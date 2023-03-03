AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:54 a.m. EST

Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, posts bond in fatal crash

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has returned to the NFL scouting combine after turning himself in to Athens police Wednesday night and posting a combined bond of $4,000 on charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to a fatal crash that killed a teammate and team staffer. Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft, left the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis after being informed of the arrest warrant issued in conjunction with the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. Carter says he expects to be “fully exonerated.”

Lakers say LeBron James has tendon injury, out 3 weeks

LeBron James is expected to miss most of March with an injured tendon in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers said on Thursday. And if that timetable holds, the Lakers will have to find a way to stay in the playoff race without the league’s all-time scoring leader. The Lakers did not disclose the full extent of the injury, saying that it was a tendon issue and that he will be “reevaluated in approximately three weeks.” If James misses three more weeks, starting with Thursday, that would keep him out for at least 10 of the Lakers’ final 19 games.

Davis falls short in bid to break Maravich’s scoring mark

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Antoine Davis missed his shot at making history. Detroit Mercy’s star guard finished four points shy of breaking Pete Maravich’s NCAA career scoring record, a mark that has stood since 1970. Davis, who leads the nation with a 28.4 points per game average, entered Thursday’s Horizon League tournament game against Youngstown State needing 26 to pass “Pistol” Pete’s mark. Davis finished with 22 after being slowed by a fourth foul. He missed four 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the intense loss. Davis finished with 3,664 points to Maravich’s 3,667. Maravich set his record in just three years at LSU.

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Stop if you’ve heard this one before — Jon Rahm is playing great golf. The hottest player in golf had no trouble at one of the toughest tests in Florida. Rahm opened with three straight birdies at Bay Hill. He finished eagle-birdie-birdie. It adds to a 65 and a two-shot lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Rahm already has three PGA Tour wins this year. He’s won five of his last nine tournaments. Chris Kirk, Cameron Young and Kurt Kitayama were two back. The group three behind includes defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Bay Hill newcomer Patrick Cantlay.

Shiffrin misses out in super-G, still chasing 86th victory

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished in fourth place in a World Cup super-G and missed out on a record-tying 86th career victory. Shiffrin was the ninth starter and trailed leader Elena Curtoni of Italy by 0.15 seconds. The race was eventually won by Cornelia Huetter. The Austrian edged Curtoni by a mere 0.01 seconds. Shiffrin needs one victory to match Ingemar Stenmark’s victory total on the all-time list. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin’s next race is a downhill on Saturday.

War, anger cloud Ukrainian athletes’ path to Paris Olympics

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The path to the 2024 Paris Olympics for Ukrainian athletes is clouded by war, anger and pain. Russian bombardments have wrecked training venues. Air raids disrupt training sessions. Athletes have lost family members and friends. Or they worry that they will. Traveling to international competitions has become arduous because Russia’s invasion has closed the country’s airspace. A Ukrainian diver proudly bears the name of his late grandfather who died in the bombarded Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Ukraine’s Olympic medal-winning artistic swimmers say war’s terrors are taking a mental toll on them.

NFL’s Kamara, Lammons plead not guilty in Vegas assault case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men have pleaded not guilty in Nevada to charges they beat a man unconscious at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl. Kamara appeared along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other co-defendants in state court Thursday. A judge scheduled trial for July 31. The alleged attack happened the day before Kamara played in his fifth Pro Bowl. His attorneys say Kamara was defending himself. The man who was injured has a $10 million civil lawsuit pending against Kamara in a New Orleans court.

At NFL combine, college experience seen as a winning play

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Linebacker Ochaun Mathis understood playing an extra college season was a risky move. He knew he could be aging out of an NFL career. Now, with more developed skills and a stronger body, Mathis is seeing his gamble pay off. He’s one of a growing number of draft prospects in their mid-20s chasing their lifelong dream at the league’s annual scouting combine. It’s a trend that’s likely to continue, too — even in a league where most players are out of work by age 25.

PitchCom volume issue gives away Twins pitch calls

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — This was a different kind of pitch tipping when Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda made only his second spring start in his return from Tommy John surgery two seasons ago. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the PitchCom device catcher Tony Wolters was using was loud enough for Tampa Bay hitters to hear every pitch that was called. Home plate umpire Brennan Miller heard them all through the wireless system used by pitchers and catchers to communicate. Maeda still threw two scoreless innings, allowing two hits. He struck out two and walked one in a game held at Tropicana Field.

Quick goes to Vegas; Bruins get Bertuzzi before NHL deadline

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Jonathan Quick has been traded for a second time in under 48 hours. Vegas acquired Quick from Columbus for a seventh-round pick in 2025 and journeyman goalie Michael Hutchinson. Quick was traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Blue Jackets earlier this week. The move solves the Golden Knights’ latest problem in goal with All-Star starter Logan Thompson out long term with injury. The NHL-leading Boston Bruins also made another move by getting pending free agent winger Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit.

