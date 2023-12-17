AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:43 a.m. EST

Jared Goff throws 5 TD passes as NFC North-leading Lions bounce back, beat Broncos 42-17

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff matched a career high with five touchdown passes, three to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, and the Detroit Lions routed the Denver Broncos 42-17. The NFC North-leading Lions could clinch a playoff berth for the first time since the 2016 if other results go their way the rest of this weekend. Goff threw three TD passes in the second quarter as the Lions took a 21-0 lead at halftime. Russell Wilson and the Broncos had just 75 yards of offense in the first half. The Broncos fell to 7-7 and their chances of making the playoffs took a hit.

Jake Browning shines again for Bengals, rallying them to 27-24 overtime win over Vikings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tee Higgins made a savvy goal-line move to score a touchdown and force overtime and Evan McPherson made a 29-yard field goal to seal a 27-24 victory for Cincinnati over the Minnesota Vikings, keeping the Bengals’ playoff hopes alive even with star quarterback Joe Burrow out for the season. Higgins caught a 21-yard pass from Jake Browning with under a minute remaining and pulled off an acrobatic move to stretch the ball over the goal line and tie the game. In overtime, a 44-yard catch by Tyler Boyd helped set up a chip shot from McPherson.

Gardner Minshew, Colts bolster playoff chances, beat fading Steelers 30-13

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes and the Indianapolis Colts rushed for 170 yards, improving their playoff prospects with a 30-13 win over the sagging Pittsburgh Steelers. Minshew was 18 of 28 for 215 yards and matched his career high for TD passes while leading a Colts offense lacking its usual complement of playmakers. The Colts have won five of six to improve to 8-6 and temporarily moved a half-game ahead of three teams for the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot. The Steelers dropped their third straight to fall to 7-7 and into last place in the rugged AFC North.

Loyer, Smith lead No. 3 Purdue past No. 1 Arizona 92-84 in NCAA showdown

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fletcher Loyer tied a career high with 27 points, Braden Smith added 26 and No. 3 Purdue beat No. 1 Arizona 92-84 on Saturday. Loyer was 5 of 9 on 3-pointers and Smith was 4 of 7 while falling one point shy of his career high. Zach Edey added 22 points and nine rebounds, with the 7-foot-4 All-American handling the middle while Smith and Loyer supplied the outside firepower in the Indy Classic. The Boilermakers (10-1) handed the Wildcats their first loss while defeating a No. 1-ranked team for the first time since beating Arizona 72-69 on Nov. 25, 2000, which also was played in Indianapolis.

Keegan Murray makes 12 3-pointers, scores career-high 47 points to lead Kings past Jazz, 125-104

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Keegan Murray made 12 3-pointers, two shy of the NBA record, and scored a career-high 47 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 125-104 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Murray had a franchise-record 26 points in the third quarter and had Klay Thompson’s NBA record of 14 3-pointers in his sights after making 12 of his first 13 attempts. But the second-year forward missed his final two attempts from behind the arc while becoming the seventh player to make 12 or more 3s in a game. Domantas Sabonis added 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, his seventh straight double-double and 20th this season.

Leon Edwards retains welterweight belt with unanimous decision over Colby Covington at UFC 296

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Edwards successfully defended his welterweight belt, unanimously outpointing Colby Covington at UFC 296. In a bout that hardly lived up to its billing, Edwards (22-3) showed poise and patience as he picked his spots to outclass Covington (17-4), beating the former interim champion at his own game. Rather than using his strengths on his feet as a striker, Edwards chose to grapple and counter whenever Covington took shots for a takedown. After entering the arena draped in an American flag, Covington made a pit stop to share a quick word with former President Donald Trump before stepping into the octagon. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his flyweight belt in his first title defense, winning a unanimous decision over Brandon Royval.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes fined a combined $150,000 for criticizing officials, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Chiefs coach Andy Reid was fined $100,000 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined $50,000 for criticizing officials following a 20-17 loss to Buffalo last week. Reid and Mahomes violated the NFL’s policy about public criticism of game officials for comments about an offside penalty that negated a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Kadarius Toney clearly lined up offside on a play in which he caught a lateral from Travis Kelce and ran for a score. Reid said officials normally warn players about being offside and called the penalty “a bit embarrassing” for the NFL.

Tyler Glasnow traded to Dodgers from Rays after agreeing to $136.5 million, 5-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their second major move this offseason, acquiring Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-player trade after the pitcher agreed to a $136.5 million, five-year contract. Los Angeles also received outfielder Manuel Margot and sent the Rays young right-hander Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny DeLuca. A week after signing free agent Shohei Ohtani to a record $700 million, 10-year contract to bolster an already potent lineup, the Dodgers addressed a need for pitching help with the addition of an often-injured, hard-throwing right-hander with a track record of being a dominant performer when healthy.

NFL bans Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from sideline for rest of regular season, AP sources say

Two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press the NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. One of the people said Saturday that DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team and perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline while the league is continuing its investigation. Both people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t announced its decision, said DiSandro can return to the sideline for the playoffs.

Brignone dominates to win World Cup super-G, cuts gap to Shiffrin after the American skies out

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Federica Brignone dominated to win a World Cup super-G and trim the gap in the overall standings to Mikaela Shiffrin after the American skied out at Val d’Isere. Brignone beat Kajsa Vickhoff Lie by almost half a second. The Norwegian skier was a surprise second to prevent an Italian one-two in the French Alps as Sofia Goggia was third. Shiffrin failed to finish after missing a turning gate on a blind section that troubled several athletes. Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami also skied out. Shiffrin is bidding for a record-tying sixth title and has a 63-point lead over 2020 champion Brignone.

