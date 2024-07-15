AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:48 p.m. EDT

Colombia’s soccer federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say Colombia’s soccer federation president and his son were among 27 people arrested during the crowd control issues that broke out Sunday at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia. Ramón Jesurún and his son Ramon Jamil Jesurun were detained after the event at Hard Rock Stadium and charged, Miami-Dade police detective Andre Martin told The Associated Press. Martin did not disclose the charges. Arrest records showed Monday that Ramon Jamil Jesurun was booked on three counts of battery on an official. Colombia’s soccer federation didn’t immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from the AP.

US men’s basketball team builds big lead then holds off Australia for 98-92 win in Olympics tuneup

Anthony Davis scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tyrese Haliburton came up with a pair of late 3-pointers that helped stop a freefall by the Americans, and the U.S. beat Australia 98-92 on Monday to improve to 2-0 in its five-game slate of exhibitions leading into the Paris Olympics. Devin Booker scored 16 for the U.S., which saw a 24-point second-half lead cut to four in the final moments. Jock Landale scored 20 for Australia, which got 17 from Josh Giddey and 14 from Dyson Daniels.

NFL training camps get underway as rookies start reporting this week

The short summer vacation is over for NFL players. It’s time to begin the journey to Super Bowl 59. Coming off a disappointing finish in the AFC championship game, the Baltimore Ravens became the first team to open training camp when they welcomed rookies on Saturday. Nineteen more teams get underway this week and all 32 clubs will open doors by July 24. Everyone is 0-0 but expectations aren’t the same. Some teams are legitimate contenders. A few are rebuilding. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first team to three-peat since the 1965-67 Green Bay Packers won three consecutive NFL championships.

Paul Skenes in spotlight, starting All-Star Game after just 11 major league games

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paul Skenes was the center of attention in a ballpark filled with six dozen All-Stars. The 21-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher with 11 major league appearances will start for the National League on Tuesday night, when Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes starts for the American League. Skenes will have the fewest big league games of any player in the showcase’s 91-year history. His splinker, a hybrid that sinks like a splitter with the velocity of a sinker, has batters muttering. He is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA since his May 11 debut, striking out 89 and walking 13 in 66 1/3 innings.

Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes to start against Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in All-Star Game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes will start for the American League in the All-Star Game against Pittsburgh rookie Paul Skenes. A 29-year-old right-hander, Burnes is 9-4 with a 2.93 ERA in his first season with the Orioles, who acquired him from Milwaukee just before spring training. Skenes, who made his major league debut on May 11, is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA in 11 starts, striking out 89 and walking 13 in 66 1/3 innings. The 21-year-old right-hander will become the fifth rookie starter after Dave Stenhouse, Mark Fidrych, Fernando Valenzuela and Hideo Nomo.

MLB draft rolls into second day, Royals take pitcher Drew Beam from CWS-winning Tennessee

Drew Beam was a key cog of Tennessee’s pitching staff on its road to a College World Series title. Now the right-hander hopes to make an impact for the up-and-coming Kansas City Royals. Beam was one of the first selections on Day 2 of Major League Baseball’s amateur draft on Monday after being taken with the second pick of the third round at No. 76 overall by the Royals. The second day consisted of rounds three through 10. Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana was taken by the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 1 overall pick on Sunday.

MLB batting average near half-century low and velocity at all-time high

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baseball can’t run away from its lack of runs. Batting averages are near half-century lows. Velocity is at an all-time high. The major league batting average was .240 through April and .239 in May, the lowest since the bottom of .237 in 1968’s Year of the Pitcher. It’s risen slightly along with the temperature as spring turned to summer: .246 in June and .250 in July, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Still, the season average of .243 heading into the All-Star break was just ahead of 2022 and 1968 as the lowest since the dead-ball era ended in 1920.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: ‘Time to update your expectations for what college athletics can be’

DALLAS (AP) — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey unofficially opened the league’s first football season as 16-team league in North Texas. It was a setting for SEC Media Days at a time when everything about college sports seems to be in flux. He said it was time to update expectations for what college athletics can be. The 59-year-old commissioner stressed that college sports must find solutions from within. He also said that while he is paying attention litigation in the Atlantic Coast Conference involving Florida State and Clemson, the SEC is focused on its 16 schools and he is not a recruiter.

Royals’ Lugo gets first All-Star nod alongside teammate Witt, who celebrates Texas ties

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kansas City Royals right-hander Seth Lugo is a first-time All-Star who has proven he should have been a starter all along. Lugo holds no ill will toward the New York Mets after they stubbornly kept him in the bullpen. Bobby Witt Jr. is Lugo’s teammate and another first-timer who also gets to celebrate playing the Midsummer Classic in the stadium of his hometown Texas Rangers. Right-hander Cole Ragans of the Royals and left fielder Jurickson Profar of San Diego are two more first-time All-Stars. Both made their big league debuts with the Rangers. Profar’s debut was 12 years ago.

Ole Miss enters 2024 trying to ignore the hype as LSU looks to defy expectations again

DALLAS (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin learned a lot from Nick Saban — especially about the dangers of preseason praise and high expectations being placed upon a team by fans and media. As SEC Media Days kicked off on Monday, Kiffin cited the former Alabama coach who described such praise as “rat poison.” At LSU, third-year coach Brian Kelly knows well that all the hype and hoopla that builds in the offseason doesn’t matter at all in the fall. Their teams enter the 2024 season with very different vibes. Ole Miss is getting plenty of buzz while LSU is looking like a team with plenty of unanswered questions despite consecutive 10-win seasons.

