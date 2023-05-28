AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:51 p.m. EDT

Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden won his first Indianapolis 500 with an audacious pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson in a 2.5-mile sprint to the finish. Newgarden gave team owner Roger Penske his 19th win and first since buying Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race had been red-flagged for the third time in the closing laps, setting up a one-lap race to the end. The two-time IndyCar champion slingshotted around Ericsson and held him off the rest of the way. They were followed by Santino Ferrucci, who gave 88-year-old A.J. Foyt his team’s best finish since Kenny Bräck won it in 1999.

NBA Finals berth at stake as Heat, Celtics prepare for Game 7

BOSTON (AP) — The Miami Heat were 0.1 seconds away from a trip to the NBA Finals. Thanks to Derrick White, the Boston Celtics are 48 minutes from becoming the first team in NBA playoffs history to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series. A total of 150 teams have failed, with only three other teams in that position even forcing a Game 7. But none of those three teams had the deciding game on their home floor. The Celtics are 27-9 in Game 7s and have won their last four. The Heat are 6-5 all-time in Game 7s, losing their last two. Miami is 0-2 when facing such a game on the road.

West final feels different with Stars home for G6 after losing 1st 3 to Vegas

DALLAS (AP) — The Western Conference Final isn’t over yet, and suddenly feels much different. The Dallas Stars are back home for Game 6 after staving off elimination two games in a row since the Vegas Golden Knights won the first three games in the series. Jason Robertson has five goals in this series for the Stars, and Jake Oettinger has stopped 64 of 68 shots since getting pulled early from Game 3, when he allowed three goals on five shots in just more than seven minutes. The Stars also get captain Jamie Benn back from his two-game suspension.

Ukraine’s Kostyuk booed at French Open after no handshake with Belarus’ Sabalenka because of war

PARIS (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka initially thought the boos and derisive whistles coming from the French Open crowd were directed at her after a first-round victory. Instead, the negative reaction was aimed at her opponent, Marta Kostyuk, for not participating in the usual postmatch handshake at the net. Kostyuk, who is from Ukraine, avoided so much as any eye contact with Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, after the match, instead walking directly over to acknowledge the chair umpire. It’s something Kostyuk has been doing whenever she has faced any opponent from Russia or Belarus since her country was invaded by Russia, with help from Belarus, in February 2022. Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-2.

Leicester’s fairy tale is over as Everton stays in Premier League after final-day escape

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Seven years after the most improbable Premier League title triumph of all Leicester has been relegated from English soccer’s top division. Everton staged another last-day escape act to extend its 69-year stay in the top flight and Leeds was also consigned to the drop as the league season reached its conclusion. Bottom-place Southampton had already been relegated. Everton’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth meant Leicester’s 2-1 victory against West Ham was ultimately meaningless. Leeds’ miserable campaign ended in a 4-1 loss at home against Tottenham.

Coca-Cola 600 postponed until Monday due to wet weather

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced the Coca-Cola 600 has been postponed until Monday due to wet weather. The Cup Series race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. NASCAR has moved the Xfinity Series up to an 11 a.m. start. The Xfinity Series race had been scheduled to run Saturday but was also postponed. Cup Series points leader William Byron will start on the pole for the Cup Series race after qualifying was rained out Saturday night. It marks the first time the race has been moved to Memorial Day due to weather since 2009.

Arrow McLaren’s brilliant Indianapolis 500 ends in bitter disappointment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The four cars from Arrow McLaren were among the favorites to win the Indianapolis 500, and Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward were near the front with 20 laps to go. Rosenqvist crashed three laps later, O’Ward on the restart, and the team’s best chances to win the Borg-Warner Trophy were suddenly out of the race. Alexander Rossi wound up finishing fifth for the team, which was trying to win the Indy 500 for the first time since Johnny Rutherford carried its colors in 1976. Tony Kanaan came home 16th in what he said will be his final start. It was a disappointing day for Arrow McLaren after it began with such optimism.

Yankees pitcher Germán says he probably will use less rosin following his suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán says he probably will use less rosin on his hands when he returns from a 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance on the mound. Germán was suspended by Major League Baseball on May 17 and will return to the Yankees’ rotation for Monday’s game in Seattle. The right-hander was disciplined after being ejected in the fourth inning of New York’s 6-3 win in Toronto on May 16. Germán said Sunday he hasn’t gotten a direct explanation of what is the appropriate amount of rosin to use.

Twins’ Baldelli will soon be managing twins at home, too; wife expecting in September

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rocco Baldelli will have his hands full managing even more twins near the end of this season. The manager of the Minnesota Twins and his wife, Allie, are expecting twins of their own in September. They have a daughter, Louisa, who turns 2 that month. Baldelli acknowledged the arrival of two babies down the stretch of the pennant race will be challenging albeit exciting. He’s in his fifth year with the Twins.

Isaac Paredes homers as Tampa Bay Rays beat Los Angeles Dodgers 11-10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered and drove in four runs as the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays took two of three from the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers with an 11-10 victory. Luke Raley beat out an infield single leading off the seventh and scored on Wander Franco’s grounder, giving the Rays an 11-10 advantage. Chris Taylor homered twice, and Max Muncy, Trayce Thompson and J.D. Martinez also connected for the Dodgers. Muncy left in the third with a left hamstring cramp, which occurred running the bases.

