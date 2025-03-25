AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:54 p.m. EDT

Russell Wilson is heading to the New York Giants, AP source says

Russell Wilson has agreed on a one-year contract with the New York Giants, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the signing hasn’t been finalized, said Wilson’s deal is worth up to $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed. The Giants signed veteran Jameis Winston to a two-year contract last week and have the third pick in next month’s NFL draft. The 36-year-old Wilson joins his fourth team in five years.

There’s no easy answers for slowing down rising level of pitching injuries at all levels of baseball

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Figuring out a cause for the skyrocketing number of arm injuries among pitchers is easy. Finding a solution could prove much more challenging. Major League Baseball issued a 62-page report in December that showed how the focus on throwing with increased velocity and using maximum effort on every pitch was a likely cause for the skyrocketing number of arm injuries. The study provided numerical data backing a thesis already supported by conventional wisdom.

World Athletics to require chromosome testing of athletes in women’s track and field

NANJING, China (AP) — World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says the track and field’s governing body has approved the introduction of cheek swabs and dry blood-spot tests for female athletes in order to maintain “the integrity of competition.” The planned changes include reinstating a version of chromosome testing that was discontinued in the 1990s, requiring athletes who compete in the female category to submit to a cheek swab or dry blood-spot test for the presence of a gene that indicates whether the athlete has a “Y” chromosome present in males. Coe says athletes will have to take the test just once during their career. No timeline for the introduction of pre-clearance testing has been officially announced.

USC looks to keep March Madness title hopes alive without generational talent JuJu Watkins in lineup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Southern California wants to win its first women’s national championship in 41 years, the Trojans will have to find a way to get it done without star guard JuJu Watkins. She was lost to a season-ending knee injury in the first quarter of USC’s 96-59 win over Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Now the Trojans are headed to the Sweet 16. They have a deep and talented roster that will be called upon to contribute in Watkins’ absence. Three of USC’s freshmen scored in double figures against the Bulldogs. Graduate transfer Kiki Iriafen scored 36 points and had eight rebounds.

Women’s NCAA Tournament not ready for expansion from competitive or financial standpoint

The women’s NCAA Tournament features 68 teams and there’s really no room for anymore to join. But if the men’s field was expanded as has been suggested, it is almost a foregone conclusion that the women would follow suit. While it’s questionable whether the men’s tournament is ready for expansion, it seems clear that women’s March Madness is definitely not. The tournament isn’t ready from a competitive or a financial standpoint. There have only been two first-round upsets on the men’s side and only one top-seeded women’s team has ever lost to a 16 seed. In this year’s women’s tourney, there was a near record number of first-round blowouts and noncompetitive games. Six teams scored over 100 points in the opening two days and there were a handful of 50-point games.

MLB free agency: Plenty of talent potentially available in ’25-26 class, likely none for $700M

There almost certainly won’t be a $700 million deal for any player in the baseball’s next free agency class, nothing like the record contracts for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and four-time All-Star slugger Juan Soto the past two winters. Still, plenty of talented players are going into their final seasons before potentially becoming free agents for the first time. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., five-tool player Kyle Tucker and starting pitchers Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen could all become available to other teams after this season. Three-time batting champion Luis Arráez could also be a first-time free agent.

Same old Cal: Arkansas’ Calipari not backing off relying on freshmen in NIL, transfer portal era

John Calipari embraced the one-and-done era in college basketball, bringing in talented freshmen and getting them to Final Fours before shipping them off to the NBA. The formula served him well during his 15-year run at Kentucky that ended after last season, as NIL money and the transfer portal skewed rosters older. But Cal is up to his old tricks in his first season at Arkansas. The 10-seeded Razorbacks earned a second-round win over St. John’s and longtime rival Rick Pitino, who has vowed not to recruit any freshmen next season. But Pitino may reconsider after watching Arkansas’s trio of freshmen power the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16.

Jimmy Butler gets his return game in Miami, with both he and the Heat having moved on

MIAMI (AP) — Some cheered him. Some booed him. Jimmy Butler waved to them all as his return game in Miami was getting underway. The Heat paid tribute to Butler’s 5½ seasons with the team with a pregame video on Tuesday night, shown in the arena as part of the introduction of the Golden State Warriors’ starting lineup for the game. Butler appeared to watch the roughly 40-second video, as he said he would, though added that it didn’t matter to him whether the Heat did one or not.

Will Wade ‘paid’ for misdeeds at LSU. Now, he’s thankful for a 2nd power-conference shot at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Will Wade is promising fast success at N.C. State. He also says he’s “thankful” for another shot at a power-conference job after his firing at LSU in 2022 amid allegations of recruiting violations. The Wolfpack held an introductory news conference for Wade on Tuesday. That came days after his McNeese team lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Wade promised Wolfpack fans he would bring passion to the job “without all the arrogance that got me in trouble.” He also said N.C. State would “get the best version of me.”

Stylistic versatility: Those left in the NCAA Tournament have proven they can win a lot of ways

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson knows his team can always rely on defense to win games. But on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, it was the Cougars’ offense that carried them. That’s the reality of March Madness: Teams that can win different ways often do. It was Kentucky, with one of the most porous defenses in the nation, holding Troy to 57 in a first-round win. Or Alabama, which struggled even more than the Wildcats defensively, shutting down Saint Mary’s in a second-round rout. As for Houston, it was able to outscore Gonzaga, which had the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense, to reach the Sweet 16.

