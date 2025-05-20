AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:59 p.m. EDT

NFL owners unanimously approve player participation in Olympic flag football for 2028

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners unanimously approved player participation in flag football for the 2028 Olympics at their spring meetings on Tuesday. The vote authorized the league to negotiate safety provisions and scheduling logistics with the NFL Players Association and relevant international and national team governing bodies before it becomes reality during the Summer Games in Los Angeles. No more than one player per NFL club would be permitted. Olympic rosters will be selected by the national committees for each country.

Inside the NBA playoff numbers: Some rare matchups await, and some milestones loom

If the NBA playoffs were like the NCAA tournament, chances are your brackets would be busted by now. And that’s because these conference final matchups — at least by seeding — weren’t very predictable. In the Western Conference finals, which start Tuesday, it’s No. 1 Oklahoma City and No. 6 Minnesota. In the Eastern Conference finals, which start Wednesday, it’s No. 3 New York and No. 4 Indiana. Under the current NBA playoff format, which goes back to 1984, such matchups — 1 vs. 6, and 3 vs. 4 — have been fairly rare. There’s been only eight other matchups pitting those seeds under this format.

Knicks and Pacers set for Round 9 in their playoff rivalry, with the winner going to the NBA Finals

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — When Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton glared at each other in a WWE wrestling ring last summer, it seemed like a fitting next step in the rivalry between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks that’s already featured headbutts and chokes. The teams go at it again starting Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Knicks’ first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, with the winner of their ninth playoff matchup headed to the NBA Finals. The Knicks and Pacers met six times in an eight-year span starting in 1993, then again last year when Indiana won Game 7 at Madison Square Garden in the second round.

Zakai Zeigler, SEC’s 2-time defensive player of year, suing NCAA to play 5th season in 5 years

Two-time Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year Zakai Zeigler is suing the NCAA over rules limiting him to four seasons in a five-year window. The lawsuit argues that rule is an unlawful restraint of trade under both federal and Tennessee laws. Zeigler played four seasons at Tennessee before graduating in May. He helped the Vols to consecutive Elite Eight berths. A statement from his attorneys says Zeigler has asked for an injunction allowing him to start preparing for next season. The lawsuit estimates that Zeigler could earn up to $4 million by playing a fifth season.

Scottie Scheffler brings a Grand Slam back into view with PGA Championship win

Scottie Scheffler is the PGA champion and two majors away from the career Grand Slam. He’s not thinking that far ahead. But the way he won at Quail Hollow and the way he has dominated golf for the last three years doesn’t make it that much of a stretch that he could win the next two. Scheffler wasn’t even at his best at the PGA Championship. What separated him were a pair of brilliant stretches. He played the final five holes in 5 under on Saturday, and the first six holes of the back nine Sunday without missing a shot.

Pagenaud easing back into motorsports after serious injury in 2023. Finding a new career outside car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simon Pagenaud’s career was cut short eight races into the 2023 season when he was badly injured in a crash that caused concussion-related symptoms he’s still battling nearly two years later. He wants no sympathy and looks back fondly on a career in which he won the Indianapolis 500, an IndyCar championship, 15 races and the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The Frenchman now is Scott McLaughlin’s driver coach at the Indianapolis 500. It’s just the start for Pagenaud’s transition: Théo Pourchaire, a fellow Frenchman, announced Tuesday that Pagenaud will be his representation as Pourchaire tries to make a full-time move to racing in the United States.

Mendoza: Frustration may have played a role in Juan Soto’s lack of hustle on base hit

BOSTON (AP) — Mets manager Carlos Mendoza wouldn’t get into specifics on any conversion he had with slugger Juan Soto after a lack of hustle left him with a single rather than extra bases in New York’s series opener at Boston. Mendoza said frustration may have played a role in Soto’s response to a line drive in the sixth inning Monday night that bounced high off the Green Monster as Soto stood and watched from the batter’s box in the Mets’ 3-1 loss. Mendoza sounded somewhat more understanding Tuesday than he did after the game Monday night, when he said he would have a chat with the $765 million star who is in his first season with the Mets.

Orioles GM Elias speaks 3 days after firing manager, says he’s evaluating reasons for team’s decline

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Orioles general manager Mike Elias has broken his silence about his decision to fire manager Brandon Hyde. Elias said Tuesday he’s doing an across-the-board evaluation to determine what has caused Baltimore’s remarkably rapid decline. Elias fired Hyde on Saturday, and since then, the team has gone 0-3 while only players and interim manager Tony Mansolino had answered questions about the move. Elias praised Hyde for getting the Orioles back into contention but said the time had come for a new voice. He says he didn’t take questions earlier because it’s been “a pretty hectic few days.”

Omar Marmoush scores stunning goal as Kevin De Bruyne says goodbye to Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Omar Marmoush’s stunning long-range strike upstaged Kevin De Bruyne on the Manchester City great’s Etihad farewell. Marmoush let fly from around 30 yards (meters) to put City ahead in its 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League. The victory moved Pep Guardiola’s team up to third in the standings and left Champions League qualification in its own hands heading into the last round of the season. De Bruyne was making his final home appearance for City before leaving the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

White Sox unveil a graphic installation honoring Pope Leo XIV and his World Series appearance

CHICAGO (AP) — There is a new landmark at the home of the Chicago White Sox — Section 140, Row 19, Seat 2. That’s where Father Bob — the future Pope Leo XIV — sat for Game 1 of the 2005 World Series. The White Sox have unveiled a graphic installation that pays tribute to the new pontiff and that moment during their last championship run. The pillar artwork features a waving Pope Leo XIV, along with a picture from the TV broadcast of the future pope sitting with good friend Ed Schmit and his grandson, Eddie. The team also is planning to do something to commemorate the Rate Field seat the pope occupied during the 2005 World Series opener.

