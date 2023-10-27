AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:36 p.m. EDT

Arizona Diamondbacks take series of slights into surprise World Series against Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Overlooked by oddsmakers and angered by analysts, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in a Surprise Series against the also unexpected Texas Rangers. But the mindsets couldn’t be more different ahead of Friday night’s opener in Major League Baseball’s third all-wild card title matchup. The Diamondbacks listen to all the slights and keep track of them. The Rangers say they ignore all the outside chatter. Zac Gallen starts the opener for the Diamondbacks and Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Rangers.

García was let go by 2 teams, including the Rangers, the team he’s led to the World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García has gone from being twice designated for assignment to becoming a record-setting AL Championship Series MVP who is now in the World Series. And all that came after the 30-year-old slugger defected from Cuba in hopes of playing in the big leagues. He is in the World Series with the Texas Rangers, the second team that dropped him from their roster. García says it’s been a long journey, and was a touch decision at the time, but definitely worth it. He’s in his third season with Texas, which hosts Game 1 of the World Series against Arizona on Friday night.

Analysis: NFL teams shouldn’t let one game affect their trade deadline approach

Some NFL teams still have to make a decision on how to approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. Contenders are buyers. Winning teams will try to add a player who can improve a playoff run. Pretenders are sellers. Teams at the bottom of the standings will move veterans or players in the final year of a contract to add draft picks and build for the future. It’s the in-between clubs, those in the middle of the pack, that have to figure out their plans. How those teams fare this weekend can impact their decision but one game shouldn’t be the determining factor.

Column: From Senators II to Rangers, this franchise is long overdue for a championship

They are The Franchise Formerly Known as the Second Version of the Washington Senators. If there’s ever been a team that’s due for a championship, it’s the Texas Rangers. From their beginnings as a hastily assembled replacement team for the nation’s capital back in 1961, they’ve been through a whole lot of losing seasons and one excruciatingly close-but-no-cigar call. In fact, the Senators-turned-Rangers have labored longer than any franchise in America’s four major sports leagues without a championship on their resume. They’ve got a chance to change that ignominious distinction when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series.

Coyotes’ Travis Dermott on using Pride tape, forcing NHL’s hand: ‘Had to be done’

Arizona defenseman Travis Dermott recently defied an NHL edict on supporting social causes before games. The NHL announced in June that teams would no longer wear themed jerseys, which include Pride nights, Hockey Fights Cancer and military appreciation celebrations. It also banned tape on sticks. But Dermott used Pride tape on his hockey stick in support of the LGBTQ community in Arizona’s home opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. He said he wasn’t sure of the reactions. But the NHL soon rescinded its ban on players using stick tape to support social causes.

Dusty Baker Appreciation: An example of care and humility on the baseball diamond and far beyond

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dusty Baker’s bright smile, genuine care and love for people will live on in his remarkable baseball legacy as much as that signature toothpick, his baseball wisdom and winning into his mid-70s. There was a stretch when Baker wasn’t sure he’d get this final shot in Houston, where he has retired after the Astros lost Game 7 of the AL Championship Series to the rival Texas Rangers. Still, he kept fighting back to walk away now, all these years later, on his own terms.

Packers searching for answers regarding their offense’s frequent first-half struggles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are like a finicky old car that needs several hits to the ignition before finally making some progress. Green Bay has been outscored 63-6 in the first half of its last four games and hasn’t scored a touchdown before halftime in any of them. That helps explain why the Packers carry a three-game skid into Sunday’s home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers are doing just fine after halftime. They lead the NFL in second-half points per game but rank last in first-half scoring.

Giants Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the third straight week; Taylor faces Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his third straight game with a neck injury, and Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday in the MetLife Stadium bragging rights game against the Jets. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Jones and backup running back Gary Brightwell (hamstring) will be out for Sunday’s game. Doctors have not cleared Jones for contract since he was hurt on a blindside sack against Miami on Oct. 8. Jones has repeatedly said he is getting better, and he has been allowed to throw at practice. He signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March.

NASCAR’s playoff push down to the madness of Martinsville with Hamlin and Truex title hopes on line

Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. head to Martinsville Speedway on Sunday with their seasons on the line. The Joe Gibbs Racing teammates are both 17 points below the cutline in NASCAR’s round of eight of the playoffs. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell have already qualified for next week’s championship and there are two spots available between six drivers at Martinsville on Sunday. Hamlin leads all active drivers at Martinsville with five wins.

Rule change gives top seed in NCAA women’s tourney most rest for Final Four after Staley’s criticism

CLEVELAND (AP) — The overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Women’s Tournament will get preferential treatment moving forward. The Division I Women’s Basketball Committee voted unanimously to place the tournament’s top seed in a regional pod with game days on Friday and Sunday. The move ensures the most rest possible for the No. 1 seed between the regional final and for the Women’s Final Four. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had concerns and criticism about her team, the overall No. 1 seed, not getting the same number of days off as Iowa. Staley approached broadcast partner ESPN and NCAA officials about the issue at the Southeastern Conference’s spring meetings in May.

