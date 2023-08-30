AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:34 p.m. EDT

Spain has condemned inappropriate World Cup kiss. Can it now reckon with sexism in soccer?

MADRID (AP) — Spain has spoken loudly through its government, political parties, soccer clubs, players and ordinary citizens to condemn the kiss of a player by the head of its soccer federation that sullied its Women’s World Cup victory. But the apparent abuse of authority by Luis Rubiales has also brought the nation that has made strides in gender equality face-to-face with the sexism that still runs deep in its most popular sport. Now the question is whether the scandal caused by the most powerful man in Spanish soccer can bring about deeper changes in a sport where women have historically been discriminated.

Bryce Harper hits 300th homer, going deep against the Los Angeles Angels’ Matt Moore

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has hit his 300th career home run, going deep against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday to become the 158th player in major league history to reach that mark. Harper hit the milestone homer against Matt Moore in the eighth inning for his 15th homer of the season. The two-run drive, in Harper’s 1,481st game, put Philadelphia ahead 8-7. He homered in three straight games for the second time this month and has 10 homers in August.

Djokovic and Swiatek roll, Tsitsipas falls in hot, sticky US Open second round

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek rolled to straight-set victories to move into the third round at the U.S. Open, fighting not only their opponents but hot, sticky weather. The second-seeded Djokovic beat 76th-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain 6-4, 6-1, 6-1. Swiatek, the top-seeded defending champion from Poland, had only slightly more trouble in her 6-3, 6-4 victory over 322nd-ranked Australian Daria Saville. In the biggest upset of the day, seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas fell in the second round to 128th-ranked Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker in five sets, three of them going to tiebreakers.

Coco Gauff picks up her 13th win in 14 matches to stay on course to meet Iga Swiatek at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has taken another step toward a possible quarterfinal showdown against No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open. Gauff moved into the third round Wednesday by beating 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff is just 19 herself. She says she used to think every match was about life or death but she has gained perspective that allows her to get over losses and see them as opportunities to learn. Not that she has had that many chances lately — the victory Wednesday was her 13th in the past 14 matches.

Realignment prompts fresh look at the number of automatic bids in 12-team College Football Playoff

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff have met for the first time since a wave of realignment tore apart the Pac-12. The changing landscape raises the possibility that the number of automatic bids in the 12-team format could be tweaked. This is the final year of the four-team playoff. Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says more clarity is needed. Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher called honoring conference champions in the new format a ‘bedrock principle.’

Nebraska volleyball stadium event could draw 90,000-plus and set women’s world attendance record

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An attendance record of global proportions could be set Wednesday night when the University of Nebraska hosts a celebration of volleyball at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The event will feature an exhibition between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State and a regular-season match between Omaha and the fourth-ranked Cornhuskers. Nebraska athletic department officials have taken aim at the women’s sporting event world attendance record of 91,648. It was set during a Champions League soccer match in Spain in 2022.

Colts still uncertain about timetable for Jonathan Taylor’s return

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will miss the first four games this season and general manager Chris Ballard isn’t sure if or when the 2021 NFL rushing champ might return. But the Colts want him back. Ballard says the Colts are hoping to patch up the differences that have emerged during Taylor’s ugly contract dispute that led to a trade request. Taylor wanted an extension before starting the final year of his rookie deal. He was even allowed to find a trade partner. But when nothing materialized Taylor remained on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury.

Dolphins’ Chris Grier calls talks with Colts about running back Jonathan Taylor ‘exploratory’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami’s GM Chris Grier said conversations with the Indianapolis Colts about 2021 All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor were “exploratory,” and no official offers were exchanged between the two teams. The Dolphins had been linked to Taylor in recent weeks as the Colts sought trade partners for their 2020 second-round pick. Talks fizzled Tuesday as the deadline for roster cuts passed, and Indianapolis placed Taylor on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Grier also said the team plans to table contract talks with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa until the end of the season.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow back at practice for the first time since July 27

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is back at practice more than a month after the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was sidelined by a strained right calf muscle. The Pro Bowler quarterback put on the pads and participated for the first time since he pulled up limping and then went down to the ground during a scramble on July 27. The 26-year-old Burrow warmed up with the other quarterbacks. The Bengals open Sept. 10 at Cleveland.

Trey Lance starts over at ‘square zero’ with Cowboys after QB’s trade from 49ers

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Trey Lance says he’s starting over at “square zero” with the Dallas Cowboys after getting traded out of San Francisco. The 49ers made the move with their 2021 No. 3 overall pick after Lance lost out on the backup job to Sam Darnold. San Francisco gave up multiple first-round picks to trade up to get Lance. Dallas got him for just a fourth-rounder. Lance says things didn’t go the way anybody expected in California but says he’s with the Cowboys for a reason.

