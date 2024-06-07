AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:32 a.m. EDT

Celtics rout Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 of NBA Finals behind Brown, returning Porzingis

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 20 in his first game in more than a month and the Boston Celtics powered past the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Derrick White finished with 15 points for Boston, which led by 29 points in the first half and connected on 16 3-pointers in a powerful start to its quest for an 18th NBA title. Porzingis, who had been sidelined since April 29 with a strained right calf, came off the bench and provided an immediate spark, adding six rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes. Six Celtics finished in double figures.

Can tennis, pickleball and padel co-exist? The folks in charge of the French Open think so

PARIS (AP) — Let other folks fret about whether tennis might lose athletes and audiences to pickleball or padel. The people in charge of tennis in France are embracing those other racket-adjacent sports, figuring, essentially: The more, the merrier. The French tennis federation (FFT) officially brought pickleball under its umbrella and is seeking government approval to hold a sanctioned national championship. French Open tournament director Amélie Mauresmo, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player, and FFT president Gilles Moretton took part in a pickleball demonstration on one of the Grand Slam tournament’s courts on Thursday as part of an effort to promote the sport.

Paris Olympics organizers unveil a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics organizers have unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The structure of rings, made of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. The hugely popular tower in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the leadup to the Games in the French capital.

Lakers conduct a public coaching search, considering Hurley and Redick, in hopes of pleasing LeBron

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ reported plan to offer a massive contract to UConn coach Dan Hurley is the latest twist in the monthlong race to replace Darvin Ham. Former NBA player J.J. Redick and ex-Charlotte coach James Borrego are also reported candidates. The 17-time NBA champion franchise was knocked out of the first round of the current playoffs, but the Lakers have nicely filled the void of hoops drama during the week before the NBA Finals with steady leaks about the progress of their quest for a coach who can entice LeBron James to finish his career in purple and gold.

Oklahoma wins record fourth straight NCAA softball title, beating Texas 8-4 for 2-game sweep

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma slugged its way to a record fourth straight NCAA softball title, getting a go-ahead, bases-clearing double from Cydney Sanders and beating Texas 8-4 for a two-game sweep of the Women’s College World Series championship. The Sooners won their eighth title overall, all under coach Patty Gasso, and moved into a tie with Arizona for the second-most national championships behind UCLA’s 12. Second-seeded Oklahoma scored eight runs in each of the two games and pounded 21 hits total against a top-seeded Texas team that came in having thrown three consecutive one-hit shutouts in the World Series.

Yankees slugger Juan Soto exits game with left forearm discomfort, will undergo imaging Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Juan Soto was removed from a game against the Minnesota Twins with left forearm discomfort. Soto will undergo imaging Friday. New York manager Aaron Boone said it’s too early to tell if the right fielder will need to miss time. Soto was lifted to start the top of the sixth inning when play resumed following a 56-minute rain delay. Soto, who throws and bats left-handed, was 0 for 1 with two walks. He has started all 64 games in his first season with New York after being acquired from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade last December. The three-time All-Star is batting .318 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs, a big reason the Yankees have the best record in baseball.

The Celtics’ formula is lots of 3s, lots of stops. The Mavericks need a solution in the NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — When the Boston Celtics make a ton of 3-pointers, forget it. They’re probably not going to lose. That was surely something the Dallas Mavericks understood before Game 1 of the NBA Finals — and if they, or anyone else, somehow were unaware of that fact, it was on full display in the opener. The Celtics made 16 3s, outscoring the Mavericks by 27 points from long range, in their 107-89 victory Thursday night. Both teams have an off day Friday and are scheduled to resume practice Saturday. Game 2 is Sunday night in Boston. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White each made three 3s and five others each made two. It was only seventh time in playoff history that seven teammates made at least two 3s.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says finalizing the new media rights deals is ‘complex’ process

BOSTON (AP) — Getting the NBA’s next round of media rights deals completed is an extremely complex proposition, Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday, especially because nobody can say with any certainty what the viewing landscape will look like in the future. Silver, speaking in his annual pre-NBA Finals news conference, did not offer any hints on when the next series of deals will be completed, other than saying “in the relative near term.” The current deals with ABC-ESPN and Turner Sports expire after next season and the NBA has been talking with NBC, ESPN and Amazon, among other networks and platforms, about what comes next.

Iga Swiatek defeats Coco Gauff at the French Open and will face Jasmine Paolini in the final

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has eliminated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open semifinals and will face Jasmine Paolini for the championship. The top-ranked Swiatek stretched her winning streak at Roland Garros to 20 matches with Thursday’s victory as she tries to become the first woman with three consecutive titles in Paris since Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007. Paolini reached her first Grand Slam final with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against unseeded 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Swiatek improved to 11-1 against Gauff overall and has defeated her at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament three years in a row. That includes in the 2022 final and last year’s quarterfinals. in Saturday’s title match. Swiatek is 4-0 in major finals so far.

Connor McDavid, hockey’s best player, finally gets a chance to win a Stanley Cup championship

For the first time in his nine-year NHL career, Connor McDavid is playing for the biggest prize in hockey with the chance to lift the Stanley Cup for the first time. He and the Edmonton Oilers are facing the Florida Panthers in the final starting Saturday. It’s a chance for hockey’s biggest star to finally win a championship. The spotlight is on the face of the sport to get the job done as an underdog against an opponent at this stage for a second consecutive season and is seeking the first title in franchise history.

