AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:31 p.m. EST

Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stoic Hall of Fame football coach Bud Grant has died at the age of 95. The Vikings announced his death on Saturday. Grant took the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls in eight years, all losses. He won 11 division titles in 18 seasons, featuring the mighty Purple People Eaters defense. His steely sideline gaze became synonymous with the Vikings squads he guided from 1967 to 1985. He demanded sharp focus from his players and banned sideline heaters during the frigid Minnesota winter. Grant was also a four-time champion coach in the Canadian Football League.

Mikaela Shiffrin sets World Cup skiing record with 87th win

ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has set the outright World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom. Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin had matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday. Saturday’s result marked the American’s sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline. She has already locked up her fifth overall championship and the discipline titles in slalom and GS.

Scheffler has 2-shot lead at Players on record day of scores

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A long day at The Players Championship has ended with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler in the lead. Scheffler birdied his last hole and shot 65 to build a two-shot advantage over Min Woo Lee of Australia. Lee is the younger brother of U.S. Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee. He had a 66 after a bogey on his final hole. It was a long day for Scheffler. Because of rain delays, he played 26 holes Saturday. It was an exciting day for Tom Hoge. He made the cut on the number and then set the TPC Sawgrass record at 62.

No. 1 Houston in AAC tourney final again, but Sasser’s hurt

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jamal Shead had 16 points and nine assists as top-ranked Houston advanced to its fifth American Athletic Conference championship game in a row with a 69-48 win over Cincinnati. The 31-2 Cougars led throughout, even after ACC player of the year Marcus Sasser left with an apparent groin injury late in the first half. Coach Kelvin Sampson says Sasser will be re-evaluated but says the senior guard might not play Sunday. J’Wan Roberts finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for Houston. Landers Nolley II had 14 points for 21-12 Cincinnati.

Edey dominates, Purdue beats Ohio State in Big Ten semis

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Edey had 32 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 5 Purdue beat Ohio State 80-66 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers took control late in the first half and cruised into the final for the second straight year. They will meet the winner of semifinal matchup between No. 19 Indiana and Penn State on Sunday. Brandon Newman scored 15. Braden Smith added 14 points, and the Boilermakers won their fourth in a row. Freshman Roddy Gayle Jr. led Ohio State with a career-high 20 points

Miller’s double-double leads No. 4 Alabama to SEC final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Brandon Miller scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as fourth-ranked Alabama advanced to the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship by beating No. 25 Missouri 72-61. The Tide is the regular-season SEC champion and will play No. 18 Texas A&M on Sunday. No. 25 Missouri missed a chance to play in its first tournament championship since joining in 2012. Noah Clowney added 19 points for Alabama, and Charles Bediako had 10. D’Moi Hodge led Missouri with 21 points. DeAndre Gholston added 17 and Nick Carter had 10.

Bruins fastest to 50 wins in NHL history, beat Red Wings 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Garnet Hathaway broke a third-period tie to lead Boston to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The Bruins earned their 50th win in their 64th game of the season, making them the fastest team to reach the milestone in NHL history. The previous record of 66 was set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Lightning. Hampus Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron scored 88 seconds apart to help Boston rally from a two-goal deficit. Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots. Magnus Hellberg made 35 saves for Detroit. Andrew Copp scored a short-handed goal in the second minute of the first period, and Alex Chiasson also scored for the Red Wings.

Ohtani, Sasaki help Japan reach World Classic quarterfinals

TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had another RBI double, 21-year-old right-hander Roki Sasaki reached 100 mph 21 times in 66 pitches and Japan beat the Czech Republic 10-2 to clinch a quarterfinal berth in the World Baseball Classic. Shugo Maki hit his second home run of the tournament and Masataka Yoshida had three RBIs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the third as the Samurai Warriors overcame a 1-0 deficit. Ohtani went 1 for 3 with a walk. Sasaki struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings, and got the win. He allowed an unearned run, two hits and two walks.

Utah Royals to return next season as NWSL’s 13th team

The Royals are returning to Utah and will join the National Women’s Soccer League next season. The announcement was jointly made by the NWSL and Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake. The Royals were part of the NWSL for three seasons from 2018 to 2020. The sale of the original Royals stipulated that the buyers of Real Salt Lake would have rights to a future NWSL expansion franchise for a set fee.

Fernando Tatis Jr. gets 1st hits for Padres since 2021

A hit is a hit, even if it’s only spring training. For Fernando Tatis Jr., it’s been a long time coming. The San Diego Padres star had been 0 for 16 this spring before hitting a smash shot off the glove of Chicago White Sox shortstop Erik Gonzalez for a single in the first inning at Peoria, Arizona. The hit came against former teammate Mike Clevinger. Tatis later added a two-run double. They were the first hits in 526 days for Tatis, who missed all of last season. He was on the cusp of returning from surgery on his left wrist when he was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

