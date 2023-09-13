AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:56 p.m. EDT

NFL players union renews call for grass fields after Aaron Rodgers’ injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players prefer playing on natural grass. It’s why the NFL Players Association called on the league Wednesday to switch all fields to grass. The union’s executive director Lloyd Howell says it’s the easiest decision the NFL can make. Players consider it a matter of career preservation. The union’s repeated request for all grass comes less than 48 hours after four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets. A new artificial surface was installed this year at MetLife Stadium. Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson has been fighting for grass the past two years. He says he hopes to see everyone to take a stand.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ season is over. It appears he might not be ready to call it a career. The New York Jets quarterback wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night that “I shall rise yet again.” That came after coach Robert Saleh said he’d be shocked if Rodgers ends his playing career this way, but he hasn’t had any conversations along those lines with him. The 39-year-old quarterback tore his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap in his debut with the Jets on Monday night in a 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo. Saleh said Rodgers is currently going for some medical consultations to determine his next step, which will include surgery.

Rangers RHP Scherzer to miss rest of regular season because of strained muscle in shoulder

TORONTO (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season because of a strained muscle in his shoulder. Rangers general manager Chris Young says it’s also unlikely that Scherzer would be able to pitch in the postseason if Texas qualifies for the first time since 2016. An MRI on Wednesday revealed a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle. The 39-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, left Tuesday’s game at Toronto in the sixth inning of a win. He finishes the season 13-6 in 27 starts for the New York Mets and Rangers.

Chiefs’ Chris Jones: ‘I would change it’ if given another chance to avoid a holdout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said Wednesday that he would have changed his approach to his holdout if given another chance. But the All-Pro pass rusher also said he was happy with how things worked out. He was at practice for the first time since agreeing to a reworked one-year deal Monday that includes incentives that could push his salary over the $19.5 base that he was scheduled to make. Chiefs coach Andy Reid expected Jones to play on Sunday in Jacksonville. He watched last week’s opening loss to Detroit from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers faces a long, arduous but not impossible road to recovery from torn Achilles tendon

Aaron Rodgers’ season ended after just four snaps. Those realistic Super Bowl dreams turned into another nightmare for long-suffering Jets fans once it became clear Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon. The road to recovery for players coming off a torn Achilles is long and arduous. If he decides to play, Rodgers would be trying a comeback at age 40. Considering he’s contemplated retirement the past few years, it’s unknown whether the future Hall of Famer will even want to return. Typically, it takes players 9-12 months to recover from surgery for a torn Achilles. Some athletes have returned sooner.

Senator subpoenas Saudis for documents on LIV-PGA Tour golf deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of a Senate investigations subcommittee is subpoenaing Saudi officials for documents on the kingdom’s new golf partnership with the PGA Tour. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia had to be more transparent about what he said was its $35 billion in investments in the U.S. The move is the latest to challenge Saudi Arabia’s assertion that as a foreign government it enjoys sovereign immunity from some U.S. courts and institutions. That includes when it comes to disclosing information related to its golf investments. The Saudi Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson seeking 1st win against mentor and close friend Andy Reid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson has known Andy Reid for nearly 30 years. He played for Reid in Green Bay and then Philadelphia in the late 1990s. He spent seven years coaching under Reid in Philadelphia and then Kansas City. They share offensive philosophies, coaching principles and core beliefs. They’ll share the field for the third time in 10 months when Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars host Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. And Pederson is still looking for a breakthrough victory against his mentor and close friend.

WNBA playoffs set to begin with Aces and Liberty hoping to each make history

NEW YORK (AP) — There was much hype before the WNBA season about the stellar teams in Las Vegas and New York. Neither disappointed, finishing 1-2 in the standings with the defending champion Aces having the best record in the league at 34-6. New York was right behind. Now the two begin the postseason with history on the line. A’ja Wilson is hoping to lead Las Vegas to a second straight title. That hasn’t been done since the Los Angeles Sparks won in 2001 and 2002. AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart hopes to bring the Liberty their first title.

For ACC and power conferences, off-site help on football replay reviews is now essential

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference and the rest of the power conferences are relying on off-site help for stadium officials when dealing with football replay reviews. The use of collaborative replay has gone from experimental several years ago to essential at the top levels of college football. It has officials in a centralized location consult with stadium officials in making the review. The ACC recently opened its expanded operations at its new headquarters in Charlotte. League supervisor of football officials Alberto Riveron says officials are using technology to make sure officials catch any “egregious mistake” with an incorrect call.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles host Kirk Cousins, Vikings in prime time again in their home opener

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in their home opener in prime time for the second straight season. The Eagles and Vikings kick off Week 2 on Thursday night at rowdy Lincoln Financial Field. The defending NFC champions were rusty and lucky to pull off a 25-20 win last week at New England. The Vikings, who lost a wild-card playoff game at home last season after going 13-4, picked up where they left off with a 20-17 upset loss at home to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philadelphia overpowered the Vikings on both sides of the ball in a convincing 24-7 victory on Monday night in Week 2 last season.

