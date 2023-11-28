AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:34 p.m. EST

Loaded field of CFP contenders for last 4-team playoff fuels championship weekend drama

The four-team College Football Playoff is going out with the most crowded field of contenders and the most consequential championship weekend in the 10-year history of the system. Eight teams have at least a glimmer of hope to make the field. The penultimate CFP rankings will be released Tuesday night. The field for the playoff will be announced Sunday. Here is what needs to happen for each of the CFP hopefuls to make the playoff, from Georgia to Ohio State.

RB Jonathan Taylor to have thumb surgery and hopes to return to Colts in 3 weeks, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Running back Jonathan Taylor will have thumb surgery on Wednesday and hopes to return to the Indianapolis Colts in about three weeks, a person with knowledge of the injury has told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not yet made a formal announcement. Taylor apparently was injured during Sunday’s 27-20 victory over Tampa Bay, but finished the game with 15 carries for 91 yards and a season-high two TDs. Zack Moss is expected to replace Taylor at Tennessee.

Tiger Woods sounds more optimistic about his game than a Saudi deal getting done on time

Tiger Woods sounds more optimistic about his golf schedule than the PGA Tour getting a deal finalized with Saudi Arabia on time. Woods is in the Bahamas for his first competition since ankle surgery in April. So much has happened since then. The tour struck a deal with the backers of LIV Golf. And Woods joined the tour’s policy board. He says he was frustrated by being left in the dark on the Saudi deal and wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again. As for his golf, Woods says an ideal scenario would be to play once a month.

Blackhawks say Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and move to terminate his contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks say veteran Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step toward terminating his contract. The Blackhawks say an internal investigation showed Perry acted in violation of his NHL contract and their club policies intended to promote a professional and safe working environment. Chicago put Perry on unconditional waivers and said his deal will be terminated as long as he clears. The team has not given any indication as to what Perry did to warrant being sent home last week.

Analysis: Frank Reich paid the price for a Panthers roster lacking talent

Frank Reich paid the price for a roster that lacked talent. The Carolina Panthers are 1-10 for several reasons, including poor coaching. But Vince Lombardi couldn’t win with this team. The Panthers haven’t surrounded rookie quarterback Bryce Young with enough players to help him succeed. They have a weak offensive line and mediocre players at the skill positions. Firing Reich just 11 games into his first season was a desperate move for an owner known for being impatient. Since David Tepper bought the Panthers 5 1/2 years ago, he has gone through Ron Rivera, Matt Rhule and Reich. Add interim coaches Perry Fewell, Steve Wilks and now Chris Tabor. That gives Tepper more coaches than years in charge.

Sports Illustrated is the latest media company damaged by an AI experiment gone wrong

NEW YORK (AP) — Sports Illustrated is the latest media company damaged by being less than forthcoming about who or what is writing its stories at the dawn of the artificial intelligence age. The website Futurism reported that the once-grand magazine used articles with “authors” who apparently don’t exist, with photos generated by AI. The magazine denied claims that some articles themselves were AI-assisted, but has cut ties with a vendor it hired to produce the articles. The Gannett newspaper chain and the tech website CNET each had unsuccessful experiments with AI this past year and had kept readers in the dark about what they were doing.

Oakland is getting a new minor league team — the Oakland B’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland is getting a new minor league baseball team, the Oakland B’s. The expansion independent club announced plans Tuesday to begin play in the Pioneer League come May of 2024, with its first home games set for July at Laney College. The intent is to keep baseball alive in Oakland for years to come. The Athletics’ move to Las Vegas was unanimously approved by Major League Baseball team owners this month. The A’s will play at the Oakland Coliseum through the end of their lease next year and could be gone by 2025. The Oakland Ballers, or B’s for short, will carry on the city’s green-and-gold color scheme.

Analysis: Week 12 backs up Simmons’ contention NFL lacks clarity, consistency in rules enforcement

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons lamented a lack of consistency and clarity in the NFL’s rules designed to keep players safe. And Week 12 featured plenty of examples of just what Simmons was talking about in his spirited defense of his suspended teammate Kareem Jackson, who’s sitting out a month of games for a series of illegal hits. Officiating calls and non-calls across the league had plenty of fans irate. Big calls were made or missed in the Bills-Eagles game, the Ravens-Chargers matchup and the Browns-Broncos slugfest.

Column: The rich new PGA Tour is not about the haves and have nots. It’s the haves and have more

There’s a two-tier system in the PGA Tour. The top 50 in the FedEx Cup are guaranteed to play in eight signature events with their $20 million purses. The rest have to scrap for 10 available spots. But it’s not like those players are suffering. The other events still average about $8.5 million in prize money and players still get improved services like cold plunges and special restrooms on the course for their families. They even have a chance to get part of the popularity bonus from the Player Impact Program. But AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says it’s no longer about playing better. It’s about playing great.

No. 4 Florida State heads to ACC title game looking to add to ‘Sod Cemetery’ and ‘finish for 13’

Nearly a year after several key players opted to stay in school and chase championships, No. 4 Florida State is on the verge of another one. The Seminoles play No. 15 Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. FSU has a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, and even with star quarterback Jordan Travis now a spectator because of a gruesome left leg injury, players and coaches refuse to settle for anything less. They have even embraced a “finish for 13” mantra that is a shoutout to Travis’ jersey number and all he has done for the program.

