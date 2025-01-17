AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:45 p.m. EST

Prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki says he intends to sign with Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki says in an Instagram post he intends to sign with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. A 23-year-old right-hander whose fastball tops 100 mph, Sasaki will join fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in a move many baseball executives have long expected. The San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays also were pursuing Sasaki, who has until next Thursday to finalize a contract.

Notre Dame and Ohio State arrive in Atlanta and it’s the 2nd visit of the season for Fighting Irish

ATLANTA (AP) — Ohio State and Notre Dame arrived in Atlanta on their charter flights on Friday as the teams moved closer to Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game. The Buckeyes are big favorites but the Fighting Irish may have an advantage. Coach Marcus Freeman’s team has previously played in Atlanta — and in Mercedes-Benz Stadium — this season. In a game that strengthened Notre Dame’s playoff hopes, the Fighting Irish beat Georgia Tech 31-13 on Oct. 19 as quarterback Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns. Asked if that gives his team an advantage, Freeman said “We hope so.”

LA’s Olympic venues were spared by wildfires, but the city’s rebuild could impact the Games’ runup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The deadly wildfires that have ravaged sections of Los Angeles left an indelible imprint on the region’s landscape and psyche. The runup to the city hosting the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics will coincide with massive rebuilding of housing and infrastructure at a time when the region’s resources figure to be stretched to the max. LA28 president and chairman Casey Wasserman has met with President-elect Donald Trump to shore up support, and he says Trump has offered his “unwavering commitment.” The region’s ability to recover will be sorely tested as it prepares to host World Cup soccer games in 2026, the Super Bowl in 2027 and then the Olympics for a third time.

Fox exec calls Brady rumors “a never-ending, merry-go-round” of narratives

Even as Tom Brady goes through his first postseason and prepares to call his first Super Bowl in three weeks as a television analyst, rumors about his future continue to be rampant, much to the dismay of Fox Sports. Fox Sports president of production and operations/executive producer Brad Zager understands the spotlight Brady and the network are under. Still, Zager said Brady is in it for the long haul. Friday’s comments by Zager are the first about Brady by someone from Fox Sports. Brady has not been made available for media interviews this season. He has discussed his first season in the booth during appearances on Colin Cowherd’s show on FS1.

Ravens and Bills lost plenty of talent last offseason, but stayed in Super Bowl contention

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Free agency and salary cap constraints threatened to knock Buffalo and Baltimore down a notch last offseason. Instead, the Bills and Ravens are right back in the second round of the playoffs. Their matchup Sunday night centers around quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. But it’s also vindication of sorts for two front offices that were able to keep their teams in Super Bowl contention despite having to reload on the fly. And no matter what challenges lie ahead this coming offseason, neither of these organizations should be dismissed going forward.

Titans hire Chiefs executive Mike Borgonzi as their general manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hired Kansas City assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi as their general manager. The Titans only started interviewing candidates virtually on Jan. 10 and spoke to 10 candidates over the span of four days. Tennessee started the second round Tuesday with two candidates interviewed in person each day through Thursday. Borgonzi replaces Ran Carthon who was fired last week after the franchise went 9-25 in his two seasons as general manager. Borgonzi also interviewed with the New York Jets for their GM opening. He joins the Titans from the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Charley Hoffman, Rico Hoey charge into the lead midway through The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Charley Hoffman and Rico Hoey both shot a 9-under 63 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course to share the lead Friday after two rounds at The American Express. Hoffman and Hoey were at 16-under 128 midway through this three-course tournament in the Coachella Valley desert, although both Southern California natives have yet to play PGA West’s tougher Pete Day Stadium Course. They were a shot ahead of Justin Lower, Mark Hubbard and Sepp Straka. Jason Day and J.J. Spaun were 14 under. Rickie Fowler charged into contention with 10 birdies and a second-round 62 on the Nicklaus, moving him even with Justin Thomas and Sony Open champion Nick Taylor at 13-under 131. Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris and Doug Ghim were 12 under.

Jimmy Butler returns from suspension, set to play Friday for Miami against Denver

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler returned to the Miami Heat as planned on Friday, going through the team’s walkthrough in advance of their game against the Denver Nuggets. Butler missed Miami’s last seven games while serving a suspension for conduct that the team deemed detrimental. The team is trying to trade Butler, saying that the six-time All-Star has asked to be moved elsewhere. But he remains in Miami, for now, and was in the lineup Friday night.

‘Juuuust a bit outside!’ Uecker’s acting and broadcasting ability came together in ‘Major League’

Milwaukee fans could listen to Bob Uecker broadcast Brewers games for over a half-century. But he showed off his play-by-play skills — and comedic talent — for more of a national audience when he appeared in the 1989 classic “Major League” as Cleveland announcer Harry Doyle. Like many of the characters that made “Major League” a hit, Doyle was a caricature. He wore his hopes and frustrations on his sleeve as the home team bumbled through the start of the season and then stormed into contention. Uecker’s deadpanned delivery made his lines particularly humorous — and added some authenticity to the baseball scenes.

Notre Dame prepares for powerful Ohio State defense in national championship game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Quarterback Riley Leonard and the Notre Dame offense have faced a fierce gauntlet of defenses in their path to the College Football Playoff title game. The Fighting Irish battled their way through Penn State, Georgia and Indiana. Now, the nation’s No. 1-ranked defense stands in the way of a national title. Notre Dame and Ohio State meet Monday in Atlanta for the 12-team format’s first national championship game. Leonard and Notre Dame rely on the run to open up the Fighting Irish offense. They’ll face a daunting challenge in the Buckeyes.

