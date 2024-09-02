AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:49 p.m. EDT

Patrick Mahomes wants better start for Chiefs, more Week 1 magic when Ravens visit Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs insist they are not thinking about last year’s opener against Detroit, when they played flat in a loss to the Lions. Patrick Mahomes is chief among them. But for a quarterback who is usually better than normal in Week 1, it was a strangely poor performance, and one he does not want to replicate Thursday night against Baltimore. The three-time Super Bowl MVP had by far the worst Week 1 performance of his career that night, completing barely more than 50% of his passes for just 226 yards with his fewest touchdown passes (two) and first interception in six season openers. In five previous openers, he had averaged 308 yards with 18 total touchdown passes and no interceptions.

US Open: Jessica Pegula reaches her 7th Grand Slam quarterfinal. She is 0-6 at that stage so far

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula is back in the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Diana Shnaider. Monday’s win put Pegula in her seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal. Now comes the hard part: Pegula is 0-6 at that stage over her career. The No. 6-seeded Pegula is on quite a run at the moment, having won 13 of her past 14 matches, all on hard courts. That included her second consecutive title in Canada and an appearance in the final at the Cincinnati Open, where she lost to No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. Also reaching the quarterfinals with a win Monday was Karolina Muchova. She defeated No. 5 Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3.

Washington’s Luke McCaffrey looking to make his own name in the NFL following his dad and brothers

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Luke McCaffrey this weekend will become the latest member of his family to play in the NFL. Father Ed won three Super Bowls, older brother Christian is the reigning offensive player of the year and eldest brother Max played a handful of games in 2017 and ‘18. Luke is trying to make his own name in the league a rookie wide receiver with the Washington Commanders. The converted quarterback has already formed a strong bond with Jayden Daniels going back to offseason workouts and is expected to be one of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner’s top offensive options.

The 49ers place rookie Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list after shooting

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was placed on the non-football injury list after he was shot during an attempted robbery. The move clears up a spot on the 53-man roster for the 49ers while Pearsall recovers after being shot in the chest Saturday in central San Francisco. Pearsall was hospitalized overnight and released on Sunday from the San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. The team hasn’t given any indication on how long Pearsall will be out, but he must miss at least four games while on the non-football injury list.

Analysis: IndyCar left scrambling after NASCAR beats them into Mexico City

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Pato O’Ward was not happy at all when NASCAR last week announced it would race in Mexico City at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. O’Ward could not believe that NASCAR had beaten IndyCar to the punch, and his fellow competitors were equally incensed. NASCAR has never in the modern era held a points-paying Cup Series race outside the United States, and had somehow beaten IndyCar, which actually did used to race in Mexico, back into the market. As NASCAR celebrated this monumental moment, the IndyCar paddock was aghast. How did NASCAR get a race in Mexico before they did?

Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is back with the Padres as they push for a playoff spot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. has been activated by the San Diego Padres after being sidelined for more than two months with a stress reaction in his right thighbone. Tatis was set to bat second in the opener of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday. The Padres entered the day in a virtual tie with Arizona for the NL’s top wild card. Tatis last played on June 21. He was put on the injured list on June 24, retroactive to June 22. He spent last week working out at the team’s spring training complex in Arizona.

Medals for women in wheelchair rugby at Paralympics, pregnant archer wins gold and triathlon begins

PARIS (AP) — Ella Sabljak helped Australia win the bronze medal in wheelchair rugby at the Paris Paralympics then turned her thoughts to growing the sport. As one of three women on the team, Sabljak is optimistic their success will encourage more women to participate. Pregnant archer Jodie Grinham of Britain clinched her second medal of the Games with gold in the mixed team compound event. Transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo failed to qualify for the final in the 400 meters of her visually impaired classification. Triathletes finally got the green light to swim in the Seine River after concerns about bacteria levels. Five-time champion Brazil remains unbeaten in blind soccer.

NASCAR Playoffs: Don’t look for surprises in the postseason as power programs dominate field

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s regular season had a surprising conclusion. Don’t count on the same thing in the playoffs, where the power programs in the Cup Series dominate the postseason field. Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have a combined 11 drivers in the 16-team field. Those three blue bloods have won the past 10 Cup Series crowns. The playoffs start Sunday in Atlanta. Chase Briscoe was a surprise winner at Darlington Raceway, where he used a late, three-wide pass to move in front. He held off Kyle Busch at the end for the win.

Captain Caleb: Bears select Williams as one of 8 captains ahead of No. 1 pick’s debut

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Williams has been winning over the Chicago Bears with his performance on the field as well as his magnetic personality, so much so that the No. 1 overall draft pick will enter his rookie season as a team captain. The Bears announced the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner from Southern California was selected as one of eight captains in a vote by his teammates. The Bears are counting on Williams to help lead them toward the top of the NFL and solidify a position that has long been a sore spot in Chicago. That starts with the opener against Tennessee at Soldier Field on Sunday. Chicago has just three playoff appearances since the 2006 Super Bowl season.

Mountain West and Washington State, Oregon State will not renew football scheduling deal beyond 2024

The deadline for the Mountain West and Washington State and Oregon State to renew their football scheduling agreement passed without a deal being struck. The conference says it is moving forward on making schedules for 2025 without the Pac-12 schools. The announcement does not necessarily close the door to the two sides agreeing to another arrangement. The 12-team Mountain West typically does not release its conference football schedule until December or January. Oregon State and Washington State are operating as a two-team conference this season. They agreed to pay the Mountain West $14 million for the scheduling agreement this season.

