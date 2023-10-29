AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:43 p.m. EDT

Cousins may have Achilles tendon injury; Stafford, Pickett, Taylor also hurt on rough day for QBs

Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, Kenny Pickett and Tyrod Taylor were the latest quarterbacks to go down with injuries. Cousins’ injury is likely the worst of the bunch. Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said the team fears the four-time Pro Bowl QB hurt his Achilles tendon. If the tendon is torn, Cousins’ season would be over. The 35-year-old veteran limped to the sideline after suffering the non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 win at Green Bay. Stafford couldn’t finish a lopsided loss at Dallas because of a thumb injury. Pickett and Taylor both injured ribs.

AP Top 25: Oklahoma slips to No. 10; Kansas, K-State enter poll; No. 1 UGA and top 5 hold steady

Oklahoma dropped four spots to No. 10 after being upset by Kansas, the top five teams held their places and the Jayhawks and rival Kansas State both entered The Associated Press college football poll. Georgia is No. 1 for the 20th straight week, receiving 48 of 63 first-place votes, distancing itself from No. 2 Michigan. The Wolverines, who were off Saturday after a week of being in the news for an NCAA sign-stealing investigation, received nine first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each received three first-place votes. No. 5 Washington stayed a spot ahead of Pac-12 rival Oregon.

D-backs, Rangers combine for no errors in first two World Series games, continuing year-long trend

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers combined for zero errors over the first two games of the Fall Classic, which is the first time that’s happened since 2018. That’s no accident. The two teams made the fewest errors in the big leagues during the regular season and have a combined eight finalists for Gold Glove awards. The Rangers have five of them season, including catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and right fielder Adolis García, who has one of the best outfield arms in the big leagues. The D-backs’ finalists are catcher Gabriel Moreno, center fielder Alek Thomas and first baseman Christian Walker.

American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — American hockey player Adam Johnson has died after a “freak accident” during a game in England on Saturday, according to his team. The 29-year-old from Minnesota was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered a slashed neck during the second period. Johnson played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks. He went on to play in the American Hockey League and Germany before agreeing to join Nottingham for this season.

Blaney wins Martinsville and will race for 1st Cup title in NASCAR’s championship

Ryan Blaney will race for his first Cup championship after qualifying for NASCAR’s title-deciding finale with a Sunday win at Martinsville Speedway. William Byron, who led the Cup Series with six wins this season, earned the fourth and final slot in the championship by limping to a 13th-place finish at the Virginia short track. Byron had padded his position with bonus points earned all season and edged Denny Hamlin, who finished third at Martinsville on Sunday, by eight points to qualify for NASCAR’s championship. Blaney and Byron will race Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson next Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, where the Cup championship will go to the highest-finishing driver.

Jokic’s 28 points lead Nuggets past Thunder 128-95 in Holmgren’s 1st regular-season home game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 14 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-95. Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray added 19 points and eight assists for the Nuggets. Denver shot just over 60% from the field. Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren missed last season with a foot injury, so this was his first regular-season game in front of the home fans. He got a loud cheer when he was introduced and delivered a team-leading 19 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored just seven points on 2-for-16 shooting.

Messi’s 1st year with Inter Miami brings a trophy and shows what can happen in Year 2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s first season with Inter Miami is complete. And now he’s the favorite to win the Ballon d’Or trophy that will be presented in Paris on Monday. The trophy goes to the best player in the world for a given year and is considered the game’s top individual honor. If Messi wins, it’ll be his eighth time getting that award. Nobody else has more than five such trophies. But Messi and Inter Miami already are starting to think about what’s possible in 2024 when they have a full year together.

Steelers’ Johnson rips refs for no-call on hit that injured QB Pickett: ‘They should get fined’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers wide reciever Diontae Johnson called for the referees to be fined following Pittsburgh’s 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, a defeat in which quarterback Kenny Pickett left with a rib injury following a big hit. Johnson said officials were “calling some stupid stuff” and complained there was no roughing the passer call when Pickett was drilled by defensive end Adam Gotsis. Johnson added the refs “must’ve got paid good today or something” and said they wanted the Jaguars to win.

Colombian police continue search for father of Liverpool striker Díaz

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian police are continuing their search for the father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz, one day after he was kidnapped with his wife near the country’s border with Venezuela. Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda were kidnapped on Saturday by gunmen in their city of Barrancas, near the Caribbean. Marulanda was rescued at night, but her husband remains with the criminals, police say. Díaz was released from playing at Anfield on Sunday at Liverpool’s 3-0 Premier League victory against Nottingham Forest.

Chiefs add Patrick Mahomes to injury report with flu-like symptoms, but he’ll play against Broncos

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was added to the Kansas City Chiefs’ injury report Sunday morning after he awoke with flu-like symptoms, but the team said he’ll still start against the Denver Broncos. Mahomes’ wife Brittany recently posted on social media that the couple’s two children had been ill with a stomach bug, and that she had contracted the illness, too. Mahomes has won all 12 games he’s started against the Broncos in his career.

