AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:50 p.m. EST

An underdog for the 5th time since 2009, powerhouse Alabama embraces rare chance to prove ’em wrong

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Nick Saban cared about such things, he could count all the times Alabama has been a betting underdog since 2009 on one hand. Fourth-seeded Alabama is not the betting favorite against Michigan in its College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl. It’s only the fifth time over the past 14 seasons Alabama is an actual underdog. Perceived doubt or disrespect are high-octane fuel to almost every modern athlete, and a program that’s been a near-constant favorite every time it takes the field for an entire generation is feasting on its chance to play an underdog.

QB Joe Flacco’s improbable comeback with Cleveland has Browns in playoffs, eyeing bigger wins

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Joe Flacco comeback story is either getting more surreal or special by the game. The 38-year-old quarterback added another chapter on Thursday night by leading the Cleveland Browns back into the playoffs for just the third time since 1999 with a 37-20 win over the New York Jets. Flacco improved to 4-1 in five starts with the Browns, who signed him last month after losing Deshaun Watson with a shoulder injury. Flacco has passed for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns in five games — both league-highs in that span. The former Super Bowl MVP has only been in Cleveland for six weeks but feels right at home.

Jaguars rule out QB Trevor Lawrence with sprained throwing shoulder, ending his starts streak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss the first game of his professional career because of a sprained throwing shoulder. Lawrence was a spectator at practice all week and was officially ruled out for the team’s home finale against Carolina. C.J. Beathard will make his first start in three years Sunday in what’s become a must-win game for the Jaguars. This will be the first game Lawrence has missed because of injury at any level. He never missed a start in high school and only missed two starts in college because of COVID-19 protocols.

Creative and aggressive play-callers fuel high-powered offenses for No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas meet in a College Football Playoff matchup at the Sugar Bowl of offenses known for aggressive and creative play calling. Determining who calls plays and how is far from an exact science. For the Huskies, head coach Kalen DeBoer entrusts offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb with the play calling. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian calls plays for the Longhorns, with support from OC Kyle Flood. What works for one program might not for another, but it’s never completely a one-man job.

Michigan QB McCarthy focused on Rose Bowl, Wolverines’ title hopes, not his potential NFL future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The biggest question surrounding J.J. McCarthy going into the Rose Bowl isn’t if this will be the junior quarterback’s final game in maize and blue. That one can wait a couple of weeks. The more immediate concern for the top-ranked Wolverines is making sure McCarthy is healthy after he struggled with a lingering ankle injury during the second half of the season. On Friday morning, the junior gave himself a clean bill of health as Michigan continues preparations for its College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama.

This College Football Playoff thing is old hat for Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For Texas receiver Adonai Mitchell, there’s no mystery surrounding the College Football Playoff. Monday’s semifinal matchup between third-seeded Texas and second-seeded Washington in the Sugar Bowl will be the fifth CFP game of Mitchell’s college career. The transfer form Georgia hopes his experience winning two national titles with the Bulldogs benefits a Longhorns program that hasn’t entered the post season with a shot at a national title since the 2009 season. Mitchell has a touchdown catch in each CFP game he’s played. He says confidence and poise can be contagious and are especially important in semifinal games because teams have three weeks to work on ways to surprise one another.

RHP Lucas Giolito agrees to 2-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, AP source says

The Boston Red Sox have added Lucas Giolito to their rotation, agreeing to a $38.5 million, two-year contract with the right-hander. The 29-year-old Giolito can opt out of the deal after the 2024 season, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. If he opts out, the contract would be worth $19 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced and was subject to a physical. Giolito struggled to an 8-15 record with a 4.88 ERA this year for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he was asked earlier in season to adjust contract or risk benching

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson says he was caught off guard by the timing of his benching since the Denver Broncos have a slim chance to make the playoffs. A disappointed Wilson spoke to the media Friday for the first time since being sent to the sideline by coach Sean Payton. Wilson will back up Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. For now, Wilson says his focus is on helping Stidham, not on his future with the team. Wilson says the Broncos approached him during the bye to adjust his contract or risk being benched. Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension last year that kicks in next season.

Colts receiver Pittman Jr. out of concussion protocol, on track to play vs. Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and Colts coach Shane Steichen said he should be ready to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Pittman was cleared a week ago ahead of the team’s 29-10 loss at Atlanta. But concussion symptoms returned Saturday and Pittman and the team agreed more time was needed for recovery. Steichen said Friday Pittman was “ready to roll” this week as the Colts chase a playoff spot. Pittman entered protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pittsburgh safety Damontae Kazee two weeks ago. Kazee was ejected and suspended by the NFL.

Bringing the Winter Classic to Seattle came with an insurance policy. A retractable roof

SEATTLE (AP) — When the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken meet on Monday in the Winter Classic, the NHL hopes the story is centered on the clash between the league’s two newest franchises, one of which happens to be the reigning Stanley Cup champions. But bringing the game to the Pacific Northwest meant relying on a mechanical structure the league hopes won’t be needed on the day of the game but has proven invaluable in protecting the rink in the lead up to the event – the retractable roof of T-Mobile Park. That’s part of the story, too.

