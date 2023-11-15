AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:59 a.m. EST

Green ejected for headlock, Thompson, McDaniels tossed after scuffle in Timberwolves-Warriors game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green was ejected after putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock and two other players were thrown out after an altercation early in the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game was still scoreless and not even two minutes had elapsed Tuesday night when Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels got in a shoving match near midcourt following a Timberwolves possession. Green rushed in and pulled Gobert away from behind with his arm around the center’s neck. Thompson’s jersey was ripped during the scuffle, which led to Green’s second ejection of the season and two free throw attempts for Gobert.

Georgia jumps to No. 1 in CFP rankings past Ohio State. Michigan and Florida State remain in top 4

Georgia has moved up to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, nudging past Ohio State, with third-place Michigan and fourth-place Florida State holding their spots in the top four. Georgia had maybe its most impressive performance of the season Saturday, beating Mississippi 52-17. It was the second straight week the Bulldogs defeated a ranked opponent, after downing Missouri the game before. Washington was fifth again, followed by Oregon, Texas and Alabama. Missouri at nine and Louisville were new to the top 10 this week.

Rory McIlroy abruptly resigns from PGA Tour policy board

Rory McIlroy has abruptly resigned from the PGA Tour board. His decision comes as the tour is trying to finalize an agreement to create a new commercial enterprise involving Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. McIlroy has been the biggest voice opposing Saudi-funded LIV Golf. He has spent the last five years involved in tour business during some turbulent times. That includes dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently the threat and then partnership with Saudi’s national wealth fund. McIlroy was the first international player to serve on the policy board. He ends his season in Dubai this week on the European tour.

Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde, Miami’s Skip Schumaker win Manager of the Year honors

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Hyde was voted American League Manager of the Year after guiding the Baltimore Orioles to an AL-best 101 victories just two years after a 110-loss season. Miami’s Skip Schumaker won the National League award in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Hyde led Baltimore out of a difficult rebuild in which the Orioles improved to 83-79 in 2022 and he finished second in voting to Cleveland’s Terry Francona. Hyde earned 27 of 30 first-place votes this year. Schumaker received eight first-place votes, three more than runner-up Craig Counsell, who left Milwaukee last week to manage the Chicago Cubs.

Hunter Dickinson stars as No. 1 Kansas edges No. 17 Kentucky 89-84

CHICAGO (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 27 points and 21 rebounds, and No. 1 Kansas outlasted No. 17 Kentucky for an 89-84 victory in the Champions Classic. Dajuan Harris Jr. added 23 points for the Jayhawks, who trailed by as many as 14 in the second half. KJ Adams Jr. scored 16 points, and Kevin McCullar Jr. finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Kansas closed the game with an 11-1 run. Harris opened the decisive stretch with a 3-pointer and two foul shots. Dickinson then put the Jayhawks in front for good with two foul shots that made it 85-83 with 2:04 to go.

A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail

LONDON (AP) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, has been released on bail. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in an Oct. 28 game when he was struck by an opponent’s skate blade. South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was arrested on Tuesday and released on bail on Wednesday pending further inquiries. The player whose skate cut Johnson’s neck was Matt Petgrave, 31, who plays for Sheffield. Johnson was a Minnesota native who had a brief NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after sloppy loss to Denver drops team to 5-5

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey with the Josh Allen-led attack stagnating over a six-week stretch and the three-time defending AFC East champions falling further out of the playoff picture. The move came a day after a 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos in an outing where Allen committed three of Buffalo’s four turnovers and the offense was held under 26 points for a sixth straight game to match the longest stretch since the quarterback’s rookie season in 2018. Second-year quarterbacks coach Joe Brady takes over as interim coordinator.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still loves the spotlight in his 80s, despite reasons to shrink from it

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still loves the spotlight in his 80s. There have been plenty of reasons for him to shrink from it in the past two years. The lawsuits and questions about his commitment to race and diversity haven’t stopped Jones from being among the most accessible owners in sports. Jones is also the general manager. He gets criticized for being the reason the club hasn’t even reached an NFC championship game in 28 years. Dallas won three Super Bowls in his first seven seasons. Critics like to give former coach Jimmy Johnson credit for those titles. Jones says he isn’t worried about running out of time to win another championship.

Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger among 7 free agents to turn down $20M qualifying offers

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was among seven players who turned down $20,325,000 qualifying offers from their former teams and remained on the free agent market to pursue more lucrative contracts. In addition to Ohtani saying no to the Los Angeles Angels, others who declined to accept included Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, and pitchers Josh Hader and Blake Snell of the Padres, the Phillies’ Aaron Nola and the Twins’ Sonny Gray. By making a qualifying offer, a team would receive an additional selection in next July’s amateur draft if a player signs elsewhere before then.

Watched by Beckham, Kohli hits record 50th ton as India makes 397-4 vs NZ in Cricket World Cup semis

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Virat Kohli has hit a record-breaking 117 to thrill a packed Mumbai crowd containing soccer great David Beckham and help India post a daunting 397-4 against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup semifinals. Kohli reached his record 50th century in one-day internationals, surpassing the mark he shared with countryman Sachin Tendulkar who was also at the game. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the important toss and opted to bat first. Shreyas Iyer scored his second consecutive hundred as India reached the highest score in a World Cup knockout game. The Wankhede Stadium was packed for a special occasion with a galaxy of cricket, soccer and Bollywood stars in attendance. Beckham attended the game as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

