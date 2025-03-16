AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:39 p.m. EDT

March Madness brackets have Auburn as the overall No. 1 followed by Duke, Houston, Florida

Auburn is the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, with Duke, Houston and Florida joining the Tigers on the No. 1 line in the March Madness bracket. The NCAA selection committee favored the regular-season champs of the record-setting Southeastern Conference despite three losses in their last four games, along with a loss to Duke back in December. A record-setting 14 teams from the SEC made the tournament.

March Madness: How to win your NCAA men’s tournament pool and a look at what history tells us

Before we begin, a disclaimer: Your bracket will probably be a mess by Saturday. Or by Friday. And let’s be honest, some of us will out of the running by Thursday night. Welcome back to the world’s largest lottery, the NCAA tournament and all of its various bracket pools that millions of people will be joining over the next few days. Some will play for fun, some for a few bucks, some for big bucks. No matter the stakes, we encourage you to remember that you are not an expert — and even the experts didn’t know much this season.

March Madness: USC, UCLA, South Carolina and more all potential 1 seeds for women’s NCAA Tournament

For the first time in a long time, there are at least a half-dozen teams that could win the women’s NCAA Tournament. Defending champion South Carolina leads the way. Unlike last season when the Gamecocks finished off an undefeated season with a national title, this group has two losses heading into the NCAAs. One of those came early in the year to UCLA, which also only has two defeats this year. The Bruins lost twice to crosstown rival Southern California. UConn, Notre Dame and Texas are also in the mix.

Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun tie at The Players Championship to set up Monday playoff

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun are headed for a three-hole playoff to decide The Players Championship. But it won’t happen until Monday. A four-hour rain delay in the final round made it fortunate the final round even finished. McIlroy had a three-shot lead at one point on the back nine and looked to be cruising toward another Players Championship title. He played the final six holes in 1 over and Spaun hit some marvelous shots to catch him. McIlroy shot a 68 to overcome a four-shot deficit. Spaun had a 72. At stake Monday is a $4.5 million prize.

Josh Berry races to 1st Cup Series victory, gives Wood Brothers 101st win with Las Vegas score

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Berry scored the first Cup Series victory of his career and took NASCAR’s oldest team to victory lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Berry is in his first season driving the famed No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing. He earned the first victory for a Ford team through five races this season. Berry had to run down Daniel Suarez following a restart with 19 laps remaining to take control of the race and seal his first win. Although Harrison Burton won at Daytona last summer for the Wood Brothers, Berry’s victory is the first non-superspeedway win since Ryan Blaney won for the team in 2017 at Pocono.

No. 4 Florida Gators win their 1st SEC Tourney title since 2014 by beating No. 8 Tennessee 86-77

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 22 points as fourth-ranked Florida won its fifth Southeastern Conference Tournament title and first since 2014 Sunday, beating the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers 86-77. The Gators lost in this game a year ago. They made sure to finish their 12th appearance in this game all-time to add to the list that started with three straight titles between 2005-07. Fourth-seeded Tennessee goes home still looking for its first title in this event since 2022. The Vols have five SEC championships, but dropped to 1-3 under coach Rick Barnes with this the Vols’ fourth final in the past seven tournaments.

Magic end Cavaliers’ winning streak at 16 games as Banchero scores 24 points in 108-103 victory

CLEVELAND (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 24 points, Franz Wagner added 22 and the Orlando Magic stunned Cleveland 108-103 to end the Cavaliers’ winning streak at 16 games. The Cavs lost for the first time since Feb. 4 as the Eastern Conference leaders were unable to put away the Magic in the final minutes. Cleveland missed five shots — three by All-Star Donovan Mitchell — in the final minute. Wendell Carter Jr. added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando. Mitchell returned after missing two games with a sore groin and finished with 23 points. Jarrett Allen added 20 for the Cavs, who were denied becoming the first team since Phoenix in 2021 to win 17 straight.

Mirra Andreeva beats Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells. Jack Draper wins the men’s title

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva has come back to beat No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the BNP Paribas Open. Andreeva’s victory on Sunday makes the 17-year-old the tournament’s youngest champion since Serena Williams in 1999. Jack Draper of Britain easily defeated Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 in the men’s final for his first Masters 1000 trophy. Draper will make his debut in the ATP’s top 10 on Monday. The 11th-ranked Andreeva improved to 19-3 this season. That is the most wins by a woman on tour. She also collected her second Masters 1000 title of 2025.

Going for gold: A look at the political and sporting challenges facing the next IOC president

COSTA NAVARINO, Greece (AP) — An in tray of Olympic challenges spanning political, social, sporting and operational issues awaits the next International Olympic Committee president. The election is on Thursday at a resort near the site of Ancient Olympia in Greece. Seven candidates are competing in the first contested IOC election since 2013 to replace Thomas Bach who formally leaves office in June. They include two Olympic gold medalists, Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry, and the son of a former IOC president, Juan Antonio Samaranch. Most of the pressing issues center on the 2028 Summer Games being hosted in Los Angeles.

Newcastle wins the English League Cup and secures its first major domestic trophy in 70 years

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle has ended its 70-year-wait for a major domestic trophy by beating Liverpool 2-1 in the English League Cup final. Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored either side of halftime to seal victory at Wembley on Sunday. Newcastle’s last major domestic trophy was the FA Cup in 1955 and this was its first piece of silverware since being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in 2021. Liverpool is 12 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League but coach Arne Slot was forced to wait for his first trophy since succeeding Jurgen Klopp last year. In the Premier League, Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 and Manchester United enjoyed a 3-0 win at Leicester.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.