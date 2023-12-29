AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:49 a.m. EST

Joe Flacco throws 3 TD passes and Browns clinch unlikely spot in playoffs with 37-20 win over Jets

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns clinched an unlikely playoff berth and just their second since 2002 despite numerous injuries with a 37-20 win over the New York Jets. The Browns are assured of a wild-card spot and still have a chance to win the AFC North. They’re still in the hunt for the conference’s No. 1 overall seed. That’s something unfathomable just weeks ago as major injuries piled up. Flacco threw two TD passes to running back Jerome Ford and for 296 yards in the first half. The Jets held the Browns to just 3 points after halftime.

Celtics send Detroit to NBA record-tying 28th straight loss, beating Pistons 128-122 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Hoping to avoid a 28th straight loss that would match the longest losing streak in NBA history, the Detroit Pistons forced overtime against the league-best Celtics before Boston recovered to win 128-122. Despite making it to overtime for the first time in the skid, Detroit matched the “Trust the Process” Philadelphia 76ers with 28 consecutive losses. The Pistons need a win at home against Toronto on Saturday night to avoid breaking the record. Kristaps Porzingis had 35 points for Boston and Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points and 10 assists. Boston won its fourth straight and ninth in 10 games. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 31 points and nine assists.

Alabama coaches don’t want players watching film on tablets out of fear of sign stealing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alabama is covering every angle when it comes to preparing for Monday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan at the Rose Bowl. That includes making sure their equipment and films do not get hacked in the wake of the Wolverines’ sign-stealing allegations from earlier this season. Wide receiver Isaiah Bond and running back Jase McClellan say watching film has been restricted to only as a group and with coaches at team facilities. McLellan also says that players are not receiving practice film directly on their iPads, and that only coaches are receiving it.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe says he overcame naysayers including Bill O’Brien to lead the Tide to the CFP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Milroe says former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien once suggested he should change positions. Milroe went on to become Bryce Young’s successor and a determined, highly competitive quarterback who led the Crimson Tide all the way to the College Football Playoff this season. He has passed for 2,718 yards with 23 TD throws against just six interceptions. But more importantly to Milroe, Alabama is on an 11-game win streak. Milroe’s resilience is the central theme of his college career, which began quietly behind Young. He won the Tide’s starting job this year, only to lose it in a one-week benching.

Shiffrin dominates 1st run and leads US teammate Moltzan in World Cup slalom in Austria

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has dominated the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom ahead of American teammate Paula Moltzan and positioned herself for a second win in two days. Shiffrin had a flawless run down the Schlossberg course to lead Moltzan by a huge margin of 1.14 seconds in the last World Cup race of 2023. Swedish skier Anna Swenn Larsson was 1.32 back in third. Shiffrin also carved out a big lead in Thursday’s GS. She then used a rather conservative second run to secure her record-extending 92nd career win. Shiffrin’s main slalom rival Petra Vlhova had 2.41 to make up in the second leg.

Switching from one side of the offensive line to the other is among the NFL’s underrated tough tasks

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Driving a car with the opposite foot or shaving with the other hand would be major challenges for anyone. That’s how offensive linemen describe moving from right tackle to left tackle and vice versa. It’s a new position that requires different footwork, hand-and-eye coordination and other techniques all while trying to block strong and speedy edge rushers from annihilating their quarterback. Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs and Cincinnati’s Jonah Williams are among the players who’ve made that difficult switch this season. Detroit’s Penei Sewell has gone back and forth. It’s one of the toughest transitions for an NFL player that’s often overlooked because of the assumption that offensive linemen all do the same thing.

Bills’ Von Miller calls domestic abuse allegations against him ‘100 percent false’

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has disputed the allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, calling them “100 percent false” and “blown out of proportion.” Miller addressed the media on Thursday for the first time since turning himself into police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30. Miller indicated something happened between him and his girlfriend, but stressed it did not approach what he is alleged of doing. The 34-year-old Miller has been charged by police with third-degree assault of a pregnant woman. However, the chief magistrate judge in Dallas County says prosecutors have yet to file charges against Miller.

Dominican baseball player Wander Franco fails to appear at prosecutor’s office amid investigation

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco failed to show up for a meeting with a prosecutor who is investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor. Prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías says the investigation will continue regardless of Franco’s no-show. She waited for the All-Star player and his lawyers at her office, but they didn’t appear. Dominican prosecutors and police showed up on Tuesday at a Franco property in Baní, his hometown about 37 miles southwest of Santo Domingo. They did not find the 22-year-old player to request he appeared for testimony.

No. 14 Arizona forces 6 turnovers, rallies to beat No. 12 Oklahoma 38-24 in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gunner Maldonado returned a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown and also had an interception as No. 14 Arizona forced six turnovers in a 38-24 comeback victory over No. 12 Oklahoma on Thursday night in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Noah Fifita threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns for Arizona (10-3). The Wildcats closed with seven straight victories as they depart the Pac-12 to join the Big 12 next season. Leaving the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference, Oklahoma also finished 10-3. Tetairoa McMillan had 10 receptions for 160 yards for Arizona. Oklahoma freshman Jackson Arnold threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns, but also had three interceptions in his first career start.

Illinois suspends star basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. following rape charge

Illinois has suspended basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. after he was charged with rape for an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at Kansas in September. The school suspended Shannon from “all team activities, effective immediately,” a day after the Douglas (Kansas) County District Attorney issued a warrant for his arrest. Chicago-area attorney Mark Sutter says Shannon is “innocent.” Prosecutors in Douglas County charged Shannon on Dec. 5 with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery. The complaint says the accuser was born in 2005. The alleged incident happened when Shannon attended Illinois’ football game at Kansas on Sept. 8.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.