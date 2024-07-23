AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:31 a.m. EDT

LeBron James scores final 11 points for US in 92-88 win over Germany as pre-Olympic tour ends

On Friday, LeBron James will carry the U.S. flag. But first, he carried the U.S. men’s basketball team. Again. James scored the final 11 points for the Americans down the stretch, and the four-time reigning Olympic gold medalists held off World Cup champion Germany 92-88 in London on Monday night in their final tune-up before the Paris Games start later this week.

Turner Sports intends to continue its longtime relationship with the NBA. Warner Bros. Discovery informed the league Monday that it will match the $1.8 billion per year offer by Amazon Prime Video. Turner has had an NBA package since 1984 and games have been on TNT since the network launched in 1988. The NBA’s Board of Governors approved the league’s 11-year media rights deals with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video at its meeting in Las Vegas last Tuesday. WBD received all three contracts on Wednesday, which started the five-day clock on whether it wanted to match. An NBA spokesperson says the league is reviewing the matching offer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Commissioner Jim Phillips was eager to tout the financial gains of the Atlantic Coast Conference as it enters the 2024 season. He also said the league would fight “as long as it takes” against lawsuits from member schools Florida state and Clemson over the league’s ability to charge hundreds of millions of dollars for leaving the league. Phillips told The Associated Press that the league is “better than the narrative that it’s geting right now.” That comes as the league adds California, Stanford and SMU in expansion for this fall.

Athletes heading to the Paris Olympics have more access than ever to resources in the once-taboo realm of mental health and many sound more willing than ever to use them. That seems significant given that the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s senior director of psychological services says about half of the country’s athletes at the past two Olympiads were flagged for at least one of the following: anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, eating disorders, substance use or abuse. Among the key questions at the Summer Games that start Friday is whether everyone will seek the help they need and is enough help available?

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow and his surgically repaired wrist have been cleared for contact and the Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback is ready to go for the opening of training camp on Wednesday. Burrow was sidelined last season when he suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist in the 10th game, a loss to Baltimore on Nov. 16. He had surgery on his wrist Nov. 27.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Khyree Jackson was supposed to report to training camp this week with the rest of the Minnesota Vikings draft class. The team is instead grieving the death of the fourth-round pick out of Oregon. Jackson was killed with two friends in a car crash in Maryland on July 6. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell spoke with the rookies and other early reports about the plans to honor the gregarious 24-year-old cornerback. The Vikings are sending a contingent to his funeral and covering more than $20,000 toward the cost. Players will wear helmet decals with Jackson’s number 31 on them this season.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Charlie Woods shot a 12-over 82 on Monday in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills. The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods birdied both of the par 5s on the Oakland Hills North Course but otherwise struggled, making five double bogeys and four bogeys. Woods will have to have quite a turnaround Tuesday on a course known as “The Monster” to be among the low 64 scorers from a field of 264 players from 40 states and 35 countries. He earned his spot in a qualifier last month in Florida.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love won’t be practicing with the Green Bay Packers as long as the quarterback’s negotiations on a contract extension remain unresolved. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday that Love reported to camp last week but wouldn’t be working out until a deal is reached. Love’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Gutekunst remained optimistic the Packers and Love could reach a deal soon. He noted that Love is participating in all other team activities.

Before there was Michael Phelps or Mark Spitz winning multiple Olympic gold medals in swimming for the United States — there was Tarzan. Yes Tarzan, the fictional literary and film character who was raised by apes in the African jungle. This of course was Johnny Weissmuller, who played Tarzan in the films but was a swimming superstar in France 100 years ago. He won three gold medals at the 1924 Paris Olympics: the 100-meter freestyle, the 400 free, and the 4×200 relay. He also won bronze in water polo in an Olympics that featured many famous names.

An expert on the ground floor of some of anti-doping’s most broad-reaching advances says it might make sense to stop testing athletes. Michael Ashenden says the recently proposed idea of the Enhanced Games, an Olympic-style sports competition with reduced doping oversight, might be an improvement over the recurring drug-fighting failures of the current Olympic system. Ashenden played a key role in the creation of the athlete blood passport system that is one of anti-doping’s best tools. He wrote a paper called “Not So Fast,” which he allowed The Associated Press to report on before he published it online.

