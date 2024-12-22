AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:51 p.m. EST

Jalen Hurts leaves with a concussion as the Eagles’ winning streak ends at 10

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jalen Hurts has been ruled out of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game at the Washington Commanders with a concussion. Hurts’ head bounced off the ground at the end of one run, and Frankie Luvu hit him in the helmet at the end of another early in the first quarter. Hurts went to the blue medical tent on the visiting sideline and was replaced at quarterback by Kenny Pickett. After trying to return to the game, Hurts was escorted back to the tent and then down the tunnel to the locker room. Pickett threw a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown and an interception after as the Eagles went up big early in the game.

Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson lead surging Vikings past Seahawks 27-24

SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Darnold connected with a well-covered Justin Jefferson with 3:51 left for his third TD pass of the game, and the Minnesota Vikings outlasted Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks 27-24 to keep pace with Detroit for the top spot in the NFC. Jefferson finished with 10 catches for 148 yards and two TDs as the Vikings won their eighth straight. If they can beat Green Bay and Detroit to close out the season, they will earn the top seed in the conference and a first-round playoff bye. The Seahawks have lost two straight after a four-game winning streak and fell one game behind the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

Jayden Daniels throws for 5 TDs as the Commanders end the Eagles’ winning streak at 10

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game with 6 seconds left to give the Washington Commanders a 36-33 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles’ winning streak ended at 10 and they lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts to a concussion early. Daniels led a 57-yard touchdown drive in the final 1:58 to move the Commanders to the verge of making the playoffs and prevent the Eagles from clinching the NFC East title and one of the conference’s top two seeds.

College playoffs looks for good matchups after snoozy first round of blowouts

The average final score over the first week of the College Football Playoffs: Winners 36, Losers 17. This bold, new experiment was supposed to bring more programs from more parts of the country into the loop of a largely regional sport that had been dominated by about a half-dozen teams for the last decade. Instead, it will take another 10 days to find out if “more” really means more — or if more just means more blowouts before arriving at what we had before — a group of four contenders battling it out for a title that only they had any realistic chance to win.

Tiger’s son makes the ace. Bernhard Langer makes the winning putt in playoff over Woods at PNC

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods’ son hit the shot of his life for a hole-in-one. Bernhard Langer hit the shot that mattered. The 67-year-old Langer made an 18-foot eagle putt on the first playoff hole as he and son Jason won the PNC Championship for the second straight year. They beat Woods and 15-year-old son Charlie in a playoff. Team Langer and Team Woods each shot 57 in the scramble format. They made par on only four holes and set the tournament scoring record. Charlie Woods says the entire day, even in loss, was his most fun on the golf course.

Tiger’s son comes up aces in PNC Championship with a hole-in-one

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The son of Tiger Woods delivered a magical moment of his own Sunday. Charlie Woods made his first hole-in-one during the final round of the PNC Championship. He hit 7-iron from 175 yards on the par-3 fourth hole of the Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando. The crowd went crazy. And so did the father. Tiger gave his 15-year-old son a hard hug and then playfully shoved him away. Charlie Woods wasn’t even sure the ball went into the hole when the crowd erupted in cheers and television cameras informed him of the ace.

O’Connell passes for 257 yards and Raiders snap 10-game skid with 19-14 win over Jaguars

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aidan O’Connell returned from an injury and passed for 257 yards, and the Las Vegas Raiders ended a 10-game losing streak with a 19-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders’ skid was the longest-active streat in the NFL. They won for the first time since beating the Cleveland Browns 20-16 on Sept. 29. The victory means the Raiders (3-12) moved ahead of the league-worst New York Giants (2-13). The team with the worst record is in line for the top pick in next year’s draft. Jacksonville is 3-12 and has lost seven of its last eight games and is 2-9 in one-score contests.

After beating Tennessee, Ohio State will finally get its rematch with Oregon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State players had been thinking about a rematch with Oregon long before the Buckeyes crushed Tennessee in a first-round playoff game. Their first chance to avenge the Oct. 12 loss to the Ducks looked to be the Big Ten championship game, but that slipped away when the Buckeyes lost to Michigan and gave up their spot in the title game. Now, by virtue of Saturday night’s 42-17 win over Tennessee, the Buckeyes will see the Ducks again in a quarterfinal game on a grand stage — the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Boise State’s Jeanty is the best back in the nation. Penn State’s duo could be right behind him

The running game will be front-and-center when third-seeded Boise State meets sixth-seeded Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game. The Broncos are led by Ashton Jeanty, who led the nation in rushing. The Nittany Lions have the duo of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, who believe they’re the best backfield tandem in the country. Allen and Singleton combined for 160 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff opening win over SMU.

Rangers forward Matt Rempe suspended for eight games for elbow on Heiskanen

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has been suspended for eight games for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen on Friday night. Rempe had an in-person hearing via Zoom on Sunday, as opposed to a phone call, which allowed senior vice president of player safety George Parros and his department to suspend Rempe for six or more games. Rempe, a 6-foot-8 forward, became popular last season in his rookie year with the Rangers for fighting some of the toughest players in the league, but he was ejected twice and also received a four-game ban for an elbow to the head of New Jersey’s Jonas Siegenthaler.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.