oregon and Penn State each moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll following thrilling wins in high-profile games. AP Top 25 newcomers Navy and Army are in the rankings together for the first time since 1960. Texas strengthened its hold on No. 1 with its 31-point win over Oklahoma. The Longhorns received 56 of 62 first-place votes, four more than last week. Oregon’s 32-31 win over Ohio State moved the Ducks to No. 2 for their highest ranking since the 2014 season. Penn State rose to No. 3 with a 33-30 overtime win at Southern California.

