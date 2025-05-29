AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:41 p.m. EDT

Pacers aim for second NBA Finals appearance, Knicks face uphill battle

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA Finals matchup will be set if the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks on Thursday in Game 5 to win the Eastern Conference title. The Pacers will be trying to reach the finals for just the second time in franchise history. They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 in their only previous trip. Indiana would advance to meet the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won the West on Wednesday night with a 124-94 rout of Minnesota in Game 5. The Pacers won both games in New York to start this series and have won six straight on the road.

Oilers look to close out Stars in West final again and advance to Stanley Cup rematch with Panthers

DALLAS (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have the opportunity to close out the Western Conference final and head to a Stanley Cup Final rematch. Edmonton takes a 3-1 series lead into Game 5 at Dallas on Thursday night. Edmonton has won three games in a row while holding the Stars to only two goals. Defending Stanley Cup champion Florida is awaiting the West winner after closing out the East final with a 5-3 win at Carolina in Game 5 on Wednesday night. The Panthers beat Edmonton in a seven-game Stanley Cup Final last June. That was after the Oilers beat Dallas in a six-game West final.

March Madness bracket expansion would add value and could be decided in next few months, Baker says

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker sees value in expanding the NCAA Tournament by a handful of teams and wants to reach a decision on the matter in the next few months. Baker spoke Thursday during Big 12 spring meetings, where conference leaders are discussing everything from the multi-billion dollar revenue-sharing settlement to complexities brought on by the transfer portal and name, image and likeness. Baker said there are flaws in the current formula and it would be beneficial to provide an opportunity to four or eight more teams.

Ben Griffin still on a heater after his win on punishing course at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Ben Griffin picked up his first individual PGA Tour title at Colonial last week and he’s still rolling. Griffin opened with a 65 at tough Muirfield Village despite two shots in the water. That gives him a two-shot lead over Collin Morikawa at the Memorial. Only six players broke 70 and 13 players were under par. The rough was so thick that missing a fairway made it hard work. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler wasn’t in the short grass enough for his liking. He still managed a 70 for his 19th consecutive tournament with a first round under par.

US Women’s Open features four-way tie for lead after first round’s morning groupings

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Jinhee Im, A Lim Kim, Yealimi Noh and Rio Takeda each carded 4-under 68 to tie for the lead after the morning groupings in the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills. Those low scores are notable because only two players finished under par in last year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania. Yuka Saso posting a winning four-round total of 4-under 276 last year. Saso posted a 74 as she began her title defense. Noh says “some par-3s were shorter than normal. So, I think for sure, with the minimal wind today, it was definitely a good scoring day.”

College sports lurches forward, hoping to find a level playing field with fewer lawsuits

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — On the one hand, what this new version of cash-infused college sports needs are rules that everybody follows. On the other, they need to be able to enforce those rules without getting sued into oblivion. The newly created College Sports Commission will be in charge of counting the money, deciding what a “fair market” deal for players looks like and, if things go well, helping everyone in the system avoid trips to court whenever a decision comes down that someone doesn’t like.

SEC amps up fines to $500,000 for rushing field, storming court

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is ratcheting up penalties on schools whose fans storm the field or rush the court, doing away with an escalating fine system and now charging $500,000 per incident. The conference also has the authority to wave the fine if the visiting team and officials are allowed to get to the locker room before fans descend onto the field or court. The new policy replaces an old one that called for an escalating fine structure that started with $100,000 for the first offense, raised to $250,000 for the second then hit $500,000 for the third.

French Open 2025: Coco Gauff’s serve is not at its best but she gets the breaks for a win

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has managed to move into the French Open’s third round despite some shaky serving. The 2023 U.S. Open champion kept getting herself in some trouble by getting broken on Thursday but kept putting herself back in position to win by breaking right back. The second-seeded Gauff wound up eliminating 172nd-ranked qualifier Tereza Valentova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 in 75 minutes on a partly cloudy, muggy afternoon in Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Gauff only managed to produce 11 winners, five fewer than her far-less-experienced opponent. Gauff also finished with 23 unforced errors, a total that included a half-dozen double-faults.

Los Angeles Dodgers acquire former All-Star reliever Alexis Díaz in trade with Cincinnati Reds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired former All-Star reliever Alexis Díaz from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade for minor-league pitcher Mike Villani. The Dodgers moved right-hander Evan Phillips to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Díaz, who had a 12.00 ERA in six games for Cincinnati this season before getting sent to the minors. Díaz finished fifth in voting for NL Rookie of the Year in 2022, and he was chosen for the NL All-Star team in 2023 when he went 9-6 with a 3.07 ERA and 37 saves. He also recorded 28 saves last season.

Driver charged with causing grievous bodily harm after Liverpool soccer parade tragedy

LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors say that a 53-year-old British man who injured nearly 80 people when his car rammed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team’s Premier League championship has been charged with intentionallly causing grievous bodily harm. Prosecutor Sarah Hammond said Thursday that Paul Doyle was also charged with dangerous driving and five other counts. The victims ranged in age from 9 to 78. Seven people remained in the hospital in stable condition. The city had been celebrating Liverpool’s record-tying 20th title when the driver turned down a street full of fans and joy quickly turned to tragedy.

