AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:57 a.m. EST

Doncic says his breakout in Denver is only the start as he develops chemistry with LeBron and Lakers

DENVER (AP) — Luka Doncic had his best game in a Lakers uniform Saturday night in Denver when he led Los Angeles to a 123-100 win over the Nuggets who had won nine games in a row. Doncic averaged fewer than 15 points in his first three games for the Lakers and L.A. was 1-2. The Lakers got 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals from Doncic, who was traded Feb. 2 from Dallas in exchange for Anthony Davis. LeBron James said that’s the version of Doncic that led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last year.

76ers coach Nick Nurse sits Joel Embiid for entire 4th quarter in loss to Brooklyn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid got benched and the 76ers got beat at the horn. A season full of championship hopes has turned into a debacle for the 76ers. The latest blight came against Brooklyn on Saturday night when they lost their seventh straight game, this one on a buzzer-beating tip-in with Embiid on the bench. The oft-injured Embiid sat out the entire fourth quarter in the 105-102 loss after a rough three quarters. Embiid scored just 14 points in 31 minutes, missed all six 3-point attempts and was a bystander in the fourth when the 76ers rallied from 17 down to take the lead late, until they were finished off by Nic Claxton’s winner.

Flagg fun: Illinois coach suggests young Duke star should stay in school and ‘chase a girl’

NEW YORK (AP) — Cooper Flagg has certainly lived up to the hype. So it seems a foregone conclusion the freshman phenom from Duke will become the top pick in this year’s NBA draft. Illinois coach Brad Underwood has a different idea. After his team got blown out by Flagg and the third-ranked Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, Underwood said he hopes the 18-year-old forward from Maine stays in school to have fun. Underwood suggested Flagg could earn more money with an NIL deal than he would in the NBA.

Mikaela Shiffrin gets historic 100th World Cup race win and ties record for most podiums

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has created more history in her storied ski career by winning a World Cup slalom on Sunday. Shiffrin got a record-extending 100th World Cup race win. Her 155th career podium finish in World Cup races also tied the all-time record with Swedish men’s great Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin was the first-run leader at Sestriere, Italy and protected that to finish 0.61 seconds ahead of Zrinka Ljutic who is a three-time winner this season. Shiffrin’s U.S. teammate Paula Moltzan was third.

From 0 to 100 wins in 278 ski races: Mikaela Shiffrin’s 10 most notable World Cup victories

Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin has added yet another chapter to her book of World Cup records by becoming the first to reach the milestone of 100 career wins. The American won a slalom in Italy to get her tally of victories to a three-digit figure. No other skier, male or female, has ever won more than 86 races. The two-time Olympic champion completed her century of World Cup wins in 278 starts for a whopping win rate of 36%.

Briscoe tries to move past devastating penalties and Blaney to start on pole in NASCAR Atlanta race

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — A massive fine left Chase Briscoe facing a huge points deficit heading into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Even so, Briscoe insists he feels no new pressure. He says he already felt an urgency to win this week because those are the expectations at Joe Gibbs Racing, his new NASCAR home. Briscoe won the pole for last week’s Daytona 500 and then finished fourth before NASCAR announced on Wednesday its inspection found Briscoe used a modified spoiler in time trials. Joe Gibbs Racing was docked 100 driver/owner points and 10 playoff points and fined $100,000.

Juan Soto hits a 426-foot home run in his first at-bat for the New York Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Juan Soto has homered in his first spring training at-bat for his new team, hitting a solo shot to left-center field in the first inning for the New York Mets against Houston. Soto signed a record $765 million, 15-year contract this offseason, moving across New York from the Yankees to the Mets. He hit second in the order Saturday, between Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, and hit a 426-foot homer on a 2-1 pitch from left-hander Colton Gordon. The following inning, Soto drove in another run with a groundball.

NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale throws 2 perfect innings for Atlanta in his spring debut

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Fresh off his first Cy Young Award, Chris Sale opened spring training with two perfect innings for the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta lost to the Minnesota Twins 3-1, but the 35-year-old Sale retired all six of his batters, although he did not strike anybody out. Sale is entering his second year with the Braves. The left-hander went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts last season, winning the National League’s pitching Triple Crown and the Cy Young. He was healthy enough to make 29 starts. That was his most since 2017. Sale threw 21 pitches and 14 strikes Saturday.

Dmitry Bivol becomes undisputed light heavyweight champ with majority decision over Artur Beterbiev

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Dmitry Bivol beat Artur Beterbiev by majority decision to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion. Bivol claimed Beterbiev’s four championship belts and avenged his first career loss four months ago. Bivol won 116-112 and 115-113 on two scorecards, while the third judge had a 114-114 draw. Beterbiev took his first career loss. He won their first bout in October by a majority decision with the same three final scores. Bivol turned the rematch in his favor in the middle rounds, showing off his speed and elusiveness. He stayed away from Beterbiev’s power and scored with counterpunches while Beterbiev’s energy flagged considerably.

Johni Broome’s season-high 31 points and 14 rebounds lead No. 1 Auburn past Georgia 82-70

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome scored a season-high 31 points and added 14 rebounds as No. 1 Auburn defeated Georgia 82-70 on Saturday. For the second straight game, Auburn (25-2, 13-1 SEC) found itself in a tight contest against an unranked opponent before pulling away in the final minutes. Broome took over in the second half, including a run of seven straight points for the Tigers. The double-double was his 17th of the season. Denver Jones added 17 points for the Tigers, while Chad Baker-Mazara and Miles Kelly had 11 each. Asa Newell led the Bulldogs (16-11, 4-10) with 20 points. Silas Demary Jr. added 18.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.