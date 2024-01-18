AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:53 p.m. EST

Mike Tomlin remains ‘on go’ for the Steelers through 2024, and likely beyond

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin isn’t going anywhere. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach says he expects to be back for an 18th season and that his passion for the job hasn’t waned despite another quick playoff exit. Tomlin’s status for next season was up for debate after there was speculation he may be burning out. Tomlin says his enthusiasm for the job has only intensified through the season and plans to sign a contract extension soon. While Tomlin is returning, the Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the offseason. The team’s top priority is hiring a new offensive coordinator after Matt Canada was fired just before Thanksgiving.

Mike McCarthy sells belief in playoff breakthrough that has eluded Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy is selling his belief that the Dallas Cowboys can make an elusive playoff breakthrough with him as coach. McCarthy is returning for a fifth season despite a stunning 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay. Dallas was the first team not to reach a conference title game in three consecutive 12-win playoff seasons. McCarthy said the club has developed a “championship program” with two NFC East titles in three seasons. He says it just hasn’t reached a “world championship yet.”

Why are they playing tennis matches until nearly 4 a.m. at the Australian Open?

Why are there tennis matches finishing at nearly 4 a.m. at the Australian Open? That’s not the sort of thing that happens in other sports. But tennis does not have a game clock. Instead, matches are played until somebody wins. And there are no curfews at the Australian Open and U.S. Open, which means they can play on and on and on forever, if need be. Wimbledon does have a curfew at 11 p.m. And the French Open only added night sessions in 2021. Daniil Medvedev’s victory in the second round didn’t begin until after 11 p.m. on Thursday and didn’t conclude until after 3:30 a.m.

Warriors vs. Mavericks game postponed following death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The NBA has announced the Dallas Mavericks’ game at the Golden State Warriors scheduled for Friday night has been postponed following the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced later. Milojević died Wednesday in Utah after suffering a heart attack. Milojević was part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship. He was 46. The Warriors’ game against the Utah Jazz scheduled for Wednesday also was postponed.

Miami TE Cam McCormick says he’s coming back for 9th year of college

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami tight end Cam McCormick has announced he will return to college for what is believed to be an unprecedented ninth season of eligibility. It’ll be one final season from a career that was derailed multiple times by season-ending injuries. McCormick spent the first seven of those college seasons at Oregon, transferred to Miami for the 2023 season and announced Thursday he will keep playing in 2024. If the Hurricanes make the College Football Playoff this coming season, that may give McCormick the chance to play in a game after the calendar flips to 2025.

Teams that missed NCAA Tournament are leading 5 of 6 major conferences, thanks in part to transfers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Five of the six major conferences have a leader or co-leader that failed to make the NCAA Tournament last season. That doesn’t mean this is a college basketball season full of Cinderella stories. Four of the major-conference leaders that got out of March Madness last season have reached a Final Four within the last decade. But those teams’ early success shows how the 2021 rule change allowing players to transfer without sitting out a season has made it easier for established programs to bounce back quickly.

The 3-point shot has added volatility, variety at the top of the AP Top 25 college basketball poll

The arrival of the 3-point shot created more volatility at the top for The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The shot became an official part of the game for the 1986-87 season. It’s led to more upsets as even the best teams became vulnerable to hot-shooting upstarts. As the AP marks the 75th anniversary of the poll this month, the 3-point shot has led to more turnover at the No. 1 spot in the poll. That includes having 16 seasons with at least five different teams at No. 1 compared to only three before the 3-pointer’s arrival.

Allen, Bills hope home-field edge will help them avoid another playoff loss to Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the utmost respect for his friend and occasional offseason golf partner Patrick Mahomes. That doesn’t mean Allen has forgotten the two times the Bills were eliminated from the playoffs by Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City. Their more recent meeting is still a bitter one for Bills fans. Buffalo squandered a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of a 42-36 overtime loss in the 2021 season divisional round. This time, the Bills host the Chiefs in a divisional round meeting on Sunday night. The outing will be Mahomes’ first playoff road start and his first time playing in front of a Buffalo home crowd.

Johnson and Knaus fittingly head into NASCAR Hall of Fame together following record-smashing careers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus will be inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame together in a fitting celebration for one of the most dominant pairings in history. The duo won a record-tying seven Cup titles that included an unprecedented five straight championships. Johnson won 83 total races that included a pair of Daytona 500 wins and four victories at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, He and Knaus were paired together for all but two of Johnson’s victories and Knaus built the No. 48 team from scratch around Johnson. They didn’t work together in Johnson’s final two seasons of full-time competition but their friendship has remained intact.

Zach Johnson makes 10 birdies, shares 1st-round lead with Alex Noren at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Zach Johnson made seven of his 10 birdies on the front nine on the way to a 10-under 62 and a share of the lead with Sweden’s Alex Noren after the first round of The American Express. Postcard-perfect desert conditions and the straightforward nature of this tournament’s three courses in the Coachella Valley unsurprisingly led to low scores from some of the world’s top players. Rico Hoey and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are one shot back of the leaders, and 22 golfers shot 65 or better, including Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and former champion Si Woo Kim.

