AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:47 a.m. EST

Jackson and Henry lead the way as the Ravens run over the rival Steelers 28-14 in the AFC playoffs

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns in a flawless first half, Derrick Henry scored twice while leading Baltimore’s devastating running game, and the Ravens beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 to advance to the second round of the AFC playoffs. The Ravens move on to face either Buffalo or Houston after jumping out to a 21-0 halftime lead and holding on against their AFC North rivals. Baltimore had a 19-2 advantage in first downs in the first half, when the Ravens produced touchdown drives of 95, 85 and 90 yards, Henry ran for 186 yards, and Baltimore outrushed the Steelers 299-29. It was the most yards rushing allowed by Pittsburgh in a playoff game.

Texans intercept Herbert a career-high 4 times in a 32-12 win over Chargers in wild-card playoff

HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Murray returned one of Justin Herbert’s career-high four interceptions for a touchdown, C.J. Stroud threw a TD pass and the Houston Texans rolled past the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 in a wild-card playoff game. It’s the second straight year Stroud and the Texans (11-7) won in the first round after they beat Cleveland last season. Herbert threw just three interceptions in the regular season and had never thrown more than two in a game before facing a Texans secondary led by AP All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley, who grabbed two Saturday.

Texans get 2 points on blocked extra point return vs. Chargers, 1st in NFL playoff history

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s D’Angelo Ross returned a blocked extra point for two points in the fourth quarter of the Texans wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the first such play in NFL postseason history. The play came after Ladd McConkey scored on an 86-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. Cameron Dicker’s extra point attempt was blocked by Denico Autry. Dicker tried to knock the ball down, but it bounced off his hands and Ross grabbed it and returned it for the score that pushed Houston’s lead to 25-12. The NFL began awarding two points for an extra point returned to the end zone in 2015.

Clear skies and clear minds: Rams regroup in Arizona to prepare for playoff game vs. Vikings

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Everything seemed pretty normal for the Los Angeles Rams during practice at their temporary home on a beautiful afternoon in suburban Phoenix. The music was blaring Saturday, coaches shouting, footballs flying and even some palm trees swaying in the background to give it a Southern California vibe. Running back Kyren Williams said the Rams also had clear minds. The Rams are preparing for Monday’s NFL playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at the practice facility of their division rival Arizona Cardinals. They made their way to the desert Friday night, escaping from days of devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Ohio State, Notre Dame to meet for title, long after upset losses

Two upset losses stood out among the rest in college football this season. Notre Dame suffered one of them. Ohio State the other. In years past, that might have been enough to knock both teams out of the hunt for a national title. This year, with the debut of the 12-team playoff, those two teams will play for it. The Buckeyes defeated Texas 28-14 on Friday night to set up a Jan. 20 meeting against the Fighting Irish. Ohio State hasn’t lost since it fell 13-10 to Michigan in November. Notre Dame hasn’t lost since it fell 16-14 to Northern Illinois way back in September.

Lauren Macuga wins a World Cup super-G race with Lindsey Vonn 4th on stellar day for US ski team

ST. ANTON, Austria (AP) — On a stellar day for the United States ski team, Lauren Macuga got her first World Cup win in a super-G and Lindsey Vonn impressed again in fourth place at St. Anton, Austria. Macuga’s victory was no surprise to ski watchers who saw the 22-year-old American’s fast-improving results. Still, she was skiing with a question mark image on her helmet where a sponsor’s brand could be. Macuga was almost flawless to win by a huge 0.68 seconds margin ahead of Stephanie Venier of Austria. Federica Brignone was 0.92 back in third. Vonn was 1.24 back yet fastest on the steep middle section.

Australian Open: Olympic champ Zheng Qinwen starts her bid for another final on a rainy Day 1

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen made the most of the indoor conditions under a roof at Rod Laver Arena to advance to the second round of the Australian Open in straight sets while it poured with rain outside. In her first match on Melbourne Park’s main court since her loss in last year’s final to Aryna Sabalekna, Zheng advanced 7-6 (3), 6-1 over 20-year-old qualifier Anca Todoni. They had just finished the pre-match formalities when play was delayed by a few minutes so that the roof could be closed. It was one of the matches that continued under cover when tournament organizers suspended play on all outside courts until later in the afternoon.

Novak Djokovic stands alone at the Australian Open now that Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer retired

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — There is just one member of the Big Three left in men’s tennis. Novak Djokovic stands alone from a golden generation now that Rafael Nadal has joined Roger Federer in retirement. Djokovic is scheduled to begin his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Monday when he plays 19-year-old American Nishesh Basavareddy, who recently announced he was leaving Stanford University to turn pro. The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam tournament of 2025 — and the first major championship to be held since Nadal played his final match in November. Federer retired in 2022.

Hady Habib becomes the first man representing Lebanon to win a Grand Slam singles match

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Hady Habib’s history-making run at the Australian Open will continue. The first man to represent Lebanon in a Grand Slam singles tournament became the first to win a match by defeating Bu Yunchaokete of China 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Sunday. The 26-year-old Habib won three matches in qualifying rounds just to get into the field of 128 players. Now he’ll be one of the 64 to make it into the second round after his victory on Day 1 at Melbourne Park. Habib, who is ranked outside the top 200, was born in Houston, Texas; his father is Lebanese. Habib went to Texas A&M University. He represented Lebanon at the Paris Olympics last year.

Santa Anita postpones weekend racing as track is staging area for fire relief efforts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A flareup of the wildfire on the west side of Los Angeles that prompted new evacuations has caused Santa Anita to cancel horse racing this weekend. The track in Arcadia is near the smoldering Eaton fire that decimated Altadena. Track officials had said Friday that it would go ahead with Saturday racing, pending air quality conditions. However, they decided that given overnight developments involving the Palisades fire on the west side of Los Angeles there will be no racing. Pepperdine has postponed its men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader on Saturday. USC is planning to play a women’s basketball game against Penn State on Sunday night.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.