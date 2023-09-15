AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:55 a.m. EDT

Jalen Hurts runs for 2 TDs, throws for a score; Eagles hold off fumble-prone Vikings 34-28

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and threw a 63-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith, D’Andre Swift ran for 175 yards and a score, and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles held off the turnover-prone Minnesota Vikings 34-28. Hurts shook off a sluggish passing performance in the first half when he connected with Smith for the scoring strike in the third quarter that made it 27-7. It almost wasn’t enough as Kirk Cousins tried to rally the Vikings late. But Minnesota couldn’t overcome four lost fumbles as it fell to 0-2. The Eagles are 2-0.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers announces he had surgery to repair torn Achilles tendon

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says on Instagram he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. Rodgers’ post Thursday night includes a picture of him smiling in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised. Rodgers said the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career. Rodgers is out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his debut with his new team Monday night, a 22-16 overtime victory over Buffalo.

Rubiales denies wrongdoing to Spanish judge investigating his kiss of a player at Women’s World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s state prosecutors’ office says the former president of the Spanish soccer federation has denied any wrongdoing to a judge investigating his kissing a player on the lips at the Women’s World Cup. Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Australia. He said she had consented to the kiss. Hermoso has denied that repeatedly. State prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of sexual assault and an act of coercion.

Colorado St coach pokes at Deion Sanders for wearing hat, sunglasses before game with Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado State coach Jay Norvell just heated up the rivalry with No. 18 Colorado by taking a poke at Deion Sanders. Norvell made a reference on his show to Sanders’ tendency to wear a hat and sunglasses at news conferences. Norvell says that “when I talked to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off.” Norvell also mentioned how his players had a “chip on their shoulder” after conducting interviews with ESPN in advance of the game dubbed the “Rocky Mountain Showdown.” The Rams are the underdog on Saturday night against Colorado at sold out Folsom Field.

In a court filing, a Tennessee couple fights allegations that they got rich off Michael Oher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis, Tennessee, couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him. Lawyers for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy filed a response to Oher’s Aug. 14 request for a judge to end a conservatorship signed in 2004 when Oher was an 18-year-old high school football player. Oher had a troubled childhood and moved in with the Tuohys, in a story that was the subject of the film “The Blind Side.”

Rays open series in Baltimore with 4-3 victory, pull within game of Orioles in AL East

BALTIMORE (AP) — Luke Raley hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, and Tampa Bay’s remarkable bullpen retired everyone it faced in the Rays’ 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night in the opener of a huge series at Camden Yards. The Rays pulled within a game of first-place Baltimore in the AL East, and their relievers extended their streak to 34 innings without an earned run. Ryan O’Hearn and Gunnar Henderson homered for the Orioles, but with the game tied at 3, Raley hit a drive to center field off Kyle Bradish for his 19th home run of the year.

Managers at different career stages strive to be honest with players when it comes to decisions

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Kotsay still remembers how thoughtfully manager Terry Francona went about sharing the news that Kotsay was being cut by the Boston Red Sox. Now a manager himself in Oakland, he tries to channel Francona’s grace and care. When it comes to tough conversations with players, most every baseball manager agrees that being truthful and straight forward is the best approach. And today’s players demand more regular communication, such as when they’re playing or might be given a day off to rest. That’s because major leaguers count on routine and regular preparation over the course of a 162-game season

Spain’s Women’s World Cup winners maintain boycott of team hours before new coach picks first squad

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s soccer federation says the country’s World Cup-winning players are continuing their refusal to play for the women’s national team. The team’s new coach Montse Tomé is set to announce her first squad later Friday and will now have to decide whether to still call up the revolting players, or select a completely different team for upcoming Nations League games against Sweden and Switzerland. Spain’s women have had little chance to celebrate their greatest soccer achievement because the now former president of the Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales caused an uproar when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso at the awards ceremony in Sydney on Aug. 20.

The Baseball Hall of Fame is turning into Banana Land

The Baseball Hall of Fame is going Bananas. An exhibit dedicated to the sport’s wackiest team, the Savannah Bananas, is opening at the hallowed shrine in Cooperstown, New York. What started as a proposal to exhibit a few Bananas-related items at the Hall of Fame was expanded into a full display and a weekend of activities, capped by a sold-out game Saturday at Doubleday Field against their perennial rivals, the Party Animals. Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch calls the team a “phenomenon” that is helping attract younger, less-traditional crowds with off-beat shenanigans such as players on stilts.

Barry Steenkamp, the father of the woman Oscar Pistorius fatally shot, has died at age 80

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Barry Steenkamp, the father of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman who was fatally shot by Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius, has died. He was 80. Family lawyer and spokesperson Tania Koen confirmed his death. A foundation set up by the Steenkamp family in memory of Reeva said Barry Steenkamp died in his sleep on Thursday evening. The foundation said: “we find solace in the knowledge that he is now with his beloved Reeva.” Barry Steenkamp cut a grieving and sometimes angry figure at Pistorius’ murder trial and said this year on the 10th anniversary of his daughter’s killing that he had not forgiven Pistorius.

